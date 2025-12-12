Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite

Description: 🔥 SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! 🔥 The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025!

💰 CURRENT STATUS:

Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025)

From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase)

Final Retail Price: $499

This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at 93% OFF. Don’t look back on Jan 1st and regret missing the best deal of 2025!

🚀 NEW UPDATE: MOBILE PUSH NOTIFICATIONS By popular demand, we have added Mobile Push Notifications! Stay connected to the markets. Get smart alerts based on your signal settings (Big Arrow, etc.) directly to your phone—never miss a high-probability trade again.

🛡️ WHAT IS KATANA SCALPER PRO? KATANA Scalper Pro fuses advanced Price Action analysis with high-speed Momentum logic. It visualizes market direction with extreme precision and ultra-low latency.

1. The "SPEED" Mode (Crucial: Repaint Settings) Choose between "Reaction Speed" or "Certainty" to match your trading style.

⚡ SPEED ON (Turbo Mode): Behavior: Signals appear in real-time (May repaint). Pros: Get in before the candle closes. Perfect for experienced scalpers who want the fastest entry.

🛡️ SPEED OFF (Standard Mode - RECOMMENDED): Behavior: 100% No-Repaint. Pros: Signals are locked once the candle closes. They will NEVER disappear or move. Who is it for: Traders who want reliable, confirmed entries.



2. Smart Trend Filter Filter out market noise with one click. Only display signals that align with the dominant trend for higher win rates.

3. Real-Time ADX Monitor & MTF Dashboard Instantly see trend strength and higher-timeframe direction. Know exactly when the momentum is in your favor.

📈 PRO SETUP (Recommended Strategy)