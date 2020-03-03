ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3

Institutional-Grade Multi-Asset Trend Trading System

ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a professional, rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who value robust execution, controlled risk, and long-term stability across multiple markets.

ATE v3 is built around a multi-layer market validation framework, ensuring trades are only executed when broader market conditions, directional bias, and execution quality align. This approach significantly reduces exposure during unfavorable market regimes while allowing the system to participate in sustained trends.







ATE Signal:

Before any think else check out the live Signal results: ATLAS Trend Engine MT5 Signal

Atlas Trend Engine ETA – Discounted Price: The price will increase by $500 after every 5 purchases or within 30 days, whichever occurs first. Final price: $25,500.



Core Design Philosophy

ATE v3 is not a high-frequency or scalping system.

It is a selective trend engine engineered to operate during high-probability market conditions, emphasizing capital preservation as much as opportunity capture.

The system integrates:

Market regime qualification

Higher-timeframe directional bias

Volatility-normalized execution

Portfolio-level risk controls

This structure makes ATE v3 suitable for Forex, Gold, and major Index markets.

Key Features

✔ Multi-timeframe market validation

✔ Advanced trend regime detection

✔ Directional bias filtering using higher-timeframe structure

✔ Volatility-adaptive trade execution

✔ Built-in risk and exposure management

✔ Partial profit handling and dynamic trade protection

✔ Session-aware execution logic

✔ Designed with prop-firm risk rules in mind

Risk Management & Trade Control

ATE v3 includes integrated capital protection mechanisms, such as:

Fixed percentage risk per trade

Maximum portfolio exposure limits

Daily and weekly loss protection

Adaptive stop management based on market volatility

These features help maintain consistent risk behaviour across different instruments and market conditions.

Markets & Timeframes

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

NAS100 / US30 (Indices)

Selected trending Forex pairs (e.g., USDJPY, GBPJPY)

Recommended Timeframes

H1 (Primary)

H4 (Swing-oriented configurations)

Execution Environment

ATE v3 is optimized for low-spread, stable execution environments and works best with:

ECN or raw-spread brokers

VPS hosting for 24/5 operation

Consistent symbol specifications

Who This System Is For

ATE v3 is suitable for:

Traders seeking systematic, rule-based trading

Users focused on long-term performance , not short-term hype

Portfolio traders managing multiple instruments

Traders operating under strict drawdown and risk constraints

It is not designed for:

Martingale or grid trading

Ultra-high-frequency scalping

Manual intervention during active trades

Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Proper risk settings are essential.

Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

Market conditions change; disciplined risk management is mandatory.

Conclusion

ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a refined, professional trading system built for traders who prioritize structure, discipline, and consistency. Its modular design and multi-layer validation process make it a reliable tool for navigating trending markets while maintaining strict control over risk.





Important:



After purchase, please send a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.



