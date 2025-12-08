Auto History Downloader

## Features
- Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes.
- Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list.
- Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe).
- Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff.
- Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience.

## Usage
1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor.
2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts).
3. Configure inputs:
   - `InpUseMarketWatch` — use Market Watch symbols.
   - `InpSymbols` — comma-separated symbols if not using market watch.
   - `InpTimeframes` — comma-separated timeframe tokens (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).
   - `InpSaveCSV` — if true, CSVs will be written to `Files` folder.
   - `InpOutputFolder` — optional subfolder inside `Files` (create it yourself if needed).
4. Check the Experts/Journal tab for progress messages.
5. If CSV enabled, files are in: `Terminal -> Files` (or the subfolder you specified).
Другие продукты этого автора
Historical Prices Ranges
Martino Hart
Утилиты
- Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes. - Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list. - Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe). - Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff. - Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience. ## Usage 1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor. 2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts). 3. Configure inputs:
FREE
