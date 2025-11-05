Trendlines with Breaks Indicator for MT5

Trendlines with Breaks

Overview

The Trendlines with Breaks indicator automatically detects and plots pivot-based trendlines, dynamically adjusting their slope and steepness to highlight significant breakout events. Designed for traders who rely on price action and market structure, this tool provides an automated, real-time way to track evolving momentum and breakout confirmations.

How It Works

The indicator identifies swing highs and swing lows, connecting them to form adaptive trendlines based on user-defined pivot lengths and slope parameters.

A lookback candle range determines how far back the indicator analyzes price data before beginning to draw trendlines, ensuring optimal performance and visual clarity.

Each time price crosses one of these lines, a trendline breakout is instantly detected and highlighted on the chart.

Breakout signals are calculated in real time, ensuring no backpainting.

Trendlines themselves may repaint as new pivot points form, but this behavior can be disabled through user settings for fully static visualization.

Inputs

Length: Determines the pivot period for trendline generation.

Slope: Controls trendline steepness. Higher values yield steeper trendlines, while setting this to 0 converts trendlines into flat support/resistance levels.

Slope Calculation Method: Defines how slope is computed. Options include: ATR: Uses Average True Range for consistent slope scaling. Stdev: Uses Standard Deviation for volatility-based slope calculation. Linreg: Uses Linear Regression slope for smoother, directionally stable lines.

Backpaint: Determines whether trendlines are offset backward (for historical visualization) or plotted in real time without delay.

Lookback: Defines how many past candles to consider when starting to draw trendlines.

Features

Fully automated pivot-based trendline generation.

Real-time breakout detection with no backpainting of signals.

Integrated alerts and push notifications for instant breakout updates.

Adjustable slope intensity and calculation method for flexible adaptation to all market conditions.

Optional trendline extension for continuous projection.

Built-in backtesting panel to measure trade performance, win rate, and signal accuracy directly on the chart.

Option to disable trendline repainting for static visualization and clearer analysis.

Usage

Use this indicator to:

Identify and track evolving support and resistance zones .

Confirm breakouts from established structures or channels.

Combine it with price action, momentum, or volume-based strategies for refined entry and exit timing.

The chosen slope method defines its behavior:

ATR: Offers smoother and more consistent angles under volatile conditions.

Stdev: Reflects real-time volatility fluctuations for adaptive trendlines.

Linreg: Provides the most stable, linear slope—ideal for structural and directional analysis.

Whether for swing trading, breakout confirmation, or trend structure mapping, Trendlines with Breaks offers a precise, adaptive, and fully automated approach to price structure analysis.