TimeCandle

TIMECANDLE
TIMEFRAME is a professional indicator developed for traders who need absolute control over the remaining time of each candle in any timeframe.

With a modern, clean, and highly visible interface, it displays a precise timer on the chart, allowing for quick and intelligent decisions in scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

Key Features
⏱ Precise countdown of the current candle.

📊 Compatible with all timeframes, including custom ones.

🎯 Ideal for time-sensitive strategies: breakouts, pullbacks, millimeter entries.

🖥 Optimized design for MQL5 Market: lightweight, fast, and does not interfere with the chart.

⚙ Fully configurable: size, color, position, and style.

Who is it for?
Scalping traders who need to know the exact moment the candle closes.

Traders who trade flow, breakouts, and fast movements.

Users seeking more precision, more control, and more efficiency on the chart. Competitive Highlight

TIMEFRAME delivers what many traders seek and few indicators truly do: a clear, reliable, and high-performance timer, without crashes or cluttering your chart.

Simple, objective, and extremely useful.

The perfect tool to elevate your trading.
