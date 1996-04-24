Ultimate Risk Manager

Ultimate Risk Manager – Professional Trading Assistant (EA)


The all-in-one risk management tool trusted by serious traders.Take full control of your trades with automatic position sizing based on your chosen risk percentage (default 1%), dynamic ADR-based initial Stop-Loss, and intelligent trailing stop that can use either fixed points or a percentage of the Average Daily Range (ADR).Key features:

  • One-click BUY/SELL buttons with instant market execution, the Risk Manager calculates the right positions sitze for you
  • Precise lot size calculation to never risk more than you define
  • Smart ADR-based initial SL that adjusts automatically when adding to positions
  • Powerful trailing stop (fixed or ADR-percentage) with separate control for long/short sides
  • Real-time weighted average price lines (green for buys, red for sells)
  • Large, clear on-chart display: lot size, ADR, SL distance, trailing distance, spread, exact profit in points (100% identical to MT5 Trade tab), candle timer
  • Clean, customizable interface with high-visibility labels

Perfect for manual traders who want professional-grade risk management without complicated setup.Version 1.00. This EA wont take any trades, but it will manage yours according to your settings, so you can focus on finding the best entries. Works on any symbol & timeframe | Fully compatible with hedging accounts.

Instead of worrying about risk, focus on perfect execution of your strategy! 


Main Risk & Trailing Settings
  • UseADR_Trailing – ON = trailing distance is % of current ADR (dynamic, adaptive) | OFF = use fixed TrailDistancePoints
  • TrailDistancePoints – Only used when UseADR_Trailing = false → fixed trailing stop in points (e.g. 400)
  • TrailDistancePercent – % of the current ADR used as trailing distance when UseADR_Trailing = true (recommended: 20–30%)
Initial Stop Loss Settings
  • UseADR_InitialSL – ON = initial SL is always exactly ADR × ADR_InitialSL_Mult (very powerful)
  • ADR_Period – How many past daily ranges are averaged to calculate the ADR (10–14 is most common)
  • ADR_InitialSL_Mult – Multiplier of the ADR for the initial stop loss
    → 0.5 = half ADR (most popular)
    → 0.3 = tighter, 0.7–1.0 = wider
Breakeven Settings
  • UseBreakEven – ON = move SL to breakeven (+ small buffer) automatically
  • BreakEvenPercentOfADR – When profit reaches this % of ADR → breakeven is triggered
    → 25–35% is the sweet spot for most pairs
Money Management
  • MaxRiskPercent – Maximum % of account balance risked on each trade (1.0 = 1%)
  • MinLot – Minimum lot size the EA is allowed to use (overrides risk calculation if too small)
Direction Control
  • TrailBuys – Allow trailing stop on long positions
  • TrailSells – Allow trailing stop on short positions
Daily ADR Channels (Visual Only)
  • Show_ADR_Channels – Draw historical daily ADR high/low bands on chart
  • ADR_History_Days – How many past days to draw the channels for (120–200 looks clean)
  • ADR_Channel_Multiplier – 1.0 = 100% ADR bands, 0.5 = 50% ADR bands, 1.5 = 150% etc.
Visual Customization
  • All the color/font/size inputs – purely cosmetic, change to whatever matches your chart theme


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You may lose more than your initial deposit. This Expert Advisor is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Use it at your own risk. The author and Tough Cookie Traders are not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Always test on a demo account first.


おすすめのプロダクト
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
インディケータ
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
ユーティリティ
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
インディケータ
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
ユーティリティ
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
TELEGRAM BROADCASTユーティリティは、取引をTelegramチャネルに即座に公開するのに役立ちます。あなたが長い間FOREX信号であなた自身のテレグラムチャンネルを作りたいと思っていたなら、これはあなたが必要とするものです。 TELEGRAM BROADCASTはメッセージを送信できます： 取引の開始と終了。 保留中の注文の配置と削除。 ストップロスとテイクプロビジョニングの変更（ラストオーダー）; 損失を止め、provをトリガーします。 保留中の注文のアクティブ化と削除： 取引レポートの送信; 入金と出金のメッセージを送信する。 ドローダウンまたは利益がN値に達したときにメッセージを送信します。 アカウントの監視-N分ごとに統計を送信します。 独自のテキストを追加して、各メッセージに分単位で遅延を投稿できます。すべてのメッセージは柔軟です。ユーティリティは1つのチャートにのみインストールされますが、すべてのシンボルからメッセージを送信します。設定で任意の記号を非表示にできます。 ユーティリティ構成： [サービス]-> [設定]-> [エキスパートアドバイザ
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
エキスパート
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
ユーティリティ
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
ユーティリティ
クリック・トレード・マネージャーは、これまでで最高の製品です! ビギナーからプロップファームのトレーダーまで、最高のソリューションです。 FTMO/MFFプロップファームまたは個人口座をドローダウン限界突破から保護します。EAは自動的にすべての取引を終了させるので、ドローダウンの限界に達することはありません。 ドローダウンリミットを超える可能性がある取引は警告されます。 利益目標が達成されると、自動的に取引を終了します。 ブローカーからマジックナンバーを隠すように設定することができます。 1クリックでリスクを計算し、SLとTPで取引を行うことができます。 ストップとリミットオーダーを1クリックで発注 1クリックで各取引に異なるSLとTPで複数のFibレベルの取引を設定。 パーシャルを取る、SLをBEに移動、すべてのオープントレードをクローズ、すべての保留中のオーダーをキーボード上のキーを押すだけで削除。 あらかじめ設定された時間にすべてのトレードをクローズします。 テレグラムに全トレードのアラートを送信します。 高度にカスタマイズ可能 - あなたの取引スタイルに最も適した設定を選択
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
ユーティリティ
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The initial price is 92.25 USD, the future price is 250 USD Universal advisor with the use of economic and fundamental news " Smart News Trade ". Trading tactics are based on tracking the dynamics of the market and accelerating the price movement. Not guessing, not forecasting, only calculations with clear guidelines for the direction of positions. The work is carried out with pending orders, a stop loss is used to protect funds. A VPS server is required for smooth operation. Ease of use: Ther
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
革新的な Trades Time Manager を使用して、取引ルーチンを簡単に管理できます。この強力なツールは、指定された時間に注文執行を自動化し、取引アプローチを変革します。 購入から注文の設定まで、すべて手動介入なしで、さまざまな取引アクションのためのパーソナライズされたタスク リストを作成します。 Trades Time Manager のインストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、MT4/MT5 ターミナルに URL を追加してください (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 手動監視に別れを告げ、合理化された効率を採用します。直感的なインターフェイスにより、シンボル、約定時間、価格、ストップロス (SL)、テイクプロフィット (TP) ポイント、ロットサイズなどの正確なパラメーターを設定できます。 このツールの柔軟性は、市
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
エキスパート
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
エキスパート
BlackBox XAU — ゴールド向け先進型エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 BlackBox XAU は、ゴールド市場で利益を狙いながら、ドローダウンを厳格に管理するために丁寧に設計されたトレーディングシステムです。市場のすべての値動きを追いかけるのではなく、規律あるルールベースのアプローチを採用し、ボラティリティに適応しながら 高確率のトレード機会 のみを抽出します。 EA はリアルタイムで市場状況を継続的に評価し、質の低いシグナルを排除して、リスクとリワードのバランスが明確に有利になったタイミングを辛抱強く待ちます。条件が揃うと、精密なエントリーと動的に調整される保護機能を伴ってトレードを実行します。 この慎重な設計により、BlackBox はチャートを大量のエントリーで埋め尽くすことはなく、 量より質 を重視します。統計的に優位性のあるセットアップに集中することで、トレーダーにとって 安定した収益性、管理されたドローダウン、リスク調整後の一貫したリターン へとつながります。 仕組み BlackBox の中核は、市場のボラティリティとトレンドの変化を継続的に監視し、 リスクを大
Popeye Gold Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
エキスパート
POPEYE GOLD BOT - XAUUSD H1  Introducing the Popeye Gold Bot    Your new best ally in XAUUSD trading, designed and optimized for H1 timeframes! This EA uses an advanced algorithm to navigate the volatile gold market, providing consistent results. The bot has been thoroughly tested and optimized, showing exceptional performance with the broker Darwinex, and is ready to be used on platforms such as IC Markets, VT Markets, FTMO, and Exness.   Statistics Breakdown : Deposit : $1,000 Profit Factor :
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
エキスパート
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Multi Level Trading Dashboard
Irvan Trias Putra
ユーティリティ
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface. Key Features
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
エキスパート
IKAN MFX 金融市場の変動の激しい世界では、最良の取引機会を見つけ、リスクを最小限に抑えることはすべての投資家にとって常に大きな課題です。そこで私たちは、先進的な自動取引システムであるIKAN（Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator）を開発しました。 IKANは単なるツールではなく、人工知能と長年の取引経験の完璧な組み合わせです。IKANは毎秒何百万ものデータポイントを分析し、市場のトレンドを特定し、価格の動きを予測し、正確な取引決定を行うことができます。 広大な金融の海を航行する船をイメージしてください。IKANは嵐の波を乗り越え、危険な暗礁を避け、目的地に安全に到達するのを助ける先進的なナビゲーションシステムです。 IKANを使えば、単なる取引ではなく、自信と安心感を持って取引ができます。IKANをあなたの金融市場攻略の旅の信頼できる仲間にしてください。 IKAN MFXは、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSD、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDNZD、EURGBP、EURCAD、GBPCADなどの人気通貨ペアで効
AccMan
Manuel Marcel Simon
ユーティリティ
Good money/risk management is more than just position sizing, it's much more. Successful traders analyze your trading activities and keep an eye on your key figures. With the help of AccountMan you can also do this very conveniently, analyze your trading activities for the purpose of professional money / risk management. Evaluate your trades by trade symbol to see if trading is profitable overall with these. Would you like to keep an eye on your individual strategies? e.g. which strategy works b
Ex Calibur MT5
Firman Syah
ユーティリティ
️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
ユーティリティ
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
エキスパート
This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions. Key Features:   Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10%
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
エキスパート
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
エキスパート
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Break US
Mauro Lomazzi
エキスパート
Break US MT5 Overview: Break US is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading approach. With sophisticated algorithms and advanced market analysis, Break US autonomously opens, manages, and closes positions, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Pre-optimized and ready to go, this EA works on the US30/DJI market with a 12-minute timeframe. The only information you need to provide is the risk percentage for each trade. Features: Complete Automation : Hands-Free T
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
ユーティリティ
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
ユーティリティ
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MT5用Binance取引ツール 1. 本製品には、Websocketからのライブチャート、ヒストリカルチャート、そしてMT5ターミナルの再起動時に自動更新される機能が搭載されています。これにより、手動操作なしでスムーズにBinance取引を行うことができます。 スポットと先物で取引、ライブチャート、ヒストリカルデータが利用可能です。 チャート機能： 1. Websocket (wss) 経由のライブOHLCチャート 2. APIからの履歴更新 3. MT5を開くたびにチャートの履歴を自動更新 4. M1からMN1まで、すべての時間枠に対応 5. 利用可能なデータ：始値、高値、安値、終値、実出来高、ティック出来高 6. ストラテジーテスターを使用して、暗号資産データでエキスパートアドバイザーのあらゆる戦略をバックテストできます。 チャートと履歴に関する手順： 1. MT5オプションにURLを追加します。 2. 任意のチャートでユーティリティを起動し、モードをLIVEに設定し、取引所（例：Binance Spot）を選択します。初回実行時のみ「シンボルの作成」を「有効」にして、
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
ユーティリティ
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
作者のその他のプロダクト
ToughBot BETA
Florian Leonhard Schaal
エキスパート
Overview Please read the description carefully.  Toughbot (Free BETA Version) is an aggressive, martingale-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies - or high-risk, constant small wins, and occasional big wins so to speak. Built for MetaTrader 5, Toughbot employs a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with a grid-based, hardcore-martingale approach to amplify position sizes heavily during adverse market movements. This EA is optimized
FREE
Tough Position Panel
Florian Leonhard Schaal
インディケータ
Tough Position Panel - Real-Time Position Insights Overview: Enhance your trading experience with the Trade Info Panel , a powerful and lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides real-time insights into your open positions directly on your chart, keeping you informed at all times. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this panel ensures you never lose track of your trades. Key Features: Comprehensive Data: Monitors your trades with details including: Average Price : We
FREE
Tough MACD
Florian Leonhard Schaal
インディケータ
Tough MACD - Advanced MACD with Divergence Detection, by Tough Cookie Traders Tough MACD is a powerful and customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances classic MACD analysis by incorporating automatic divergence detection. Designed for traders who rely on momentum and trend reversal signals, this indicator helps identify potential market turning points with visual cues. Key Features: Customizable MACD Settings – Adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA periods to fit your tradin
FREE
Tough Cookie Multi Asset
Florian Leonhard Schaal
インディケータ
Overview The ToughCookie Indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed specifically for traders employing Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies. This indicator enhances your trading experience by providing detailed position information, visualizing the average entry price as a horizontal line, and integrating a customizable Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend and entry identification. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, ToughCookie streamlines decision-making and offers real
Toughest Currency
Florian Leonhard Schaal
インディケータ
Currency Strength Indicator - Track Market Power Overview: Gain a competitive edge with the Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This intuitive tool measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies and displays them in a clear, sortable table directly on your chart. Perfect for forex traders looking to identify strong and weak currencies at a glance. Key Features: Dynamic Strength Table: Displays real-time strength for EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, and NZD in the upper-left c
ADX Wilder with ALERTS
Florian Leonhard Schaal
インディケータ
ADX Wilder  (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder) enhanced with fully customizable pop-up and push notifications. Get instant alerts directly on your platform and mobile device when: +DI crosses above –DI → Potential bullish trend start –DI crosses above +DI → Potential bearish trend start ADX crosses above your chosen strong-trend level (default 25) → Confirmation of strong trending market Features: 100% identical to the original MetaQuotes ADX Wilder calculation Clean, visible
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信