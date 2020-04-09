Epic Spikes
- ユーティリティ
- Saba Ansar Ul Haq
- バージョン: 1.0
1. Smart Breakout Trading
The EA automatically detects strong price levels and places pending orders when the market is about to break out.
It buys above the recent high and sells below the recent low.
2. Automatic Range Detection
Epic Spikes scans the last X candles to find the highest and lowest prices.
These levels are used to place smart breakout entries at the perfect positions.
3. Intelligent Pending Orders
The EA avoids placing duplicated or crowded pending orders.
It keeps a safe distance between all Buy and Sell orders so the chart stays clean and professional.
4. Automatic Lot Size Control
You can choose:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Auto lot size based on account balance or equity
This ensures the EA adjusts to your account size safely.
5. Built-In Cooldown Protection
After a trade closes, the EA waits several candles before opening a new one.
This helps avoid over-trading and reduces losses during choppy market conditions.
6. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit
The EA uses:
-
A fixed Stop Loss
-
A fixed Take Profit
-
Auto-adjustment to match broker minimum distance rules
Your trades always follow the correct risk levels.
7. Advanced Trailing Stop
Once the trade is in profit, the EA activates a trailing stop:
-
Starts only after price moves a certain distance
-
Locks in profits step by step
-
Keeps the trade protected
8. Automatic Order Expiration
If pending orders do not trigger within the selected time, the EA automatically removes them.
This avoids outdated orders being left on the chart.
9. Clean & Safe Trading
-
Only places a limited number of pending orders
-
Manages each trade automatically
-
Adjusts to market conditions
-
Works on any timeframe and any symbol