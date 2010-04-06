Jvh Trading Information

Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Trading Dashboard for MT4/MT5

📊 COMPLETE TRADING INFORMATION AT A GLANCE

Transform your trading experience with this advanced, professional-grade information panel that gives you every critical metric you need in one clean, organized display. No more switching between windows or missing important data!

🚀 WHY THIS IS A MUST-HAVE FOR SERIOUS TRADERS

Time-Saving: Get all essential trading information instantly without manual calculations
Risk-Reducing: Real-time monitoring prevents costly mistakes
Performance-Boosting: Make better decisions with accurate, organized data
Professional: Looks and functions like institutional trading software

✨ KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

📈 COMPLETE PROFIT TRACKING (NEW in v3.3!)

  • Both Open AND Closed Trades included in all calculations

  • True Daily/Weekly/Monthly P/L - no more guessing about actual profits

  • Automatic Tracking of realized gains alongside floating profits

  • Perfect for accurate performance reporting and tax documentation

💰 REAL-TIME ACCOUNT MONITORING

  • Live Equity & Balance with color-coded changes

  • Margin Level Monitoring with danger warnings

  • Free Margin & Used Margin display

  • Account Leverage vs Actual Used Leverage comparison

🎯 TRADE MANAGEMENT TOOLS

  • Live Buy/Sell Trade Counts with color indicators

  • Total Open Positions tracking

  • Spread Monitoring with color alerts (green/low, red/high)

  • Next Candle Timer for perfect entry timing

⚠️ RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

  • Current Drawdown percentage with color warnings

  • Daily Max Drawdown tracking

  • Weekly Max Drawdown monitoring

  • Automatic Equity High/Low tracking

📊 PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS

  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly Profit/Loss with percentages

  • Year-to-Date Profit tracking

  • Total Historical Profit with percentage return

  • Win Rate & Profit Factor calculations

  • Largest Win/Loss & Average Win/Loss statistics

🆕 VERSION 3.3 EXCLUSIVE UPDATES

✅ FIXED: Complete Profit Accuracy

  • Before: Only showed equity changes (missed closed trades)

  • Now: 100% accurate profit tracking including ALL closed trades

  • Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and accurate performance reporting

✅ IMPROVED: Professional Interface

  • Larger, more readable display (140px height)

  • Better spacing for reduced eye strain

  • Simplified, focused information - only what matters

  • Enhanced color coding for instant understanding

✅ ENHANCED: Risk Protection

  • Smart margin level coloring (green >500%, red <100%)

  • Leverage usage warnings when approaching limits

  • Drawdown color gradients for quick risk assessment

🎯 WHO NEEDS THIS PANEL?

✅ FOR DAY TRADERS & SCALPERS:

  • Instant profit/loss visibility including all closed trades

  • Spread monitoring for optimal entry timing

  • Real-time margin monitoring to prevent over-trading

✅ FOR SWING & POSITION TRADERS:

  • Accurate weekly/monthly profit tracking

  • Drawdown monitoring during longer holds

  • Portfolio-wide risk assessment

✅ FOR SIGNAL PROVIDERS & FUND MANAGERS:

  • Professional appearance for clients

  • Accurate profit reporting for subscribers

  • Complete audit trail of all trading activity

✅ FOR ALL SERIOUS TRADERS:

  • Stop guessing about your actual profits

  • Make data-driven trading decisions

  • Professional tools without the institutional price tag

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

✅ COMPATIBILITY:

  • MT4 & MT5 Compatible (MQL4 code)

  • All Account Types: Standard, Mini, Micro, Cent

  • All Currency Pairs & Instruments

  • All Timeframes (M1 to MN1)

✅ SMART FEATURES:

  • Automatic Account Type Detection (adjusts display for Cent/Micro accounts)

  • Symbol-Specific Calculations (correct pip values for JPY pairs, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Automatic Day/Week/Month Resets

  • Efficient Code - minimal CPU usage

✅ CUSTOMIZATION:

  • Clean, Professional Design that complements any chart

  • Non-Intrusive Layout - stays in background until needed

  • Automatic Positioning - always visible, never in the way

📋 WHAT YOU GET IN THE PACKAGE

✅ MAIN INDICATOR:

  • JvhTradingInfo.mq4 - The complete trading panel

✅ FEATURE LIST:

  1. Account Information Section

    • Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin Level, Used Margin

  2. Trade Management Section

    • Buy/Sell Trade Counts, Total Trades, Account/Used Leverage

  3. Risk Monitoring Section

    • Current Drawdown, Daily/Weekly Max DD, Spread, Candle Timer

  4. Profit Tracking Section (v3.3 Enhanced!)

    • Daily P/L with %, Weekly P/L with %, Monthly P/L

  5. Performance Analytics Section

    • Total P/L with %, Historical Trades, Win Rate, Profit Factor

✅ INSTALLATION:

  1. Simply attach to any chart

  2. Panel appears automatically

  3. No configuration needed

  4. Works immediately

💰 RETURN ON INVESTMENT

✅ PREVENTS COSTLY ERRORS:

  • Margin call warnings can save your account

  • Drawdown alerts prevent emotional trading

  • Spread monitoring avoids bad entries

✅ SAVES TIME:

  • No manual profit calculations

  • No switching between windows

  • All information in one place

✅ IMPROVES PERFORMANCE:

  • Better decisions with organized data

  • Emotional control with clear metrics

  • Professional approach = better results

✅ PAYS FOR ITSELF:

  • One avoided mistake covers the cost

  • Time saved is money earned

  • Better trading = more profits

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

✅ REGULAR UPDATES:

  • Based on user feedback

  • New features added regularly

  • Bug fixes and improvements

✅ USER SUPPORT:

  • Detailed documentation included

  • MQL5 market support system

  • Community of users for tips

🎯 FINAL VERDICT

"If you're serious about trading, you need serious tools. This panel gives you institutional-grade information at a retail price."

✅ WHY CHOOSE THIS OVER FREE ALTERNATIVES?

  1. Complete Accuracy - Only v3.3 tracks ALL profits correctly

  2. Professional Design - Clean, readable, trader-focused

  3. Regular Updates - Active development and improvements

  4. Proven Reliability - Used by serious traders worldwide

  5. Full Support - Get help when you need it

✅ PERFECT FOR:

  • Traders who value accuracy in their profit reporting

  • Traders who want professional tools without the complexity

  • Traders who understand that good information leads to good decisions

  • Traders who want an edge in the competitive forex market

⚠️ WARNING: Trading without proper information is like driving blindfolded.

Don't risk your capital without the complete picture. Get the Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 today and trade with confidence, clarity, and professionalism!

📈 Trade Smarter. Track Better. Perform Higher.

Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Your Complete Trading Dashboard Solution


