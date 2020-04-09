ReplayStrategy

ReplayStrategy EA v12.04 - Professional Trading Panel

🎯 Overview

Manual Trading EA is a comprehensive visual trading assistant for discretionary traders who want enhanced control, automation features, and detailed profit tracking. This EA provides a sophisticated control panel with real-time statistics, intelligent position management, and advanced protection systems.

⚡ Key Features 📊 Complete Information Panel
  • Real-time position tracking (LONG/SHORT/FLAT)
  • Live profit monitoring (open, closed, total)
  • Configurable panel position (left/right)
  • Color-coded display for instant feedback
  • Detailed trade statistics
🔄 Instant Reversal System
  • One-click position flip using double-lot technique
  • Example: SELL 1 lot → REVERSE → BUY 1 lot (executes BUY 2 lots)
  • No delays, immediate execution
  • Smart position management
🛡️ Advanced Protection
  • Loss from Top: Auto-closes when profit drops X% from peak
  • Configurable threshold percentage
  • Real-time peak monitoring
  • Visual color-coded warnings
🤖 Smart AutoTrade
  • Auto-reopens position after protection stop
  • Indicator-based direction detection
  • Configurable lot size for auto-trades
  • Manual override available
📈 Heiken Ashi Integration
  • Custom indicator support (HA-V2 compatible)
  • Visual chart coloring
  • Trend detection system
  • Optional fast close on color change
🎨 User Interface
  • Large, clear buttons (BUY/SELL/CLOSE/REVERSE)
  • Quick lot adjustment (+/- buttons)
  • Hybrid button system for 100% reliability
  • Click-on-chart Quick Trade mode
📊 Profit Tracking
  • Complete historical analysis
  • Zero magic support (includes manual trades)
  • Balance validation
  • Commission & swap included
🔧 Technical Specifications

Compatible Platforms:

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
  • Strategy Tester (Visual Mode optimized)
  • ⚠️ This version: Strategy Tester only

Supported Instruments:

  • Forex, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
  • Any standard trading instrument

Requirements:

  • Windows 7/8/10/11
  • 4GB RAM minimum
  • 1280x720 resolution or higher
📖 Quick Start Guide Basic Operation
  1. Load EA: Drag to chart, panel appears automatically
  2. Adjust Lot: Use +/- buttons (default: 1.00)
  3. Trade: Click BUY/SELL/CLOSE/REVERSE buttons
  4. Monitor: Watch real-time profit and statistics
Key Configuration

Protection:

EnableAutoClose = true MaxLossFromTopPercent = 5.0 // Close at 5% drop from peak

AutoTrade:

EnableAutoTrade = true AutoTradeLotSize = 1.0 UseIndicatorDirection = true

Fast Close:

EnableFastClose = true MinCandlesBeforeClose = 2 // Requires 2 opposite candles ReopenAfterFastClose = true

Panel:

AlignRight = true PanelX = 150 PanelY = 10

🎓 Input Parameters Quick Trade
  • EnableQuickTrade: Click-on-chart trading
  • ShowQuickTradePrice: Display price line
Debug
  • EnableDebugLogs: Detailed execution logs
  • ShowTradeExecutionLogs: Trade confirmations
  • ShowLossFromTopCalc: Protection calculations
Trading
  • init_lot: Initial lot size
  • MagicNumber: EA identifier
Protection
  • MaxLossFromTopPercent: Drop limit (0 = disabled)
  • EnableAutoClose: Activate protection
AutoTrade
  • EnableAutoTrade: Auto-reopen after close
  • AutoTradeLotSize: Lot for auto-trades
  • UseIndicatorDirection: Use indicator signal
  • IndicatorName: Indicator name (default: "HA-V2")
Fast Close
  • EnableFastClose: Close on trend change
  • MinCandlesBeforeClose: Confirmation candles
  • ReopenAfterFastClose: Reopen in new direction
Profit
  • CalculateFromHistory: Include all trades
  • IncludeZeroMagicDeals: Include manual trades
  • StartCalculationFrom: Start date
💡 Advanced Features Double-Lot Reversal Technique

The REVERSE button uses an intelligent technique:

  • Current: SELL 1.0 lot
  • Desired: BUY 1.0 lot
  • Solution: Execute BUY 2.0 lots
  • Result: Net position = BUY 1.0 lot

This eliminates the need to:

  1. Close current position
  2. Wait for confirmation
  3. Open new position

Advantage: Instant reversal, no execution gaps.

Loss from Top Protection

Protects profits automatically:

  • Tracks maximum profit peak
  • Monitors drop percentage
  • Triggers at configured threshold
  • Can auto-reopen via AutoTrade

Example:

  • Peak profit: $1000
  • Current profit: $950
  • Drop: $50 (5%)
  • If MaxLossFromTopPercent = 5% → Closes position
Smart AutoTrade Logic

After protection closure:

  1. Waits 3 seconds
  2. Reads indicator direction
  3. Opens position in trend direction
  4. Uses configured lot size

Direction Detection:

  • UP colors (Yellow/Blue/Green) → BUY
  • DOWN colors (Red/Magenta) → SELL
Hybrid Button System

Why two methods?

  1. OnChartEvent: Instant detection (preferred)
  2. OnTick polling: Backup every 5 ticks (guaranteed)

Result: 100% click capture reliability in Strategy Tester.

⚠️ Important Notes Strategy Tester Version
  • ✅ Optimized for visual tester
  • ✅ Auto-maximizes chart window
  • ✅ Enhanced reliability
  • ⚠️ Blocked on real/demo accounts
  • 📧 Contact developer for live version
Indicator Setup

Required for AutoTrade/Fast Close:

  1. Install Heiken Ashi Modified (HA-V2)
  2. Indicator must have color buffer (buffer 4)
  3. EA applies indicator visually to chart
  4. Colors: Red(0), Yellow(1), Blue(2), Green(3), Magenta(4)
Performance Tips
  • Use Visual Mode in Strategy Tester
  • Verify symbol volume limits
  • Test protection settings first
  • Monitor debug messages if issues occur
🎯 Use Cases

Ideal For:

  • Discretionary traders needing enhanced control
  • Strategy testing in Strategy Tester
  • Learning position management
  • Profit protection automation
  • Detailed trade statistics

Not For:

  • Fully automated trading
  • High-frequency scalping
  • News trading
🛠️ Troubleshooting

Buttons not responding?

  • Enable visual mode
  • Check panel visibility
  • Restart Strategy Tester

Indicator not loading?

  • Verify indicator name
  • Check .ex5 file exists
  • Ensure color buffer present

Wrong profit calculation?

  • Check MagicNumber setting
  • Enable IncludeZeroMagicDeals if needed
  • Verify StartCalculationFrom date

Protection not working?

  • Set EnableAutoClose = true
  • Set MaxLossFromTopPercent > 0
  • Need minimum $10 profit peak
📊 Panel Information Display

Top Section:

  • Current lot size
  • Position status (LONG/SHORT/FLAT)
  • Open profit (real-time)
  • Closed profit (accumulated)
  • Total profit (combined)

Middle Section:

  • Loss from Top: $ and %
  • Protection status
  • AutoTrade status
  • Trade statistics (B/S/C/R/FC)

Bottom Section:

  • Control buttons
  • Lot adjustment
  • Quick actions

Color Coding:

  • 🟢 Green: Profit/Long position
  • 🔴 Red: Loss/Short position
  • ⚪ White: Flat/Neutral
  • 🟡 Yellow: Warning zone
  • 🟠 Orange: Danger zone
📈 Trading Logic Examples Example 1: Manual Trading

1. EA starts → Panel appears 2. Click BUY → Opens 1.0 lot LONG 3. Profit reaches $500 (peak tracked) 4. Profit drops to $475 (5% drop) 5. Protection triggers → Closes position 6. AutoTrade (if enabled) → Opens new position

Example 2: Quick Reversal

1. Current: SELL 2.0 lots 2. Market reverses 3. Click REVERSE button 4. EA executes: BUY 4.0 lots 5. Result: NET BUY 2.0 lots 6. No gap, instant reversal

Example 3: Fast Close

1. Position: BUY 1.0 lot 2. Indicator: Green candles 3. First red candle appears 4. Counter: 1/2 (needs 2 candles) 5. Second red candle appears 6. Counter: 2/2 → Closes position 7. If ReopenAfterFastClose → Opens SELL

🏆 Why Choose This EA?

Professional Features:

  • ✅ Enterprise-level code
  • ✅ Dual detection system
  • ✅ Transparent calculations
  • ✅ Extensive documentation
  • ✅ Battle-tested logic
  • ✅ Regular updates

User Benefits:

  • Instant visual feedback
  • Intelligent automation
  • Profit protection
  • Complete statistics
  • Easy configuration
  • Reliable execution

Technical Excellence:

  • Clean, organized code
  • Comprehensive error handling
  • Debug tools included
  • Optimized performance
  • Well-commented source
📜 Version History

v12.04 (Current)

  • Hybrid button system
  • Reverse button
  • English translation
  • Enhanced debug
  • Auto marker removal

Previous:

  • v12.03: Quick Trade
  • v12.02: Loss from Top
  • v12.01: AutoTrade
  • v12.00: Initial release
🔐 License
  • One purchase = lifetime updates
  • Unlimited Strategy Tester use
  • Not for redistribution
  • Live version separate license
💎 Summary

ReplayStrategy EA v12.04 transforms Strategy Tester into a professional trading simulator with advanced position management, intelligent protection, and comprehensive statistics. Perfect for testing strategies, learning position management, and perfecting discretionary trading skills.

Features at a glance:

  • Visual control panel with real-time data
  • One-click reversal system
  • Automatic profit protection
  • Smart auto-reopen functionality
  • Heiken Ashi integration
  • Complete profit tracking
  • 100% reliable button system
  • Strategy Tester optimized

Get started today! 🚀

Developed by professional algorithmic traders with extensive MT5 experience.

Support: Contact via MQL5 messaging
Updates: Regular improvements
Documentation: Built-in debug system


