Binance MT5 Copier
- Утилиты
- Roman Zhitnik
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 5
Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones.
Key Features:
Bidirectional Copying
- MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance
- Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Binance positions in MT5
- Real-time synchronization with configurable delays
Complete Trade Management
- Market orders, pending orders (Limit/Stop)
- Stop Loss & Take Profit copying
- Position modifications tracked instantly
- Magic number filtering for selective copying
Intelligent Symbol Mapping
- Auto-mapping: BTCUSD.a → BTCUSDT (removes broker suffixes)
- Custom mapping: ETHUSD=ETHUSDT, DOGE=1000DOGEUSDT, etc
Advanced Lot Management
- Fixed lot size or multiplier
- Balance-based scaling (per $1000)
- Risk percentage calculation
- Instrument-specific min/max limits
Comprehensive Risk Control
- Daily loss limits with auto-stop
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Emergency stop button
Smart Synchronization
- Automatic cleanup of orphaned positions/orders
- TP/SL verification and recreation
- Position mode synchronization (Hedge/One-Way)
- Handles connection interruptions gracefully
- Detailed logging for transparency
Professional Features
- Supports both hedge and one-way position modes
- Configurable synchronization intervals
- Failed order retry mechanisms
- Complete error handling and recovery
Perfect For
- Prop traders managing multiple accounts
- Signal providers expanding to Binance
- Portfolio diversification across platforms
- Risk management across exchanges