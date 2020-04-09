Epic Spikes

Epic Spikes EA – Key Features 

1. Smart Breakout Trading

The EA automatically detects strong price levels and places pending orders when the market is about to break out.
It buys above the recent high and sells below the recent low.

2. Automatic Range Detection

Epic Spikes scans the last X candles to find the highest and lowest prices.
These levels are used to place smart breakout entries at the perfect positions.

3. Intelligent Pending Orders

The EA avoids placing duplicated or crowded pending orders.
It keeps a safe distance between all Buy and Sell orders so the chart stays clean and professional.

4. Automatic Lot Size Control

You can choose:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Auto lot size based on account balance or equity

This ensures the EA adjusts to your account size safely.

5. Built-In Cooldown Protection

After a trade closes, the EA waits several candles before opening a new one.
This helps avoid over-trading and reduces losses during choppy market conditions.

6. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit

The EA uses:

  • A fixed Stop Loss

  • A fixed Take Profit

  • Auto-adjustment to match broker minimum distance rules

Your trades always follow the correct risk levels.

7. Advanced Trailing Stop

Once the trade is in profit, the EA activates a trailing stop:

  • Starts only after price moves a certain distance

  • Locks in profits step by step

  • Keeps the trade protected

8. Automatic Order Expiration

If pending orders do not trigger within the selected time, the EA automatically removes them.
This avoids outdated orders being left on the chart.

9. Clean & Safe Trading

  • Only places a limited number of pending orders

  • Manages each trade automatically

  • Adjusts to market conditions

  • Works on any timeframe and any symbol


Produtos recomendados
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilitários
Esse robô envia notificações no Telegram baseado nas regras de coloração do indicador Platinum Candle. Exemplo de mensagem para venda de ativos: [WING21][M15] PLATINUM DE VENDA 11:45. Exemplo de mensagem para compra de ativos : [PETR4][M15] PLATINUM DE COMPRA 11:45. Antes de habilitar as notificações por Telegram, você precisa criar um bot, obter a API Key e descobrir qual o chatId do seu usuário no Telegram. Não é possível enviar mensagens para grupos ou canais. Você só pode enviar mensagens p
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Canal Donchian Os canais são uma das ferramentas de análise técnica mais populares porque transmitem intuitivamente aos analistas as restrições que tendem a ocorrer na maioria das mudanças de preço. Os usuários do canal sabem que informações valiosas podem ser obtidas a qualquer momento, independentemente de o preço estar no centro de uma faixa ou próximo a uma das fronteiras. Uma das técnicas mais famosas para explorar esses conceitos são as bandas de Bollinger. No entanto, John Bollinger não
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicadores
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Utilitários
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicadores
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Criado por Chester Keltner, esse é um indicador de volatilidade utilizado pela análise técnica. É possível seguir a tendência dos preços de ativos financeiros e gerar padrões de suporte e resistência. Além disso, os envelopes são uma forma de acompanhar a volatilidade, a fim de identificar oportunidades de compra e venda desses ativos. Funciona em períodos maiores do que o período visível no gráfico. Todos os valores estão disponíveis em forma de buffers para
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicadores
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicadores
Friend of the trend : Seu Rastreador de Tendências Domine o mercado com o Friend of the trend , o indicador que simplifica a análise de tendências e te ajuda a identificar os melhores momentos para comprar, vender ou esperar. Com um design intuitivo e visualmente impactante, o Trend Analisa os movimentos de preço e entregar sinais através de um histograma colorido: Barras Verdes : Sinalizam uma tendência de alta, indicando oportunidades de compra. Barras Vermelhas : Alertam para uma tendência de
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker para MT5: Nunca mais perca a definição de StopLoss e TakeProfit com o nosso NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, um assistente indispensável para os traders que navegam no mercado Nasdaq 100 no MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta foi concebida para aqueles que procuram uma solução perfeita para automatizar a gestão dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caraterísticas principais: Automação sem esforço: Monitoriza automaticamente as transacções Nasdaq 100 sem StopLoss e/o
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
Indicadores
Ideal para scalpers, day traders and swing trades.   Com base no histórico de preços, o indicador traça automaticamente linhas horizontais que evidenciam zonas estratégicas. Além disso, ele destaca em tempo real a região atual onde o candle está sendo negociado , fornecendo uma visão clara das áreas críticas de decisão. Tenet Support & Resistance Pro   é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5, projetado para ajudar traders a identificar com precisão as   principais regiões de suporte e resis
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitários
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicadores
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Indicadores
Combinando o melhor de Price Action , Movimento Direcional , e análise de Divergência/Convergência , o indicador Candle Color Trend is é uma forma fácil e confiável de identificar a direção da tendência. O indicador automaticamente pinta os candles de acordo com a premissa de que a tendência de alta é definida por preços que formam uma série de topos e fundos ascendentes. Por outro lado, a tendência de baixa é definido por preços que formam uma série de topos e fundos descendentes. Adicionalment
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Indicadores
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilitários
Já sentiu falta de algumas ferramentas ou atalhos no Meta Trader? Coisas simples que facilitariam muito seu dia a dia? Temos a solução para você! Nosso Trade Panel (painel de negociação) ou, como o pessoal da Bovespa conhece, Boleta . Essa é uma ferramenta em forma de EA (Expert Advisor) que, se configurada para controlar todos os ativos, precisa ser carregada ser carregada apenas uma vez. Essa é a versão Lite (gratuita) da nossa ferramenta. Versão profissional:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
Este é o famoso indicador Girassol para Metatrader5. Este indicador marca possíveis topos e fundos nos gráficos dos preços. O indicador identifica topos e fundos no historico de preços do ativo, tenha em mente que o girassol atual, do ultimo candle repinta, pois não é possivel identificar um topo até que o mercado reverta e também não é possivel identificar um fundo sem que o mercado para de cair e comece a subir. Se você estiver procurando por um programador profissional para Metatrader5, entre
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicadores
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicadores
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Estratégia Técnica 1. Como o Indicador Funciona Combina o RSI clássico com detecção automática de padrões harmônicos ABCD . Componentes Principais RSI Padrão (período ajustável) Marcações de Topos e Fundos (setas) Padrões ABCD (linhas verdes/vermelhas) Filtros de Overbought (70) e Oversold (30) 2. Configuração no MT5 period = 14 ; // Período do RSI size = 4 ; // Tamanho máximo do padrão OverBought = 70 ; // Nível de sobrecompra OverSold = 30 ; // Nível de sobrevenda Filt
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicadores
O Indicador de Volume de Agressão é o tipo de indicador que raramente é encontrado na comunidade MQL5 porque não é baseado nos dados de Volume padrão fornecidos pela plataforma Metatrader 5. Ele requer a análise de todos os Ticks de tráfego solicitados na plataforma... Dito isso, o indicador de Volume de Agressão solicita todos os Dados de Tick do seu Broker e os processa para construir uma versão muito especial de um Indicador de Volume, onde as agressões de Compradores e Vendedores são plotada
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador de Ratio Oferta Especial! Deixe uma avaliação e ganhe o indicador  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer , basta me mandar um mensagem! Este indicador de Razão entre ativos permite monitorar e operar a relação de preço entre dois ativos selecionados pelo usuário. Ele calcula a razão entre os preços de dois ativos, conhecidos como Ativo1 e Ativo2 (por exemplo, "GBPUSD" e "EURUSD"), e plota uma média móvel da razão, junto com bandas de Bollinger . Essas bandas são usadas para identificar
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
Super Soldier
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
Utilitários
TRADE EXECUTION Auto-trade on pattern confirmation Reverse trading signals option Multiple order management Customizable magic number for identification ️ RISK MANAGEMENT Fixed or dynamic lot sizing Automated stop loss placement Take profit targets Maximum orders limit control PROFIT PROTECTION Trailing stop functionality Customizable trailing activation distance Adjustable trailing stop distance Breakeven protection logic MONITORING & ALERTS Real-time trade monitoring Email notificati
FREE
Epic Trade Manager
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
Utilitários
Core Features: Manual Trading Panel   - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders Trailing Stop System   - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings Order Management   - One-click close all positions, trail all positions Real-time Dashboard   - Visual display of account info, positions, and trading metrics   Dashboard Sections: Order Management   - Volume, price, SL/TP inputs, order buttons Trailing Stop   - Status, settings, active trailing positions Accou
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário