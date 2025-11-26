Ultimate Risk Manager

Ultimate Risk Manager – Professional Trading Assistant (EA)


The all-in-one risk management tool trusted by serious traders.Take full control of your trades with automatic position sizing based on your chosen risk percentage (default 1%), dynamic ADR-based initial Stop-Loss, and intelligent trailing stop that can use either fixed points or a percentage of the Average Daily Range (ADR).Key features:

  • One-click BUY/SELL buttons with instant market execution, the Risk Manager calculates the right positions sitze for you
  • Precise lot size calculation to never risk more than you define
  • Smart ADR-based initial SL that adjusts automatically when adding to positions
  • Powerful trailing stop (fixed or ADR-percentage) with separate control for long/short sides
  • Real-time weighted average price lines (green for buys, red for sells)
  • Large, clear on-chart display: lot size, ADR, SL distance, trailing distance, spread, exact profit in points (100% identical to MT5 Trade tab), candle timer
  • Clean, customizable interface with high-visibility labels

Perfect for manual traders who want professional-grade risk management without complicated setup.Version 1.00. This EA wont take any trades, but it will manage yours according to your settings, so you can focus on finding the best entries. Works on any symbol & timeframe | Fully compatible with hedging accounts.

Instead of worrying about risk, focus on perfect execution of your strategy! 


Main Risk & Trailing Settings
  • UseADR_Trailing – ON = trailing distance is % of current ADR (dynamic, adaptive) | OFF = use fixed TrailDistancePoints
  • TrailDistancePoints – Only used when UseADR_Trailing = false → fixed trailing stop in points (e.g. 400)
  • TrailDistancePercent – % of the current ADR used as trailing distance when UseADR_Trailing = true (recommended: 20–30%)
Initial Stop Loss Settings
  • UseADR_InitialSL – ON = initial SL is always exactly ADR × ADR_InitialSL_Mult (very powerful)
  • ADR_Period – How many past daily ranges are averaged to calculate the ADR (10–14 is most common)
  • ADR_InitialSL_Mult – Multiplier of the ADR for the initial stop loss
    → 0.5 = half ADR (most popular)
    → 0.3 = tighter, 0.7–1.0 = wider
Breakeven Settings
  • UseBreakEven – ON = move SL to breakeven (+ small buffer) automatically
  • BreakEvenPercentOfADR – When profit reaches this % of ADR → breakeven is triggered
    → 25–35% is the sweet spot for most pairs
Money Management
  • MaxRiskPercent – Maximum % of account balance risked on each trade (1.0 = 1%)
  • MinLot – Minimum lot size the EA is allowed to use (overrides risk calculation if too small)
Direction Control
  • TrailBuys – Allow trailing stop on long positions
  • TrailSells – Allow trailing stop on short positions
Daily ADR Channels (Visual Only)
  • Show_ADR_Channels – Draw historical daily ADR high/low bands on chart
  • ADR_History_Days – How many past days to draw the channels for (120–200 looks clean)
  • ADR_Channel_Multiplier – 1.0 = 100% ADR bands, 0.5 = 50% ADR bands, 1.5 = 150% etc.
Visual Customization
  • All the color/font/size inputs – purely cosmetic, change to whatever matches your chart theme


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You may lose more than your initial deposit. This Expert Advisor is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Use it at your own risk. The author and Tough Cookie Traders are not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Always test on a demo account first.


