Scalping Trade Panel MT5

Scalping Trade Panel – Fast and Precise Trading Control for MT5

Scalping Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, offering traders lightning-fast access to market and pending orders directly from the chart. Optimized for scalping strategies, it combines precision, speed, and simplicity in one compact interface.

Key Features:

Market Orders: Execute BUY and SELL orders instantly with a single click.

Pending Orders: Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders quickly and efficiently.

Fast Button Configuration: Pre-set lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit for ultra-fast execution.

Editable Inputs: Adjust lots, SL, and TP on the panel without opening separate dialogs.

Clean and Intuitive Interface: Clear, color-coded buttons for immediate visual feedback.

Compact Design: Optimized for scalping, leaving charts uncluttered while offering full control.


Why Scalping Trade Panel?
This panel is perfect for active traders who need speed, reliability, and simplicity. All controls are accessible directly on the chart, allowing you to focus on the market and execute trades without delay.

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (MT5), works with all symbols and standard accounts.
