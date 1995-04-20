Wavelet Pro

Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection, quantum momentum shifts, and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior.

At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that reacts to underlying market energy, filtering out noise to highlight genuine directional movement. These lines adapt across timeframes, allowing traders to observe both local and higher-timeframe trends simultaneously. This multi-timeframe awareness makes the tool suitable for scalping precision entries or swing-trade confirmations.

Complementing the trend structure are Quantum Arrows, an intelligent signal layer that identifies potential shift points between accumulation and momentum release phases. These arrows are filtered by internal volatility and candle-behavior logic, meaning they appear only when the market shows authentic directional intent. Alerts—both sound and message-based—notify the user of fresh signal formations, ensuring focus without screen-watching.

The integrated Heiken Ashi visual layer enhances chart readability by clarifying trend continuity and smoothing erratic price bars. Users can personalize wick and body colors to suit their visual preferences or to match different market conditions.

Wavelet Pro is best used as a decision-support system, not an auto-trading signal generator. Traders typically observe wave alignment, arrow confirmation, and candle coloration to determine timing and bias. When used properly, it reveals rhythm and structure hidden within price—helping traders stay aligned with momentum instead of reacting to it.


Lowest timeframe  - 15 minutes

Symbol - any


おすすめのプロダクト
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
インディケータ
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
インディケータ
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
インディケータ
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Universal Harmonic Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Easy RSI divergences
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
インディケータ
Easy RSI Divergences – Unlock Professional-Level Divergence Trading Easy RSI Divergences is a cutting-edge indicator for MetaTrader 4, crafted for traders who want to gain a competitive edge by accurately identifying RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergences in real time. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool transforms complex market signals into clear, actionable insights. The indicator automatically detects both classic divergences (indicating potential trend reversals) a
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
インディケータ
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミックフローオシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミックフローオシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - このインジケーターは、価格と出来高データを用いて売られ過ぎと買われ過ぎゾーンを特定します。 - オシレーターは、売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ：グリーンラインを下回る、買われ過ぎ：レッドラインを上回る。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間軸：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能を搭載。 // 優れたトレーディングロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Harmonic ABCD
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
インディケータ
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
インジケーターは、可能な限り最小のラグで 再描画せず にチャートに高調波パターンを表示します。インディケータトップの検索は、価格分析の波動原理に基づいています。 詳細設定では、取引スタイルのパラメータを選択できます。ろうそく（バー）のオープニングで、新しいパターンが形成されると、価格変動の可能性のある方向の矢印が固定され、変更されません。 インジケーターは、次のパターンとその種類を認識します：ABCD、Gartley（Butterfly、Crab、Bat）、3Drives、5-0、Batman、SHS、One2One、Camel、Triangles、WXY、Fibo、Vibrations。デフォルトでは、ABCDとGartleyの数字のみが設定に表示されます。多くの追加の構成可能なパラメーター。 主なパラメータ: ShowUpDnArrows-予想される方向矢印を表示/非表示 ArrowUpCode-上矢印コード ArrowDnCode-下矢印コード Show old history patterns-古いパターンの表示を有効/無効にします Enable alert messages,
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
インディケータ
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Supply and Demand Professional
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
インディケータ
Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders! Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets Automatically  identifying key levels in the market  Spotting market imbalances Better entry levels and timing of trades Volume analysis Understanding market sentiment Predicting price movements Risk management Trend co
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
インディケータ
KT Renko Patterns は、レンコチャートの各レンガをスキャンしながら、さまざまな金融市場でトレーダーによく使用されている有名なチャートパターンを検出します。 時間ベースのチャートと比較して、レンコチャートは視認性が高くシンプルなため、パターンベースのトレードがより簡単かつ明確になります。 KT Renko Patterns は複数のレンコパターンを搭載しており、その多くは Prashant Shah 氏の著書『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』でも詳しく解説されています。 KT Renko Patterns インジケーターに基づいた 100% 自動化された EA は、こちらからご利用いただけます - KT Renko Patterns EA 。 機能一覧 最大8種類の明確なレンコパターンを表示し、あいまいさなく取引をサポートします。 完全な客観性を保つため、すべてのパターンにストップロスとフィボナッチターゲットが設定されています。 KT Renko Patterns は各パターンの精度を継続的に測定し、重要な統計情報をチャート
PZ Wolfe Waves
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
インディケータ
Wolfe Wavesは、すべての金融市場に存在する自然に発生する取引パターンであり、均衡価格への戦いを表しています。これらのパターンは、短期および長期の時間枠で発生する可能性があり、現在の最も信頼性の高い予測反転パターンの1つであり、通常は強い長期の価格変動に先行します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] クリアな取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します インジケーターはパターンとブレイクアウト矢印を同時に描画し、インジケーターが展開するときにパターンが再描画されないようにします。ただし、エントリのブレイクアウトが何度も発生し、インジケータが再描画される場合、あまり頻繁にではなく控えめに再描画される可能性があります。インジケータは非バックペインティングです。 オオカミの定義 ウルフ波には、次の特性が必要です。 （ 例を見るにはここをクリック ） ウェーブ
Auto Levels
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Auto Level this tool is able to determine the levels of support and resistance. search and display when the price has broken through the level and when it pushed off from it. the indicator can be useful if you use resistance support levels in your trading. or the highs and lows of the price, then it will greatly simplify your work and help you more quickly and more accurately determine the rebound or breakdown of the current trend or tendencies level. blue line bottom uptrend red line on top dow
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Supply and Demand Zones MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
インディケータ
The Supply and Demand Zones indicator is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does not ma
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
インディケータ
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
インディケータ
SimSim Arrow Momentum は標準的な「Momentum」インジケーターですが、矢印バージョンになっています。 MetaTrader 5用バージョン インジケータ パラメータは標準のパラメータと同様ですが、さらに 1 つの追加パラメータ Delta があります。 Delta = 0 - 100 100 値を基準とした偏差。 100インジケーターのレベル変更、プラス、マイナスが可能です。 このインジケーターは、価格がレベル ライン = 100 +- Delta を横切るとシグナルを生成します。 操作に対して「CONTROL DEAL」を有効にすると、インジケーター信号に基づいた取引が自動的に開始されます。 インジケーターは、信頼性の高い信号装置として本来の目的に沿って使用できます。 ただし、その二次的な目的は、「 CONTROL DEAL 」ユーティリティのシグナルプロバイダーとして機能することです。 インジケーターとこのユーティリティの共生により、シグナルを確認するだけでなく、それに従って取引を行うこともできます。 これらのシグナルを効果的に活用したい場合は、無
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
インディケータ
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (16)
インディケータ
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
インディケータ
Apollo Secret Trend は、任意のペアと時間枠でトレンドを見つけるために使用できるプロのトレンド インジケーターです。インジケーターは、取引するペアや時間枠に関係なく、市場のトレンドを検出するために使用できる主要な取引インジケーターになることができます。インジケーターで特別なパラメーターを使用することにより、シグナルを個人の取引スタイルに適応させることができます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。インジケータの信号は再描画しないでください!提供されたスクリーンショットでは、アポロ シークレット トレンド インジケーターと買われ過ぎ/売られ過ぎのオシレーター インジケーターを組み合わせて見ることができます。これは完全に無料で提供されます。 購入後、2 番目の買われすぎおよび売られすぎのオシレーター インジケーターを無料で入手するために私に連絡してください!また、システムの使用方法についても説明します。お得な特典もご用意しております！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
作者のその他のプロダクト
Astral Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Astral Nexus is a precision-engineered momentum-phase detector designed to reveal shifts in underlying market energy before they are visible in price. It visualizes three distinct states— Astral Ascension , Astral Descent , and Cosmic Balance —using a tri-layer histogram that compresses complex internal calculations into a clean 0-to-1 signal map. By blending dual-core trend resonance with temporal echo filtering, the indicator highlights moments where trend force separates from its own averaged
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
インディケータ
Kono injikētā wa, īma ni motodzuita idō heikin to bā no iro o sonaeta kai to uri no yajirushi o teikyō shimasu. Idō heikin no ue ni wa kai no yajirushi nomi ga hyōji sa re, idō heikin no shita ni wa uri no yajirushi nomi ga hyōji sa remasu yajirushi wa hanten arugorizumu ni motodzuite iru tame, hikimodoshi pointo o mitsukeyou to shite imasu. Arāto wa konomi ni ōjite akutibu-ka dekimasu sentaku shita arayuru jikan-waku ya shudan ni tekishite imasu kōnyū mae ni demo de tesuto shite kudasai tanoshi
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Astral Pulse Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
インディケータ
Astral Pulse Oscillator — The Celestial Flow & Energy Resonance Tool Step into the mystic rhythm of market energy with the Astral Pulse Oscillator , a non-repainting fusion of celestial flow mapping and harmonic pulse resonance . This indicator translates hidden energetic fluctuations into radiant visual waves, allowing traders to interpret the unseen emotional tide that moves price — from euphoric expansions to ethereal contractions. Within its luminous subwindow, two astral forces dance: Ce
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Enjoy
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Epsilon Trend
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Epsilon Trend computes a smoothed price line by first normalizing the price over a lookback period and then smoothing the result with a simple moving average. The smoothed normalized value is then re‑scaled to price so it appears as an overlay similar to a MA.      The color change is computed by comparing the current bar’s smoothed value with that of the previous bar and only switching trend if the difference exceeds a small threshold (epsilon) thus minimizing constant flickering.  Use on an
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies. It covers eight assets : USD (Red) EUR (Blue) GBP (Purple) JPY
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
XauUsd Divergence Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The XAUUSD Divergence Pro is a specialized technical analysis tool designed specifically for gold traders. This indicator operates in a separate window and provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by comparing the relative strength of XAUUSD against a custom-calculated USD index. The tool displays two main lines representing momentum indicators for both gold and the US dollar, with a histogram that visually highlights significant divergence patterns between them. These divergence signals
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of b
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Cosmic Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
Quantum Core Phase Shift MT5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Quantum Core – Phase Shift   is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Dragons Pulse Oracle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信