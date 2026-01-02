Donchian Master Pro upgrades the traditional Donchian Channel with powerful tools that help you spot big moves before they happen. It highlights trend direction, detects squeeze conditions where volatility is hiding, and alerts you when price breaks through the channel with a strength rating so you can act with confidence.

What You Get

Color-coded Donchian Channels showing whether the market is trending up or down.

Squeeze Detection reveals periods of low volatility that often precede major breakouts.

Breakout Strength Meter labels each breakout as Weak / Moderate / Strong.

Smart Alerts for breakouts, touches, and squeezes (popup, push, email, sound).

Multi-Pair Dashboard to scan several symbols at once from one chart.

EA-Ready Outputs for automated systems.

Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and anyone who wants a clean, powerful trading tool that works on all symbols and timeframes.

Disclaimer: The Donchian Channels is a powerful tool for technical analysis, but like all indicators, it should be used in conjunction with proper risk management and market analysis. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and seek professional advice if needed.