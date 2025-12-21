CISD Change In The State of Delivery
- Indicatori
- Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart.
It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly.
This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter.
Key Features
Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels
Shows Pending levels (dashed) and Confirmed levels (solid)
Optional confirmation arrows on the confirming candle
SELL arrow at the confirming candle High
BUY arrow at the confirming candle Low
Optional text labels beside levels (can include price)
Works on any symbol and timeframe (best results depend on market conditions)
Inputs
ShowLastCISD — Show only the most recent confirmed BUY/SELL level (per direction)
CSD_Width — Confirmed level line width
PendingWidth — Pending level line width
BullColor / BearColor — Colors for bullish/bearish levels
ShowCISDArrows — Enable/disable confirmation arrows
BullArrowCode / BearArrowCode — Wingdings codes for arrow symbols
ShowCISDText — Enable/disable text labels next to levels
ShowTextPrice — Show price in the label text
CISDTextFontSize — Label font size
Notes
The indicator draws chart objects with the prefix TDNT_CISD_ for safe cleanup and to avoid interfering with other tools.
This indicator is for analysis/visualization and does not place trades.