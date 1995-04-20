EMA indicator based on BTMM

In BTMM, common EMA colors include Yellow for EMA 5, Red for EMA 13, Light Blue/Aqua for EMA 50, White for EMA 200, and Dark Blue for EMA 800. These color-coded EMAs represent different market timeframes and are used to identify trends, potential reversal points, and areas of support and resistance.

Yellow (Mustard): EMA 5

Red (Ketchup): EMA 13

Light Blue (Water): EMA 50

White (Mayonnaise): EMA 200

Dark Blue (Blueberry): EMA 800

White EMA 200 below Aqua EMA 50 in an uptrend

White EMA 200 above Aqua EMA 50 in an downtrend







