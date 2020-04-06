HighLow Range Break Out

This EA is based on the break out of High Low range of the period.
When current price breaks out highest point ( or lowest point ) in the period ( based on Number of Candles set ) and follow the Moving Average, it will place the order.
Related to Risk, it is fixed Stop Loss with risk percentage set in the parameter ( I recommended not over 2% per trade).
For Reward, if we not set the fixed Take Profit or with auto Trailing Stop.

From back testing result, this EA works well with high volatility symbols such as NASDAQ100 or Bitcoin. 
Рекомендуем также
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Эксперты
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision   — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдер
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Эксперты
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SWmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SDmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Эксперты
Night Rocker EA – ночной скальпер, имеющий систему оценки волатильности рынка и торгующий в период, когда цены находятся во флете. Кроме того, имеется встроенный фильтр спреда и проскальзывания. Каждый открываемый ордер имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Также система оценки волатильности рынка закрывает ордера при изменении условий на рынке в негативную для трейдера сторону. Советник работает на парах USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD. Период M15. Внутренняя система управления работой с терминалом поз
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Эксперты
Этот советник основан на стратегии разворота на полосах Боллинджера. Он автоматически определяет разворот цены на верхней или нижней полосе Боллинджера и открывает сделки в направлении ожидаемого отскока. Система динамически рассчитывает оптимальные уровни тейк-профита (TP) на основе текущей волатильности и структуры рынка, обеспечивая эффективное получение прибыли без ручного вмешательства. Результаты в реальном времени (6 месяцев): +208,77% прибыли, максимальная просадка 20,75% Myfxbook v
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует для анализа рынка и определения торговых сигналов индикатор FletBoxPush . Индикатор встроен в советник и дополнительная установка его на график не обязательна. Торговля происходит на пробой уровней определенных как границы флета. Используется ограничение убытков. Описание настроек советника TimeFrames - период графика, настройка для индикатора colour - цвет участка цены, определенного как флет, настройка для индикатора Rectangle - показывать участки цены определенных как фле
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
STPAOS - это автоматизированный торговый советник. Программный функционал советника кастомизировался под стратегию безопасной торговли по тренду, суть которой заключается в закрытии сделки при достижении положительного коэффициента прибыльности в несколько пунктов, что дает покупателю возможность свести к минимуму потери средств от открытия проигрышных сделок. Советник оснащен специальными программными установками и утилитами, помогающими добиться положительного показателя прибыльности торговли.
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Эксперты
Преимущества и принцип работы BoxEA v1.10 — это современный и эффективный торговый советник, который анализирует исторические уровни цен, чтобы находить оптимальные точки входа на рынок. Продукт подходит как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, предлагая автоматизированное управление сделками и минимизацию рисков. Преимущества: Анализ исторических данных : Советник определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе анализа ценовых данных за заданный период. Автоматическая торго
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Эксперты
Ichimoku 3D Данный советник построен на базе индикатора Ichimoku с применением принципа 3-х экранов Элдера. В данном советники 4 типа открытия сделок: 1-Это когда на 3 таймфреймах  одинаковый сигнал на покупку или продажу 2-Это когда по 2 таймфреймам одинаковый сигнал на покупку а по 1 таймфрейму на продажу или наоборот 3-Это когда по 1 таймфреймам  сигнал на покупку а по 2 таймфрейму на продажу или наоборот 4-Это когда по 1 таймфрейму  сигнал на покупку по среднему таймфрейму на продажу а
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Эксперты
Советник «Divergence Progression» Для работы советника необходимо скачать индикатор из раздела CodeBase-https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32437 - и поместить в папку MQL4/Indicators Рекомендуемые параметры D1 EUR/USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30(Динамический лот);Закрытие по противоположенному сигналу=false; Данный советник среднесрочный и предназначен только для торговли на периоде D1 на  EUR / USD  . Сов
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник включает в себя три независимых стратегии, работающих по методам распределения трендовых фаз для отработки каждой из стратегий. Применяется режим усреднения, что позволяет вывести группу ордеров к закрытию без убытка. Советник имеет опцию аварийного закрытия всех ордеров, при достижении ими определенных в настройках количества и совокупного профита в валюте депозита. Советник автоматически определяет 4-х и 5-значный поток котировок. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты для настроек по ум
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Эксперты
Алгоритм работы советника: При запуске советника на заданном расстоянии от цены ( первый_шаг ) выставляются BuyStop и SellStop ордеры. Далее в зависимости от того в какую сторону пошла цена, один из них становится рыночным, а другой начинает ползти за ценой. При откате цены он также становится рыночным. Если по какому-то направлению мы достигли заданного профита – ордер закрывается и опять выставляется ползущий отложенный ордер того же направления. Если профит не достигнут, а цена развернулась,
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Эксперты
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
Эксперты
Предлагаю Вашему вниманию Сеточного советника, который использует сигналы, построенные на основе пробоя волн Р.Н. Эллиота. Принцип работы советника заключается не только в наборе позиций против тренда (как и все сеточные советники), но так же и по тренду (принцип черепах). Уникальная система контроля рисков сопровождает весь процесс от открытия до закрытия сетки ордеров. Система контроля рисков заключается в определении критического уровня набора лотности по одному из направлений. При наступлени
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Эксперты
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Medalist — это интеллектуальная система, ориентированная на волантильную торговлю на рынке XAUUSD. Она направлена на выявление и эффективное использование краткосрочных ценовых импульсов предоставляя трейдерам новые возможности для получения прибыли. Специальное предложение для первых 10 покупателей!  следующая цена $1495 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Главное преимущество The Gold Medalist заключается в его уникальной системе ан
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Эксперты
Этот робот использует собственный встроенный осциллятор и другие инструменты для измерения движения рынка (волатильность, скорость, сила и направление). В определенное время советник устанавливает невидимый отложенный ордер , с которым он продолжает работать согласно с установленным значением TradingMode. Рекомендуется брокер с низкой комиссией, точными котировками и без ограничения размера стоп-лосса. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм. Особенности защита от спреда защита от проскальзывани
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Эксперты
Глубокое обучение меняет ландшафт торговли золотом, а интеллектуальные помощники, подобно садовникам, ухаживают за торговыми садами. "Золотой сад" EA использует интеллектуальные технологии глубокого обучения и 20-летний опыт обучения на данных для значительного повышения эффективности стратегии. С ним торговля становится проще и интеллектуальнее. Давайте вместе откроем эру интеллектуальной торговли и превратим трейдинг в цветущий сад. Это будет ваш эксклюзивный Gold Garden Steward. Версия для MT
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Советник предлагается по стартовой цене на раннем этапе. Цена будет увеличиваться после каждых нескольких продаж и никогда не будет снижаться. Ранние покупатели получают наилучшую доступную цену. Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Drift EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Drift EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных всплесках пр
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ // Версия MT5 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые исполн
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Эксперты
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Обязательно свяжитесь со мной после покупки написав в личные сообщения!  Также если у вас возникли вопросы перед покупкой, не стесняйтесь задавать их.  Осталось только несколько копий по 129$. Следующая цена 399$ Живой сигнал Мониторинг Версия MT5 Познакомьтесь с вашим надежным помощником на крипторынке —   Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Это и деальное решение для тех, кто хочет торговать биткоином профессионально и эффективно!   Этот уникальный торговый советник создан специально для торговли биткоин
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
XGen AI Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen AI Scalper MT4 | Автоматическая торговая система на базе искусственного интеллекта XGen AI Scalper — это сложный советник, в архитектуре которого напрямую интегрированы алгоритмы на базе нейронных сетей. Система использует модели машинного обучения для выявления высоковероятных точек входа на рынок по всем торговым инструментам. Ключевые особенности Универсальная совместимость Совместимость со всеми валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, криптовалютами и индексами. Рекомендуемые таймф
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
Эксперты
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв