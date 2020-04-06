HighLow Range Break Out

This EA is based on the break out of High Low range of the period.

When current price breaks out highest point ( or lowest point ) in the period ( based on Number of Candles set ) and follow the Moving Average, it will place the order.

Related to Risk, it is fixed Stop Loss with risk percentage set in the parameter ( I recommended not over 2% per trade).

For Reward, if we not set the fixed Take Profit or with auto Trailing Stop.





From back testing result, this EA works well with high volatility symbols such as NASDAQ100 or Bitcoin.