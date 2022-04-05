Auto Close Trade by Timer

AutoCloseTradebyTimer - Automated Trade Management Utility

AutoCloseTradebyTimer is a powerful and flexible risk management utility designed for MetaTrader 4. It automatically closes your open positions at a specific time every day, helping you avoid overnight swap fees, high volatility during market rollovers, or simply allowing you to stick to your trading schedule without being glued to the screen.

Whether you are a manual trader or use other Expert Advisors (EAs), this tool gives you complete control over when your trading day ends.

🚀 Key Advantages

  • Avoid Swap Fees: Automatically close trades before the broker's rollover time to prevent negative swap charges.

  • Risk Management: Prevents holding trades during low-liquidity hours or volatile news events that often occur overnight.

  • Peace of Mind: Set your target time once, and the EA will handle the rest. No need to wake up late to close trades manually.

  • Flexible Filtering: Uniquely designed to distinguish between your manual trades and trades opened by other robots.

🛠️ Main Features

  1. Precision Time-Based Closing

    • Closes trades based on the Broker's Server Time, ensuring accuracy regardless of your local time zone.

    • Executes exactly at the Hour and Minute you define.

  2. Smart Filtering System

    • Manual Trades: Can be set to close only trades you opened manually.

    • EA Trades: Can target a specific Magic Number to close trades managed by other EAs.

    • Hybrid Mode: Capable of closing both manual and specific EA trades simultaneously.

  3. Multi-Symbol Capability

    • Current Chart Only: Safely manages only the currency pair the EA is attached to.

    • All Symbols Mode: Optionally sweeps the entire account to close ALL matching trades across all currency pairs.

  4. Live On-Chart Dashboard

    • Displays real-time status directly on the chart.

    • Shows your Local Time vs. Broker Server Time (crucial for setup).

    • Clearly indicates the next scheduled close time and active filters.

⚙️ Input Parameters

1. Time Settings

  • Note1_TIME: (Info) Section header for time settings.

  • CloseHour: The specific hour (Server Time 0-23) when trades should be closed.

  • CloseMinute: The specific minute (0-59) when trades should be closed.

2. Filter Settings

  • Note2_FILTER: (Info) Section header for filter settings.

  • CloseAllSymbols:

    • false : Closes trades only for the symbol on the current chart (e.g., BTCUSD).

    • true : Closes trades for ALL symbols on the account (Use with caution).

  • CloseManualTrades:

    • true : The EA will close trades with Magic Number 0 (Manual trades).

    • false : The EA will ignore manual trades.

  • TargetMagicNumber:

    • Set to 0 to ignore this filter.

    • Enter a specific ID (e.g., 12345 ) to close trades opened by another EA with that Magic Number.

  • Slippage: The maximum price deviation (in points) allowed during closing. Recommended: 50 for 5-digit brokers (equivalent to 5 pips).

📋 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (e.g., BTCUSD M15).

  2. Look at the dashboard on the chart to see the current Broker Server Time.

  3. In the EA settings, set CloseHour and CloseMinute based on when you want to exit (relative to Server Time).

  4. Choose your filters (Manual, specific EA, or specific Symbol).

  5. Ensure the "AutoTrading" button in MT4 is ON.


PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF NEED MY FURTHER ASSISTANCE TO SETUP :)

In addition, i am also happy to get any feedback for any future enhancement. YOU can drop either a comment/review/PM :)

Cheers!

Рекомендуем также
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Индикаторы
Представляем вашему вниманию индикатор "Счётчик закрытия свечи", который станет вашим незаменимым помощником в мире трейдинга. Вот почему знание того, когда свеча закроется, может помочь: Если вы любите торговать, используя свечные паттерны, то вы будете знать, когда свеча будет закрыта. Этот индикатор позволит вам проверить, сформировался ли известный шаблон и есть ли возможность торговли. Индикатор поможет вам подготовиться к открытию рынка и закрытию рынка. Вы можете установить таймер, чтобы
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of b
RET System Channel
Preston Hardesty
Индикаторы
RET System Channel Indicator 1 of 10 indicators used in the RET System to achieve Reversal Anticipation   Purpose : Dynamic support/resistance zones. Visual : Envelope bands adapting to price volatility. Use : Identify overbought/oversold levels and project reaction zones. RET System Channel Strengths : Detects choppy/range-bound zones Confirms trade setups Identifies high-probability setups (outside bands) Acts as a profit target tool Defines short-term currency price ranges Weaknesses :
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Эксперты
Советник автоматически устанавливает стоп-лоссы и тейк-профиты ко всем вашим ордерам. Уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита можно выбрать на вкладке входных параметров. Вы можете указать три символа со значениями SL и TP (на скриншотах ниже вы можете видеть symbol1, symbol2 ...). Советник выполняет проверку. Если появляется новый ордер с symbol1, торговый робот устанавливает SL и TP со значениями stoploss1 и takeprofit1 (в пунктах). Если появляется новый ордер с symbol2 , торговый робот устанавливает
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Индикаторы
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Индикаторы
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимальных и минимальных цен за указанный временной период Несколько баров   могут быть объединены: например, можно получить уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимумов и минимумов за 10 дней Моя утилита 1 : более 66 функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  по любым вопросам  |    Версия для MT5 Помогает увидеть потенциальные уровни разворота; Паттерны, сформированные на уровнях Фибоначчи, обычно сильнее; Значительно   сокращает   врем
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Утилиты
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Утилиты
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro
Olena Kondratenko
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Уникальная мультивалютная авторская стратегия, одновременно определяющая окончание тренда, точки входа и предполагаемые уровни получения прибыли по каждой сделке. Индикатор может определять точки входа на любом торговом периоде, начиная с графика М5 до W1. При этом для удобства пользователя по определенной точке всегда рисуется стрелка и строятся рекомендуемые уровни получения прибыли (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) и уровень Stop Loss. С детальным ру
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Утилиты
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Индикаторы
Индикатор управления рисками и мониторинга лимитов для профессиональных трейдеров и счетов оценивания (Prop) Этот инструмент лишь отображает на графике точную информацию по управлению рисками и лимитам, помогая принимать решения более сосредоточенно. Индикатор не открывает/не закрывает/не изменяет сделки и не конфликтует с советниками (EA). Возможности Мониторинг дневной и общей просадки Рассчитывает и показывает дневную и суммарную просадку на базе баланса (Balance) или средств (Equity) (настр
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Индикаторы
Quantum Balance — это современный стрелочный индикатор, который определяет ключевые точки разворота цены на рынке с высокой точностью. Он основан на сочетании WPR (Williams %R) и RSI (Relative Strength Index), что позволяет выявлять моменты перекупленности/перепроданности и входить в сделки в точках максимального потенциала. Индикатор анализирует динамику цены и рыночные условия, создавая сигналы только при совпадении нескольких подтверждающих факторов. Это снижает количество ложных сигналов и
Trend PRO Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
1 (2)
Эксперты
Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" для MT4 - отличный предиктивный инструмент, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. RSI SPEED - это 1-я производная самого RSI. - RSI SPEED хорош для скальпинговых входов в направлении основного тренда. - Используйте его в сочетании с подходящим трендовым индикатором, например, HTF MA (как на картинках). - Индикатор RSI SPEED показывает, как быстро сам RSI меняет свое направление - он очень чувствителен. - Рекомендуется исп
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками. Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок п
Copy Trader Pro FAST
Ata Dandul
Утилиты
Copy Trader Pro v2.3 - Professional Copy Trading System Copy Trader Pro Professional Copy Trading System for MetaTrader 4 Version 2.3 FAST Key Features Ultra Fast Mode 10x faster trade copying with optimized algorithms. File change detection and smart caching system for millisecond-level performance. Single EA Solution One EA for both Master and Slave modes. Select your operating mode from settings - no need for multiple files. 3 Lot Calculation Modes Multiplier, Fixed Lot, or Balance
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Индикаторы
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Forward Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв