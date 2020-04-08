DWM HL Daily Weekly Monthly Levels

Overview

DWM HL is a clean and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly High & Low levels directly on the chart.

It is designed for traders who want clear structure, key reference levels and zero noise.

The indicator focuses only on higher-timeframe levels that actually matter for bias, support & resistance, liquidity and targets.


Features

  • Daily High & Low (DH / DL)

  • Weekly High & Low (WH / WL)

  • Monthly High & Low (MH / ML)

  • Clean horizontal levels

  • Right-side price labels

  • Optional top-right overlay panel

  • Custom colors for Daily / Weekly / Monthly

  • Adjustable line style and width

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight, no repaint, MT5 native


Why DWM HL

  • Clear hierarchy: Monthly → Weekly → Daily

  • No lower-timeframe clutter

  • Ideal for:

    • Support & Resistance

    • Bias definition

    • Liquidity levels

    • Target & stop placement


Inputs

  • Show Daily / Weekly / Monthly levels

  • Line style (solid / dotted / dashed)

  • Line width

  • Custom colors

  • Line labels ON / OFF

  • Overlay panel ON / OFF


Notes

  • Color picker works natively on Windows MT5

  • No trading signals, no automation, no profit claims


DWM HL – Simple, structured and useful.


Developed by NOTGeorgeSoros
Website: https://ngscapital.org
X: https://x.com/notgeorge_soros

おすすめのプロダクト
Three falling peaks or troughs MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of patterns #45 and #46 (Three Falling Peaks and Three Rising Valleys) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patt
Neuro Future
Sergey Rozhnov
インディケータ
ニューラルネットワークインジケーター   学習機能が組み込まれています。 これは、多層的にカスタマイズ可能なパーセプトロンと高度なトレーニング設定を備えた、真の自律型人工知能システムです。 将来の価格変動を予測します。このインジケーターは、あらゆる金融銘柄でご自身でトレーニングできます。機械学習の特別な知識は必要ありません。必要なものはすべてこのツールに集約されており、自動モードとプリセットによって簡単に実装できます。 メジャーアップデートv2.0-2.5がリリースされました。 高度な入力機能：インジケータのサポートが追加されました。 これで、生の価格データを3つのテクニカル指標と組み合わせて、より深い市場分析を行うことも、価格なしの指標のみを使用することもできます。 ブロックせずにライブトレーニング:インテリジェントな学習アルゴリズムは、バックグラウンドで非同期的に動作します。 あなたのMetaTrader5ターミナルは完全に応答し続け、ニューラルネットワークを学びながら市場の取引と分析を継続することができます。 特徴： 簡単スタート 。自動モードですぐにスタートできる簡単な設定
ICT Kill zones
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
ICT Kill zones Professional Automate your ICT & Smart Money analysis with precise, dynamic session tracking and liquidity pivots. Product Description Stop wasting time drawing boxes and lines every single day.   ICT Killzones Professional   is the ultimate session management tool designed specifically for traders utilizing Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Liquidity-based strategies. This indicator automatically highlights the key trading sessions— Asia, London,
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
インディケータ
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
インディケータ
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
インディケータ
MT5 ハンマー＆スター・バー形成インジケーター この強力な MT5 インジケーターは、チャート上で ハンマー（Hammer） と スター・バー（Star Bar） の重要な反転パターンを素早く特定できるツールです。市場の方向性に関係なく、トレンド転換のチャンスを逃さずキャッチできます。 主な機能と利点: 高値/安値の検出 ：現在のローソク足を過去 X 本と比較し、信号の正確性を確保 ヒゲとローソク本体の比率調整 ：トップ/ボトムのヒゲは本体の X 倍以上で、ノイズを排除 逆ヒゲ確認 ：反対側のヒゲが信号ヒゲの X 倍以上で、取引信頼度を向上 通知機能 ：プッシュ通知やチャート上のコメントで重要なシグナルを見逃さない 推奨時間足 ：H4 以上の長めの時間枠で安定したシグナルを提供 すべてのトレーダー向け ：初心者は簡単に使用可能、上級者は戦略に合わせてカスタマイズ可能 再描画なし ：一度表示されたシグナルは固定、信頼できる分析をサポート このインジケーターを使用することで、市場の反転ポイントを事前に把握し、最適なエントリーとエグジットを設定できます。デイトレードからスイングトレードま
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
Vladimir Blednov
インディケータ
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
ML adaptive superTrend
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend - Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Introducing the   Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend , an advanced trading indicator designed to adapt to market volatility dynamically using machine learning techniques. This indicator employs k-means clustering to categorize market volatility into high, medium, and low levels, enhancing the traditional SuperTrend strategy. Perfect for traders who want an edge in identifying trend shifts and market conditio
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
エキスパート
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Fractal Channel Breakout MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
インディケータ
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Returns Momentum Oscillator RMO
Florian Nuebling
インディケータ
The Returns Momentum Oscillator (RMO) shows the difference of exponentially weighted volatility. It is used to find market tops and bottoms. Volatility comes in waves, and as the Returns often front run price action it gives directional prediction of market movement.   The Oscillator signal is RMSed (root mean squared) to make the distribution closer to Gaussian distribution. While the traditional RSI indicators are often stuck in overbought or oversold areas for a long time, RMSing of the sign
LinearGainBreakoutEA
Dennis Willi Finimento
エキスパート
ご質問があれば、お気軽にプライベート・メッセージをお送りください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento 概要     レンジ・ブレイクアウト戦略。     市場の方向性を認識するために人工知能によって最適化され、バックエンドされています。     実際のティックデータを使用して10年以上テストされ、安定したパフォーマンスを示しています。     このアドバイザーは、マイクロ、スタンダード、ECN口座を含む複数の口座タイプで使用できます。     マーチンゲールやヘッジ取引方法は使用されていません。その代わりに、実施された取引を保護するために、利益確定と損切りを使用することができますが、本当にその必要はありません。 テクニカルの詳細     戦略 レンジとブレイクアウト戦略。     ペア XAUUSD (金) ; BRENT (原油) ; Forex-Majors     タイムフレーム 商品に応じてM15 - H1     最低入金額：100ドル     あなたはそれが24時間オンにしている場合は、PC上でそれを実
Candle Analysis Conan
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
キャンドル分析コナン Candle Analysis Conan PRO は、 ダイナミックなフラクタルロジックとアダプティブスイング検証エンジンによって構築された、 高精度のトレンド検出と市場構造可視化システムです。 本システムは、HH（高値更新）、LL（安値更新）、および主要な構造変化をシームレスに判別し、 機関投資家レベルの明確さで市場の「本質的なリズム」を読み解くことを可能にします。 ZigZag 精度、フラクタル検証、そしてボリューム認識ロジックを統合し、 SMC（Smart Money Concept）、マーケットストラクチャー分析、 高精度のスイング分析に最適化された設計となっています。 コアエンジンモジュール（Core Engine Modules） 1. ZigZag フラクタル検出 カスタマイズ可能な Fractal_Period による高度なフラクタル認識 ノイズを抑え、構造的な転換点を確実に捉えるアダプティブ ZigZag Min_Deviation による最小変動幅の精密管理 2. トレンド確認フィルター（Trend Confirmation Filter）
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
インディケータ
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Retracement Feeder MT5
Innovicient Limited
インディケータ
The Retracement Feeder  checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.  Basically it scans for the second wave of trend. Works with any financial instrument,  It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows, Easy to set and use. Works great with Renko Charts ________________________________________ MT4 version  | Best used with :  Market Heart MT5 | How it works The indicator is based on RSI and Stochastics.  The algorithm used in the Retracement Feeder allows the Stoc
Cat bounce back MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #55 ("Dead cat bounce, inverted") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels. Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.    It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes
EngulfingDetector
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
インディケータ
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with Engulfing Detector ! Are you struggling to spot high-probability reversal patterns on your charts? Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to accuracy with Engulfing Detector ! Why Choose Engulfing Detector? Automated Detection : Instantly identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns with pinpoint accuracy. Visual Alerts : Clear arrows mark potential entry points, so you never miss a trading opportunity. User-Friendly : Designed for traders of all l
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
インディケータ
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
Easy Scalper every candle
Adnan Latif
インディケータ
Easy Scalper Every Candle MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. It generates buy and sell signals on each candle using multiple filters, volume dynamics, and market structure logic. The indicator is developed for scalpers and intraday traders who require structured, rule-based signals without unnecessary complexity. Key Features 1. Candle-Based Logic Generates buy and sell signals on every candle. Uses multi-condition filters to reduce noise
Flag MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of patterns #21, #22, #23 ("Flag") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - period in bars K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The influence of the parameter will be visible if not all of the pattern variants are enabled (not all three parameters Expandin
Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter
Ryan Craig Hughes
インディケータ
インサイドバー戦略に本気で取り組んでいますか？ このプロフェッショナルインジケーターは、ノイズを除去し インサイドバーパターン に焦点を当てる タイムゾーンシグナルフィルタリングによる効率的なバックテスト 、注意が他に向けられているときの ライブトレーディングのための即座のアラート 、そしてブローカーの場所に関係なく世界のどこでも機能する 完全なタイムゾーンカスタマイゼーション の3つのゲームチェンジング機能を提供します。 追加機能： 高度なパターン検証によるゼロ誤検知 30以上の主要ブローカーの自動GMT検出とマニュアルオプション カスタマイズ可能なビジュアルシグナル アラート 真剣なトレーダーのためのプロフェッショナルグレードの信頼性 始め方 クイック設定（初心者推奨） 任意のチャートにインジケーターを適用 最初はデフォルト設定を使用 インサイドバーは黄色の点線矩形として表示されます 必要に応じてアラートを有効化 基本的な使用方法 黄色の矩形は確認されたインサイドバーパターンをマーク 矩形はマザーバーからインサイドバーまでのスパン 適用時に履歴パターンが自動読み込み 新しいパターン
AstraFlux
Paulus Femi Leunufna
インディケータ
How to Use 1. Setting the Parameters Momentum Period : Adjust based on the characteristics of the trading pair. Use lower values (8–12) for volatile pairs, and higher values (14–20) for more stable pairs. Accumulation Period : Adjust based on the timeframe. Use lower values (3–5) for lower timeframes (M5–M30), and higher values (5–10) for higher timeframes (H1–D1). Energy Burst Threshold : Set according to your desired sensitivity. Lower values (50–60) provide more frequent signals; higher value
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
インディケータ
対称三角形、非対称三角形、直角三角形などの三角形パターン、立ち上がりウェッジや立ち下がりウェッジなどのウェッジパターン、拡張パターン、トレンドチャネルのパターンエクスプローラー このインジケーターは、現在のパターンだけでなく過去のパターンも調査します。トレンドラインまたは三角形を手動で描画して時間を節約しようとし、チャートに最適なパターンをプロットする自動分析にこれを使用したい場合に最適なインジケーターです。 特徴 ： -最適なパターンを調整して見つけるためにZigZagextdepthを即座に変更するためのパネル -パターンをジグザグの前のバーに戻し、過去に何が起こったかを調査します。トレンドラインが尊重されているかどうかを調査し、価格アクションを理解します。 以前の履歴パターンを調査し、このインジケーターを使用してそれらを分析および学習することにより、マスター戦略を考え出します。 -[切り替え]ボタンから、トレンドチャネルまたはトレンドラインからウェッジモードまたはトライアングルモードに即座に切り替えます -パターンが変更されないようにパターンをフリーズするのを一時
Gap MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
Gap indicator (pattern #23) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes. Note. Arrows appear at the opening of a ne
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
インディケータ
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
ZigZagStrength
Yow Siew Wai
インディケータ
This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
Haven Market Session Time PRO
Maksim Tarutin
5 (2)
インディケータ
Haven Market Session Time PRO – your reliable assistant for market session and news analysis. This compact indicator keeps you informed about key trading sessions and important news events directly on the chart. Customize the display of the sessions you need – Asia, London, US, and other regions. The indicator automatically highlights activity periods, showing the start and end times of each session. You'll receive alerts about upcoming high-impact economic calendar events. A convenient panel in
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
インディケータ
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 向けのインジケーターで、 マーケット構造 および ICT / Smart Money 概念の分析を自動化します。 売買は行わず 、注文管理もしません。これは 視覚的な分析ツール であり、自動売買ロボットではありません。 インジケーターが表示する内容 インジケーターはチャートをスキャンし、以下の情報を強調表示します ： マーケット構造 ：主要スイング、HH、HL、LH、LL 構造のブレイク ：Break of Structure (BOS) と Change of Character (ChoCH) 強気（demand）/ 弱気（supply）の Order Blocks（強度表示あり） 有効な Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 流動性ゾーン（equal highs / equal lows）とスイープ（sweeps） アジア / ロンドン / ニューヨーク セッションと Ki
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
作者のその他のプロダクト
Cross EMA Pro
Philip Gojtowski
インディケータ
Overview Cross EMA Pro is a minimalist EMA-based trend structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market regime changes using EMA crosses - without signals, alerts, or visual noise. The indicator is designed to provide context , not instructions. How it works The indicator uses two exponential moving averages: A fast EMA A slow EMA When the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, the market context is considered bullish . When the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, the market context is considered
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信