Ema BTMM

EMA indicator based on BTMM

In BTMM, common EMA colors include Yellow for EMA 5, Red for EMA 13, Light Blue/Aqua for EMA 50, White for EMA 200, and Dark Blue for EMA 800. These color-coded EMAs represent different market timeframes and are used to identify trends, potential reversal points, and areas of support and resistance. 

consist of

White EMA 200 below Aqua EMA 50 in an uptrend
White EMA 200 above Aqua EMA 50 in an downtrend



Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis