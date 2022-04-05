Prop Firm Trading Simulator

Master prop firm challenges before risking real money! Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence. Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAscreate personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profitability. Whether you're preparing for FTMO, MFF, or any other proprietary firm evaluation, our tool provides the exact same rule enforcement and risk management requirements, allowing you to build winning strategies in a risk-free environment before attempting real funded account challenges.

Challenge Rules (SetFile Included):
Starting Capital: $1,000
Profit Target: 2%
Maximum Drawdown: 2%
Maximum Lot Size: 0.20
Stop Loss: Required
Single Trade Profit Limit: Must be less than 30% of the initial balance
Commission: $5 included
Minimum Trades: 15

Key Features

Real-Time Challenge Monitoring

  • Live Statistics Dashboard - Track balance, equity, P&L, drawdowns in real-time

  • Professional Metrics - Closed vs Open P&L, win rate, trade analysis

  • Support Manual/Autotrading:  Both manual trading strategies and automated trading via Expert Advisors

Complete Prop Firm Rule Enforcement

  • Profit Target Management - Set and track specific profit goals

  • Drawdown Protection - Daily & maximum drawdown limits with alerts

  • Trading Day Requirements - Minimum active trading days tracking

  • Risk Management - Stop loss compliance, position size limits

  • Time Constraints - Challenge duration countdown

Advanced Risk Management

  • Dual P&L Tracking - Separate closed profits vs open positions

  • Real-time Violation Alerts - Instant notification of rule breaches

  • Auto-Trade Protection - Optional automatic trade closure on violations

  • Customizable Limits - Adjust all parameters to match any prop firm

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Live Account Ready - Use with any real or demo accounts from any broker

  • Multiple Attempts - Track performance across multiple challenge attempts

  • All Instruments - Works with Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices

Trade Management (update v1.1)

  • Monitor and control all open positions directly from your dashboard with real-time P&L tracking and one-click closing capabilities.

Why Choose Our Simulator?

Practice Like the Pros: Fail in simulation, succeed in reality. Master prop firm rules before your funded account.

Build Consistent Profits: Develop disciplined trading habits that pass the strictest prop firm evaluations.

Unlike limited free trials from prop firms: Run unlimited challenges for unlimited periods with no registration, email requirements, or weekly commercial emails.

Save Thousands in Failed Challenges: One failed challenge can cost $500+.Our simulator costs less than one retake.

Gain Unfair Advantage: Know exactly how prop firms evaluate you. Practice under identical conditions.

Supported Prop Firm Rules

  1. Account Balance (Any capital)
  2. Profit Targets (Any amount)
  3. Daily Drawdown Limits
  4. Maximum Drawdown Limits
  5. Minimum Trading Days
  6. Time Limits (Calendar/Trading days)
  7. Stop Loss Requirements
  8. Position Size Limits
  9. Commissions (Applied)
  10. Weekend Trading Rules
  11. Single Trade Profit Limits
  12. Maximum Open Trades

Essential Challenge Tips & Best Practices

Before Starting Any Challenge:

  • Close all open trades before activating the simulator to ensure accurate balance tracking
  • Set realistic parameters that match your target prop firm's actual rules
  • If a lot size violation occurs, close the oversized position before starting your next attempt
  • At least one trade must be opened and closed to count as a trading day
  • Multiple trades on the same day still count as only one trading day
  • Attach the EA to only one chart and use the provided template
  • Use the export feature to analyze your trading performance between attempts, or use the custom export and professional analysis with Our Excel ProTrading Analytic Template
  • Start with demo accounts to master the rules before using live funds
  • Use the pause feature during market closures or personal breaks

FAQ

Q: Does this work with my broker?
A: Yes! Compatible with any MT5 broker supporting EAs.

Q: Can I use it for live trading?
A: Absolutely! Works with both demo and live accounts.

Q: How accurate is the simulation?
A: We replicate exact prop firm rule enforcement and calculations.

Q: Is there ongoing support?
A: Yes, we provide continuous updates and professional support.


Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
