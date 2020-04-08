DWM HL Daily Weekly Monthly Levels

Overview

DWM HL is a clean and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly High & Low levels directly on the chart.

It is designed for traders who want clear structure, key reference levels and zero noise.

The indicator focuses only on higher-timeframe levels that actually matter for bias, support & resistance, liquidity and targets.





Features

Daily High & Low (DH / DL)

Weekly High & Low (WH / WL)

Monthly High & Low (MH / ML)

Clean horizontal levels

Right-side price labels

Optional top-right overlay panel

Custom colors for Daily / Weekly / Monthly

Adjustable line style and width

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Lightweight, no repaint, MT5 native





Why DWM HL

Clear hierarchy: Monthly → Weekly → Daily

No lower-timeframe clutter

Ideal for: Support & Resistance Bias definition Liquidity levels Target & stop placement







Inputs

Show Daily / Weekly / Monthly levels

Line style (solid / dotted / dashed)

Line width

Custom colors

Line labels ON / OFF

Overlay panel ON / OFF





Notes

Color picker works natively on Windows MT5

No trading signals, no automation, no profit claims





DWM HL – Simple, structured and useful.





Developed by NOTGeorgeSoros

Website: https://ngscapital.org

X: https://x.com/notgeorge_soros

