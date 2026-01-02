Donchian Master Pro

Donchian Master Pro upgrades the traditional Donchian Channel with powerful tools that help you spot big moves before they happen. It highlights trend direction, detects squeeze conditions where volatility is hiding, and alerts you when price breaks through the channel with a strength rating so you can act with confidence.

What You Get

  • Color-coded Donchian Channels showing whether the market is trending up or down.

  • Squeeze Detection reveals periods of low volatility that often precede major breakouts.

  • Breakout Strength Meter labels each breakout as Weak / Moderate / Strong.

  • Smart Alerts for breakouts, touches, and squeezes (popup, push, email, sound).

  • Multi-Pair Dashboard to scan several symbols at once from one chart.

  • EA-Ready Outputs for automated systems.

Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and anyone who wants a clean, powerful trading tool that works on all symbols and timeframes.


Disclaimer: The Donchian Channels is a powerful tool for technical analysis, but like all indicators, it should be used in conjunction with proper risk management and market analysis. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and seek professional advice if needed.
Другие продукты этого автора
Hull Moving Average MT5
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Hull MA Pro – Trend & Momentum Filter We value your feedback and believe that your experience with the Hull Moving Average (HMA) is essential to us and other traders. Help us continue to improve and refine our product by sharing your thoughts and insights through a review! The Hull Moving Average (HMA) Indicator – Your Key to Smoother Trends and Profitable Trades! Are you tired of lagging and choppy moving averages that hinder your ability to spot profitable trading opportunities? Loo
FREE
Aroon Precision Trends MT5
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
Индикаторы
Introducing the Aroon Indicator - Your Ultimate Trend Analysis Tool! Are you looking to take your trading game to the next level? Want to identify lucrative entry and exit points in the financial markets with ease? Look no further! The Aroon Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading strategy and help you make informed decisions like never before. Developed by the brilliant mind of Tushar Chande, the Aroon Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength a
Bull vs Bear Price Strength Oscillator
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
Индикаторы
Introducing the "Bull vs Bear Price Strength Oscillator" Indicator: Your Key to Smart Trading Decisions! Are you looking for a trading tool that can provide you with a clear and visual representation of price trend strength? Look no further! The Price Strength Indicator is here to transform the way you analyze the markets and make trading decisions. Uncover Hidden Market Strength: The Price Strength Indicator is designed to help you assess the market's momentum with ease. It does this by evaluat
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв