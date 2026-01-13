The Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator with Smart Alerts automatically identifies key support and resistance levels using fractal detection, and receive instant breakout signals enhanced by RSI/CCI confirmation filters. This versatile tool includes push notifications, email alerts, pop-up alerts, and sound alerts so you never miss a trading opportunity.

Key Features:



Dynamic Level Detection – Draws real-time support and resistance based on market fractals.

– Draws real-time support and resistance based on market fractals. Breakout Arrows – Clear visual buy/sell signals when price breaches key levels.

– Clear visual buy/sell signals when price breaches key levels. RSI & CCI Filter – Optional momentum-based confirmation to reduce false signals.

– Optional momentum-based confirmation to reduce false signals. Multi-Alert System – Receive alerts via push, email, pop-up, or sound.

– Receive alerts via push, email, pop-up, or sound. Fully Customizable – Adjust signal sensitivity, alert types, and notification preferences.

– Adjust signal sensitivity, alert types, and notification preferences. Works Best On Higher Timeframes –H4, D1 and W1

Perfect For Higher Timeframes: Swing traders looking for a reliable, alert-driven tool to spot breakouts, set entry/exit points, and manage risk using clear support and resistance levels on H4 and D1 charts.