Trailing SL Bot

5

Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager

Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management:
    The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss:
    Once your position moves into profit beyond a specified threshold, the bot trails the SL automatically, locking in profits and protecting your capital from sudden market reversals.

  • Comprehensive Customization:
    Easily configure SL distance, TP distance, trail start trigger, and trailing stop distance in points to match your trading strategy and risk appetite.

  • Symbol-Specific Precision:
    Works seamlessly on any symbol/chart the EA is attached to, adapting the trailing and SL/TP settings accordingly.

  • Reliable and Lightweight:
    Designed for low resource usage to ensure smooth and stable operation even with multiple positions and charts.

What this bot can do for you:

  • Automate critical trade management that is tedious and error-prone when done manually.
  • Improve your trade outcomes by enforcing disciplined risk management rules.
  • Protect your gains by trailing stop loss with perfect timing and precision.
  • Save you time so you can focus on strategy development and analysis.

    User-Configurable Parameters:

    Parameter Description Default Value
    InitialSLPoints Stop Loss distance in points from open price  200
    InitialTPPoints Take Profit distance in points from open price  400
    TrailTriggerPoints Profit distance in points before trailing SL activates  300
    TrailStopPoints Distance in points for trailing stop loss from price  200
    AutoTradeForTest Enable auto trade opening for strategy tester debugging  false

    How to Calculate Points for Each Symbol or Pair:

    The EA uses points to set SL, TP, and trailing distances. A point is the smallest price change unit for the instrument.

    To convert your desired dollar risk or reward into points:

    1. Find the value of 1 point for the symbol:

      • Use  SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)  to get the dollar value per tick.

      • Use  SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)  to get the tick size in price units.

      • Calculate points value:

        Value per point = Tick value Tick size

    2. Convert dollar risk/reward to points:

      Points = Dollar amount Value per point × Lot size

    3. Example for 0.05 lot EURUSD:

      • Tick size = 0.0001, Tick value = $0.10

      • Value per point = $0.10 / 0.0001 = $1000 (theoretically, but you should use actual tick values)

      • More simply, 1 pip (10 points) ≈ $0.50 for 0.05 lot EURUSD

      • For $10 risk: points = 10 / 0.50 = 20 pips or 200 points

    4. Input these calculated points in the EA parameters for precise risk and profit management tailored to your trading style and instrument.


    Suggested Starting Points for Popular Instruments (0.05 Lot):

    Symbol Initial SL (Points) Initial TP (Points) Trail Trigger (Points) Trail Stop (Points)
    EURUSD 200 400 300 200
    XAUUSD 400 800 400 200


    Trailing SL Bot is your trusted assistant to maintain discipline, reduce emotional trading mistakes, and maximize returns using smart automation.


    Attach EA with recommended settings on popular pairs set limit orders on high and low of timeframe of your choice and let the magic unfold

    Отзывы 1
    Stefan Lupascu
    90
    Stefan Lupascu 2025.09.04 06:22 
     

    very good product,i need this sofware

    Рекомендуем также
    Click Trading
    Jawad Tauheed
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
    FREE
    SimpleTradingPanel
    Igor Widiger
    4.5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Simple Trading Panel is a manual tool for safe trading. Monitored by the mentor and indicators. This panel has many useful settings to take your trading to the next level. Simple Trading Panel offers features: Adjustable stop loss, take profit, volume, trailing stop with profit in percent, risk ratio, news filter and much more. Test results Simple Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester! Recommend Account type: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Brocker with low spread
    FREE
    Trade assistant pro v8
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Утилиты
    FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
    FREE
    LT Trade Panel Lite
    Thiago Duarte
    4.65 (49)
    Утилиты
    Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
    FREE
    Visual Copy Master MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Утилиты
    Visual Copy Master MT5 This is the control module of the Visual Copy System MT4/MT5, managing the trades to be copied and allowing you to request their transfer to the Visual Copy Client MT4/MT5. The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamless and straightforward copying of trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strate
    FREE
    Trade Panel R3
    Eduardo Terra
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
    FREE
    PZ Trade Pad MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.41 (22)
    Утилиты
    Утилита PZ Trade Pad позволяет торговать с помощью панели прямо на ценовом графике. Продукт имеет встроенное управление риском и может работать с уже открытыми сделками. Возможность совершать сделки прямо на ценовом графике Управление капиталом Возможность установки стоп-уровней Закрытие всех открытых сделок в один клик Удаление всех отложенных ордеров в один клик Частичное закрытие прибыльных сделок в один клик Без входных параметров. Использование Утилита проста в использовании. Выберите знач
    FREE
    One Click Close All Position Tool
    Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
    Утилиты
    Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
    FREE
    OpenAllSymbols
    Roman Lomaev
    Утилиты
    OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 — Умный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 Назначение: Автоматически открывает графики всех символов из Обзора рынка с применением шаблона default.tpl на текущем таймфрейме (TF) , предварительно закрывая все открытые графики (кроме текущего). Идеален для быстрого анализа множества инструментов без рутинных действий! Особенности: Автоматизация: Экономит время — открытие десятков графиков в один клик. Безопасность: Аккуратно закрывает лишние графики, сохраняя текущий акти
    FREE
    FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15
    James Erasmus
    Утилиты
    FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version) This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Features: Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models Tp, Partial and SL management Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fr
    FREE
    Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
    FREE
    Mt5 Follow Mt5 Receiver
    Wen Huang
    4 (3)
    Утилиты
    1. Эта система является локальной документарной системой, то есть запускающая и принимающая стороны должны работать с одним и тем же компьютером, так как номер счета MT4 / 5 может быть зарегистрирован на нескольких компьютерах одновременно, так что нужно только посылать клиенту пароль на один счет.  Локальная документация очень быстрая и стабильная, поскольку она не связана с интернетом.   2. в настоящее время для приема, загрузка в график требует перехода в входной параметр на счет mt4 / mt5
    FREE
    Boleta Easy Trade
    Silvio Garcia Wohl
    Утилиты
    When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
    FREE
    NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
    Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
    Утилиты
    NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
    FREE
    Lot by Risk MT5
    Sergey Vasilev
    4.93 (14)
    Утилиты
    Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельно
    FREE
    Tool Auto Modify SLTP
    Tran Van Luc
    Утилиты
    Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
    FREE
    NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
    Moustapha Boulouz
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
    FREE
    MT5 AccountInfoEA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    Утилиты
    Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
    FREE
    Panel Orders Easy MT5
    Maksim Novikov
    Утилиты
    Данная утилита (в роли советника) позволяет   открывать   и   закрывать   позиции в пару кликов. Panel Orders Easy - Lite версия программы Panel Orders. Открытие и закрытие позиций в ней - недоступно. Полную версию Вы можете увидеть среди других моих продуктов. Панель управления , в виде графических объектов, позволяет управлять ордерами, без помощи сторонних программ. Особенности программы: 1. Есть возможность выбора лота. Либо обычный фиксированный, либо процент от депозита. 2. Горизонтальн
    FREE
    RiskManagerPRO
    Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
    Утилиты
    Risk Manager PRO – Manual Trading Utility with Dynamic Lot Size Calculation Risk Manager PRO is a powerful yet simple utility for manual traders. It allows you to enter trades with calculated lot sizes based on your specified risk percentage and a visual stop-loss line. Just drag the red stop line to your desired level, input the risk %, and click Buy or Sell. Ideal for traders who want precise risk control without complex calculations. Features: Dynamic lot size calculation Visual stop-lo
    FREE
    Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
    Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
    Утилиты
    Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
    FREE
    Breakeven Manager
    Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
    Утилиты
    Привет, чемпионы трейдинга! Надеюсь, у вас всё хорошо. Случалось ли вам открывать позицию, когда рынок изначально двигался в вашу пользу или приближался к тейк-профиту, а затем рынок внезапно разворачивался против вашей позиции? Что ж, со мной такое случалось много раз, и сегодня я решил дать отпор. Представляю вам торговый менеджер, который поможет вам защитить ваши позиции. Этот проект поможет вам вывести ваши позиции в безубыток либо при достижении указанного вами количества пипсов, либо пр
    FREE
    Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
    Ling Bing Zhao
    Утилиты
    Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution. Core Advantages Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing Seamless Switching
    FREE
    Exact Time
    Boris Sedov
    Утилиты
    Exact Time — время на секундном графике. Утилита показывает время открытия выбранной свечи. Это нужно при работе с секундными графиками. Например, можно использовать на секундном графике построенном при помощи утилиты Seconds Chart . Входные параметры Base corner — угол графика, к которому привязан объект. X distance — дистанция от угла графика по горизонтали. Y distance — дистанция от угла графика по вертикали. Text font — название шрифта. Font size — размер шрифта. Color — цвет текста.
    FREE
    Trade Mirror Follower
    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
    FREE
    BoxFibo MT5
    Sergei Kiriakov
    Утилиты
    It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    Индикаторы
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Concurent Risk Management
    Kai Lim
    Утилиты
    EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
    FREE
    VR Color Levels MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Утилиты
    VR Color Levels — удобный инструмент для тех, кто применяет технический анализ с использованием таких элементов, как трендовая линия, прямоугольник и текст. Есть возможность добавлять текст непосредственно на график и делать скриншоты. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, можно получить в [блоге] Прочитать или написать отзывы можно по [ссылке] Версия для [MetaTrader 4] Работа с индикатором осуществляется в один клик . Для этого нужно нажать на кнопку с линией, после
    FREE
    Enthiran MT5 Slave CopyTrader
    Orifox Technologies Private Limited
    Утилиты
    Enthiran Slave CopyTrader for MT5 Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. To download Master Copier visit this link Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchroni
    FREE
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (205)
    Утилиты
    Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (578)
    Утилиты
    Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (116)
    Утилиты
    Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (145)
    Утилиты
    Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (7)
    Утилиты
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (13)
    Утилиты
    Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (103)
    Утилиты
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Утилиты
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Утилиты
    Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    Утилиты
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    Утилиты
    EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    Утилиты
    Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.64 (11)
    Утилиты
    HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Утилиты
    Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Утилиты
    Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.59 (17)
    Утилиты
    Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
    HYT utility
    Sergey Batudayev
    Утилиты
    HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    Утилиты
    DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.38 (26)
    Утилиты
    Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
    Risk Manager for MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.35 (17)
    Утилиты
    Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
    Patrex pro
    Chioma Obunadike
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
    AI Trade Analyzer
    Sergey Batudayev
    Утилиты
    AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
    Zentral Trading Manager
    Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
    5 (4)
    Утилиты
    Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
    EasyTrade MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
    Risk Manager Pro MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (7)
    Утилиты
    Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
    Другие продукты этого автора
    ORB with Targets
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Индикаторы
    Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots: Opening Range High & Low Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below) Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box) Session Timing Fully Customizable Color Customization for Every Level Why You’ll Love It: Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+) Fully style your chart to ma
    High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Утилиты
    Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries. Key features include: Dynamic Risk Management:  Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market
    Gold Grid Quantum
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Эксперты
    Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
    Quantum FVG Trader
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Эксперты
    Quantum FVG Trader Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering. The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations. Unlike traditional
    AI Trend and Targets
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Индикаторы
    AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
    Neural Algo Bot Indicator
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Индикаторы
    Neural Algo Bot — AI-Powered Market Entry & Exit System for Gold, NASDAQ & Forex Neural Algo Bot is a cutting-edge trading indicator powered by a proprietary Neural Opportunity Engine , designed to detect high-probability reversal points, momentum shifts, and liquidity-driven entries before the market reacts. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on static formulas, Neural Algo Bot uses adaptive neural logic , allowing it to learn market behaviour, filter noise, and highlight only the smartes
    No Wick Candle Identifier
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Индикаторы
    No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
    Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
    Vishnu Bajpai
    Индикаторы
    Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
    Фильтр:
    Stefan Lupascu
    90
    Stefan Lupascu 2025.09.04 06:22 
     

    very good product,i need this sofware

    Ответ на отзыв