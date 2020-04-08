DWM HL Daily Weekly Monthly Levels

Overview

DWM HL is a clean and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly High & Low levels directly on the chart.

It is designed for traders who want clear structure, key reference levels and zero noise.

The indicator focuses only on higher-timeframe levels that actually matter for bias, support & resistance, liquidity and targets.


Features

  • Daily High & Low (DH / DL)

  • Weekly High & Low (WH / WL)

  • Monthly High & Low (MH / ML)

  • Clean horizontal levels

  • Right-side price labels

  • Optional top-right overlay panel

  • Custom colors for Daily / Weekly / Monthly

  • Adjustable line style and width

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight, no repaint, MT5 native


Why DWM HL

  • Clear hierarchy: Monthly → Weekly → Daily

  • No lower-timeframe clutter

  • Ideal for:

    • Support & Resistance

    • Bias definition

    • Liquidity levels

    • Target & stop placement


Inputs

  • Show Daily / Weekly / Monthly levels

  • Line style (solid / dotted / dashed)

  • Line width

  • Custom colors

  • Line labels ON / OFF

  • Overlay panel ON / OFF


Notes

  • Color picker works natively on Windows MT5

  • No trading signals, no automation, no profit claims


DWM HL – Simple, structured and useful.


Developed by NOTGeorgeSoros
Website: https://ngscapital.org
X: https://x.com/notgeorge_soros

