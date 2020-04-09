Epic Spikes

Epic Spikes EA – Key Features 

1. Smart Breakout Trading

The EA automatically detects strong price levels and places pending orders when the market is about to break out.
It buys above the recent high and sells below the recent low.

2. Automatic Range Detection

Epic Spikes scans the last X candles to find the highest and lowest prices.
These levels are used to place smart breakout entries at the perfect positions.

3. Intelligent Pending Orders

The EA avoids placing duplicated or crowded pending orders.
It keeps a safe distance between all Buy and Sell orders so the chart stays clean and professional.

4. Automatic Lot Size Control

You can choose:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Auto lot size based on account balance or equity

This ensures the EA adjusts to your account size safely.

5. Built-In Cooldown Protection

After a trade closes, the EA waits several candles before opening a new one.
This helps avoid over-trading and reduces losses during choppy market conditions.

6. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit

The EA uses:

  • A fixed Stop Loss

  • A fixed Take Profit

  • Auto-adjustment to match broker minimum distance rules

Your trades always follow the correct risk levels.

7. Advanced Trailing Stop

Once the trade is in profit, the EA activates a trailing stop:

  • Starts only after price moves a certain distance

  • Locks in profits step by step

  • Keeps the trade protected

8. Automatic Order Expiration

If pending orders do not trigger within the selected time, the EA automatically removes them.
This avoids outdated orders being left on the chart.

9. Clean & Safe Trading

  • Only places a limited number of pending orders

  • Manages each trade automatically

  • Adjusts to market conditions

  • Works on any timeframe and any symbol


