This Expert Advisor requires the “STRAT Price Action Scanner” indicator to work. You must have the indicator installed and running on the chart

⚠ Important

To place trades directly from the Trade Assistant panel, you must also install the STRAT Price Action Trade Manager EA (check the comment section) on the same terminal. The indicator sends the trade instructions; the EA is the component that actually places and manages the orders. Installation Instruction (please read) Guide to the STRAT Trading Strategy

What this EA does

This EA is the trade execution engine for the STRAT Price Action Scanner.

It does not generate its own signals. Instead, it listens to the Scanner’s Trade Assistant pop-up and automatically sends orders based on your settings:

Executes Market BUY/SELL and Pending BUY/SELL directly from the Trade Assistant buttons

Uses the Trade Assistant’s Entry, SL, TP and Risk % / Lot size to place orders

Applies your chosen magic number, trade comment and slippage for easy tracking and management

Works on all symbols and timeframes supported by the STRAT Price Action Scanner

This setup lets you keep all the analysis and risk planning inside the indicator, while the EA quietly handles the actual order placement in the background.

How to use

Attach STRAT Price Action Scanner to the chart. Attach this EA to the same chart (enable algo trading). Open the Trade Assistant on the indicator. Set your Risk %, SL, TP, Entry and click Market or Pending buttons. The EA reads the command and sends the order to your broker automatically



Why STRAT?

Most price action trading is vague: “this candle looks strong… maybe.”

The STRAT fixes that by turning every bar into a simple, objective code:

1 – Inside bar : price stayed inside the previous bar → consolidation.

2u / 2d – Directional bars : broke only the high (up) or only the low (down) → continuation.

3 – Outside bar: broke both high and low → high volatility, potential reversal or strong continuation.

No indicators, no parameters to optimize – just “did price break the high, the low, both, or neither?”

Everyone sees the same thing, on every market and every timeframe.

STRAT Price Action Scanner takes this objective logic and turns it into a visual dashboard + trade panel so you can actually use it in real-time.

What is STRAT Price Action Scanner?

STRAT Price Action Scanner is a multi-timeframe signal scanner with a built-in Trade Assistant for Forex, indices and commodities.

You don’t need to be a STRAT expert – the indicator converts the bar codes into a colorful matrix and a clear “Actionable Signal” line that tells you when a setup is worth your attention.

Key Features

1. Multi-Asset, Multi-Timeframe Signal Matrix

Scans 30+ symbols across M1 → Monthly in a single view.

Shows STRAT codes (1, 2u, 2d, 3, …) in each cell.

Colors instantly show bullish / bearish / neutral bias.

One click on any cell jumps straight to that symbol & timeframe on your chart.

2. “Actionable Signal” Highlight

Bottom panel calls out the current high-probability pattern on your chart, e.g. “2D BEARISH CONTINUATION” “3 BULLISH OUTSIDE BAR”

When nothing clean is setting up, it shows “NO ACTIONABLE SIGNAL” – helping you avoid chop and revenge trades.

3. Built-In Trade Assistant

Switch between Dynamic (Risk %) and Fixed Lot modes.

Auto-calculates lot size from your Risk % , SL distance and balance.

Edit Entry, SL, TP and R:R right in the panel (by price or pips).

One-click Market BUY/SELL and Pending BUY/SELL buttons.

Draws SL/TP lines and info boxes on chart showing pips, risk and potential profit.

4. Drag-and-Trade Chart Control

SL and TP zones shaded visually (risk vs reward).

Drag lines on the chart to adjust Entry, SL and TP – values update instantly.

Snap your stops to recent highs/lows or structure without touching the inputs.

Hide/show the dashboard and Trade Assistant with one click for a clean chart.

5. Built for Discretionary Traders

Cuts down on screen-hopping and manual calculations .

You see the signal, direction and risk in one place.

Keeps your process consistent and rule-based, but still fully under your control.

How to Use It (Quick Workflow)

Scan the Matrix Look for pairs where several timeframes line up in the same direction

(many green 2u cells for longs, many red 2d cells for shorts). Read the Actionable Signal Click the symbol/timeframe you like.

Check the “ACTIONABLE SIGNAL” text: 2u / 2d → trend continuation ideas. 3 and certain 2 combinations → possible reversal or breakout points.

Set Up the Trade Open the Trade Assistant .

Choose Risk % or Fixed Lot .

Place SL beyond a logical level, adjust TP to your desired R:R. Execute & Manage Send Market or Pending orders straight from the panel.

Manage the trade visually via the draggable lines and info boxes.

Who Is It For?

Traders who want clear, rule-based entries without coding their own scanner.

Price-action traders curious about STRAT but wanting a simple visual interface .

Intraday and swing traders who value speed, risk control and objectivity.

STRAT Price Action Scanner turns multi-timeframe STRAT analysis into a simple visual checklist and gives you a trade-ready control panel right on your chart—so you spend less time guessing, and more time executing solid, objective trades.