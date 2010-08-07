ReplayStrategy EA v12.04 - Professional Trading Panel



🎯 Overview

Manual Trading EA is a comprehensive visual trading assistant for discretionary traders who want enhanced control, automation features, and detailed profit tracking. This EA provides a sophisticated control panel with real-time statistics, intelligent position management, and advanced protection systems.

Real-time position tracking (LONG/SHORT/FLAT)

Live profit monitoring (open, closed, total)

Configurable panel position (left/right)

Color-coded display for instant feedback

Detailed trade statistics

One-click position flip using double-lot technique

Example: SELL 1 lot → REVERSE → BUY 1 lot (executes BUY 2 lots)

No delays, immediate execution

Smart position management

Loss from Top: Auto-closes when profit drops X% from peak

Configurable threshold percentage

Real-time peak monitoring

Visual color-coded warnings

Auto-reopens position after protection stop

Indicator-based direction detection

Configurable lot size for auto-trades

Manual override available

Custom indicator support (HA-V2 compatible)

Visual chart coloring

Trend detection system

Optional fast close on color change

Large, clear buttons (BUY/SELL/CLOSE/REVERSE)

Quick lot adjustment (+/- buttons)

Hybrid button system for 100% reliability

Click-on-chart Quick Trade mode

Complete historical analysis

Zero magic support (includes manual trades)

Balance validation

Commission & swap included

⚡ Key Features 📊 Complete Information Panel🔄 Instant Reversal System🛡️ Advanced Protection🤖 Smart AutoTrade📈 Heiken Ashi Integration🎨 User Interface📊 Profit Tracking🔧 Technical Specifications

Compatible Platforms:

MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)

Strategy Tester (Visual Mode optimized)

⚠️ This version: Strategy Tester only

Supported Instruments:

Forex, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

Any standard trading instrument

Requirements:

Windows 7/8/10/11

4GB RAM minimum

1280x720 resolution or higher

Load EA: Drag to chart, panel appears automatically Adjust Lot: Use +/- buttons (default: 1.00) Trade: Click BUY/SELL/CLOSE/REVERSE buttons Monitor: Watch real-time profit and statistics

📖 Quick Start Guide Basic OperationKey Configuration

Protection:

EnableAutoClose = true MaxLossFromTopPercent = 5.0 // Close at 5% drop from peak

AutoTrade:

EnableAutoTrade = true AutoTradeLotSize = 1.0 UseIndicatorDirection = true

Fast Close:

EnableFastClose = true MinCandlesBeforeClose = 2 // Requires 2 opposite candles ReopenAfterFastClose = true

Panel:

AlignRight = true PanelX = 150 PanelY = 10

EnableQuickTrade: Click-on-chart trading

ShowQuickTradePrice: Display price line

EnableDebugLogs: Detailed execution logs

ShowTradeExecutionLogs: Trade confirmations

ShowLossFromTopCalc: Protection calculations

init_lot: Initial lot size

MagicNumber: EA identifier

MaxLossFromTopPercent: Drop limit (0 = disabled)

EnableAutoClose: Activate protection

EnableAutoTrade: Auto-reopen after close

AutoTradeLotSize: Lot for auto-trades

UseIndicatorDirection: Use indicator signal

IndicatorName: Indicator name (default: "HA-V2")

EnableFastClose: Close on trend change

MinCandlesBeforeClose: Confirmation candles

ReopenAfterFastClose: Reopen in new direction

CalculateFromHistory: Include all trades

IncludeZeroMagicDeals: Include manual trades

StartCalculationFrom: Start date

🎓 Input Parameters Quick TradeDebugTradingProtectionAutoTradeFast CloseProfit💡 Advanced Features Double-Lot Reversal Technique

The REVERSE button uses an intelligent technique:

Current: SELL 1.0 lot

Desired: BUY 1.0 lot

Solution: Execute BUY 2.0 lots

Result: Net position = BUY 1.0 lot

This eliminates the need to:

Close current position Wait for confirmation Open new position

Advantage: Instant reversal, no execution gaps.

Loss from Top Protection

Protects profits automatically:

Tracks maximum profit peak

Monitors drop percentage

Triggers at configured threshold

Can auto-reopen via AutoTrade

Example:

Peak profit: $1000

Current profit: $950

Drop: $50 (5%)

If MaxLossFromTopPercent = 5% → Closes position

Smart AutoTrade Logic

After protection closure:

Waits 3 seconds Reads indicator direction Opens position in trend direction Uses configured lot size

Direction Detection:

UP colors (Yellow/Blue/Green) → BUY

DOWN colors (Red/Magenta) → SELL

Hybrid Button System

Why two methods?

OnChartEvent: Instant detection (preferred) OnTick polling: Backup every 5 ticks (guaranteed)

Result: 100% click capture reliability in Strategy Tester.

✅ Optimized for visual tester

✅ Auto-maximizes chart window

✅ Enhanced reliability

⚠️ Blocked on real/demo accounts

📧 Contact developer for live version

⚠️ Important Notes Strategy Tester VersionIndicator Setup

Required for AutoTrade/Fast Close:

Install Heiken Ashi Modified (HA-V2) Indicator must have color buffer (buffer 4) EA applies indicator visually to chart Colors: Red(0), Yellow(1), Blue(2), Green(3), Magenta(4)

Use Visual Mode in Strategy Tester

Verify symbol volume limits

Test protection settings first

Monitor debug messages if issues occur

Performance Tips🎯 Use Cases

Ideal For:

Discretionary traders needing enhanced control

Strategy testing in Strategy Tester

Learning position management

Profit protection automation

Detailed trade statistics

Not For:

Fully automated trading

High-frequency scalping

News trading

🛠️ Troubleshooting

Buttons not responding?

Enable visual mode

Check panel visibility

Restart Strategy Tester

Indicator not loading?

Verify indicator name

Check .ex5 file exists

Ensure color buffer present

Wrong profit calculation?

Check MagicNumber setting

Enable IncludeZeroMagicDeals if needed

Verify StartCalculationFrom date

Protection not working?

Set EnableAutoClose = true

Set MaxLossFromTopPercent > 0

Need minimum $10 profit peak

📊 Panel Information Display

Top Section:

Current lot size

Position status (LONG/SHORT/FLAT)

Open profit (real-time)

Closed profit (accumulated)

Total profit (combined)

Middle Section:

Loss from Top: $ and %

Protection status

AutoTrade status

Trade statistics (B/S/C/R/FC)

Bottom Section:

Control buttons

Lot adjustment

Quick actions

Color Coding:

🟢 Green: Profit/Long position

🔴 Red: Loss/Short position

⚪ White: Flat/Neutral

🟡 Yellow: Warning zone

🟠 Orange: Danger zone

📈 Trading Logic Examples Example 1: Manual Trading

1. EA starts → Panel appears 2. Click BUY → Opens 1.0 lot LONG 3. Profit reaches $500 (peak tracked) 4. Profit drops to $475 (5% drop) 5. Protection triggers → Closes position 6. AutoTrade (if enabled) → Opens new position

Example 2: Quick Reversal

1. Current: SELL 2.0 lots 2. Market reverses 3. Click REVERSE button 4. EA executes: BUY 4.0 lots 5. Result: NET BUY 2.0 lots 6. No gap, instant reversal

Example 3: Fast Close

1. Position: BUY 1.0 lot 2. Indicator: Green candles 3. First red candle appears 4. Counter: 1/2 (needs 2 candles) 5. Second red candle appears 6. Counter: 2/2 → Closes position 7. If ReopenAfterFastClose → Opens SELL

🏆 Why Choose This EA?

Professional Features:

✅ Enterprise-level code

✅ Dual detection system

✅ Transparent calculations

✅ Extensive documentation

✅ Battle-tested logic

✅ Regular updates

User Benefits:

Instant visual feedback

Intelligent automation

Profit protection

Complete statistics

Easy configuration

Reliable execution

Technical Excellence:

Clean, organized code

Comprehensive error handling

Debug tools included

Optimized performance

Well-commented source

📜 Version History

v12.04 (Current)

Hybrid button system

Reverse button

English translation

Enhanced debug

Auto marker removal

Previous:

v12.03: Quick Trade

v12.02: Loss from Top

v12.01: AutoTrade

v12.00: Initial release

One purchase = lifetime updates

Unlimited Strategy Tester use

Not for redistribution

Live version separate license

🔐 License💎 Summary

ReplayStrategy EA v12.04 transforms Strategy Tester into a professional trading simulator with advanced position management, intelligent protection, and comprehensive statistics. Perfect for testing strategies, learning position management, and perfecting discretionary trading skills.

Features at a glance:

Visual control panel with real-time data

One-click reversal system

Automatic profit protection

Smart auto-reopen functionality

Heiken Ashi integration

Complete profit tracking

100% reliable button system

Strategy Tester optimized

Get started today! 🚀

Developed by professional algorithmic traders with extensive MT5 experience.

Support: Contact via MQL5 messaging

Updates: Regular improvements

Documentation: Built-in debug system