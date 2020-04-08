DWM HL Daily Weekly Monthly Levels
- インディケータ
- Philip Gojtowski
- バージョン: 1.60
- アクティベーション: 5
Overview
DWM HL is a clean and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Daily, Weekly and Monthly High & Low levels directly on the chart.
It is designed for traders who want clear structure, key reference levels and zero noise.
The indicator focuses only on higher-timeframe levels that actually matter for bias, support & resistance, liquidity and targets.
Features
-
Daily High & Low (DH / DL)
-
Weekly High & Low (WH / WL)
-
Monthly High & Low (MH / ML)
-
Clean horizontal levels
-
Right-side price labels
-
Optional top-right overlay panel
-
Custom colors for Daily / Weekly / Monthly
-
Adjustable line style and width
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Lightweight, no repaint, MT5 native
Why DWM HL
-
Clear hierarchy: Monthly → Weekly → Daily
-
No lower-timeframe clutter
-
Ideal for:
-
Support & Resistance
-
Bias definition
-
Liquidity levels
-
Target & stop placement
-
Inputs
-
Show Daily / Weekly / Monthly levels
-
Line style (solid / dotted / dashed)
-
Line width
-
Custom colors
-
Line labels ON / OFF
-
Overlay panel ON / OFF
Notes
-
Color picker works natively on Windows MT5
-
No trading signals, no automation, no profit claims
DWM HL – Simple, structured and useful.
Developed by NOTGeorgeSoros
Website: https://ngscapital.org
X: https://x.com/notgeorge_soros