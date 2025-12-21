CISD Change In The State of Delivery

CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart.

It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly.





This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter.





Key Features





Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels

Shows Pending levels (dashed) and Confirmed levels (solid)

Optional confirmation arrows on the confirming candle

SELL arrow at the confirming candle High

BUY arrow at the confirming candle Low

Optional text labels beside levels (can include price)

Works on any symbol and timeframe (best results depend on market conditions)

Inputs





ShowLastCISD — Show only the most recent confirmed BUY/SELL level (per direction)

CSD_Width — Confirmed level line width

PendingWidth — Pending level line width

BullColor / BearColor — Colors for bullish/bearish levels

ShowCISDArrows — Enable/disable confirmation arrows

BullArrowCode / BearArrowCode — Wingdings codes for arrow symbols

ShowCISDText — Enable/disable text labels next to levels

ShowTextPrice — Show price in the label text

CISDTextFontSize — Label font size

Notes





The indicator draws chart objects with the prefix TDNT_CISD_ for safe cleanup and to avoid interfering with other tools.

This indicator is for analysis/visualization and does not place trades.