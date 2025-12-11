Delta Swing Pro

Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends

[ Concept ]

"Stop Gambling. Start Investing."

If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision.

It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready.

[ The 3 Iron Rules ]

1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law) Once a candle closes, the signal is LOCKED. It never disappears. It never moves. What you see is the truth.

2. Catching the "Wave 3" The logic is designed to ignore small corrections and hunt only the biggest, most profitable wave (Wave 3).

3. MTF Consensus (The Ultimate Filter) This is the core feature. The system monitors up to 3 different timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4). It waits until ALL timeframes align in the same direction. When the "Big Wave" and "Small Wave" synchronize, the panel alerts you with a "CONSENSUS" signal. This is the moment to strike.

[ The Power of Confluence ]

Delta Swing Pro visualizes the "Map" of the market.

  • Auto-Adaptive Channels: Automatically draws the market flow. You will instantly know the trend direction.

  • Fibonacci Expansion: Automatically predicts the "Goal" of the trend. You can see your Take Profit target before entry.

  • The Perfect Match: When the Signal, Channel, and Fibonacci all overlap... that is the "Golden Entry" point.

[ Key Features ]

  1. Multi-Timeframe Matrix: Toggle timeframes (M1-D1) on/off with a single click on the chart panel.

  2. Smart SL Line: Shows you exactly where to place your Stop Loss. No more guessing.

  3. Auto Target Lines: Draws profit targets that expand as price moves.

  4. Push Notifications: Never miss a "Consensus" signal, even when you are away.

[ How to Use ]

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, D1

    • (Warning: M1 is NOT recommended due to random noise.)

  • Strategy: Select 3 timeframes on the panel. Wait for the status to turn "CONSENSUS". Confirm the channel direction and enter.

[ Parameters ]

  • InpDepth: Sensitivity of swing points (Default: 3).

  • InpMaxActiveTFs: Max number of active timeframes.

  • UseAutoExpansion: On/Off for automatic target lines.

  • UsePush: Send alerts to mobile.

[Disclaimer] Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first.


