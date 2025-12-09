Jvh Trading Information

Jvh Trading Info Panel v2.5 – Your Ultimate Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

Transform your MetaTrader 4 platform into a professional trading cockpit with the Jvh Trading Info Panel. This advanced, real-time dashboard consolidates every critical trading metric into one sleek, easy-to-read display—so you can trade smarter, faster, and with complete confidence.

Why Traders Love the Jvh Trading Info Panel

Stop juggling multiple windows or guessing your performance. This all-in-one panel gives you instant, real-time insights right on your chart, helping you make data-driven decisions in fast-moving markets.

Key Features at a Glance

📊 Live Account Overview

Balance, Equity, Margin & Free Margin – Updated tick-by-tick.

Margin Level – Color-coded alerts to prevent margin calls.

Account Leverage vs. Used Leverage – Know your exposure at all times.

📈 Real-Time Profit Tracking

Daily, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly P&L – Track performance across any timeframe.

Yesterday’s Profit – Auto-reset for clear daily comparisons.

Drawdown Monitoring – Current, daily, and weekly max drawdowns with visual warnings.

⚡ Live Trade Management

Open Buys/Sells & Total Positions – Instantly see your market exposure.

Spread Display – Real-time pip costs per instrument.

Next Candle Countdown Timer – Perfect your timing with a live countdown.

📅 Advanced Historical Analytics

Total Profit, Trades, Win Rate & Profit Factor – Learn from your performance.

Largest Win & Loss – Identify strengths and weaknesses in your strategy.

Commission & Swap Tracking – Fully transparent cost analysis.

Designed for Traders, by Traders

Clean & Professional Layout – Elegant black/gold theme that fits any chart background.

Non-Intrusive & Customizable – Stays neatly at the bottom of your chart.

Zero Lag, Lightweight Code – Runs smoothly without slowing down your MT4.

Fully Automated Updates – All metrics update in real-time—no manual input needed.

Who Is This For?

Active Day Traders & Scalpers – Monitor real-time equity, drawdown, and spreads.

Swing & Position Traders – Track daily/weekly P&L and margin safety.

Performance-Driven Investors – Analyze historical stats to refine your edge.

Beginners & Experts Alike – All essential data in one place, no confusion.

How It Works

Attach to Chart – Load the indicator on any MT4 chart. Watch It Populate – The panel instantly displays live data. Trade with Clarity – Make informed decisions using real-time metrics.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Version: 2.50

Timeframe: All timeframes

Instruments: All Forex, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices

Setup: Just one file—no complicated installation.

Ready to Elevate Your Trading?

Don’t trade blindfolded. The Jvh Trading Info Panel gives you the clarity, control, and confidence you need to succeed in any market.

Get your copy today and turn your MT4 into a professional trading hub!