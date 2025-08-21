Trailing SL Bot
- 实用工具
- Vishnu Bajpai
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager
Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision.
Key Features:
-
Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management:
The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention.
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss:
Once your position moves into profit beyond a specified threshold, the bot trails the SL automatically, locking in profits and protecting your capital from sudden market reversals.
-
Comprehensive Customization:
Easily configure SL distance, TP distance, trail start trigger, and trailing stop distance in points to match your trading strategy and risk appetite.
-
Symbol-Specific Precision:
Works seamlessly on any symbol/chart the EA is attached to, adapting the trailing and SL/TP settings accordingly.
-
Reliable and Lightweight:
Designed for low resource usage to ensure smooth and stable operation even with multiple positions and charts.
What this bot can do for you:
- Automate critical trade management that is tedious and error-prone when done manually.
- Improve your trade outcomes by enforcing disciplined risk management rules.
- Protect your gains by trailing stop loss with perfect timing and precision.
- Save you time so you can focus on strategy development and analysis.
User-Configurable Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|InitialSLPoints
|Stop Loss distance in points from open price
|200
|InitialTPPoints
|Take Profit distance in points from open price
|400
|TrailTriggerPoints
|Profit distance in points before trailing SL activates
|300
|TrailStopPoints
|Distance in points for trailing stop loss from price
|200
|AutoTradeForTest
|Enable auto trade opening for strategy tester debugging
|false
How to Calculate Points for Each Symbol or Pair:
The EA uses points to set SL, TP, and trailing distances. A point is the smallest price change unit for the instrument.
To convert your desired dollar risk or reward into points:
-
Find the value of 1 point for the symbol:
-
Use SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) to get the dollar value per tick.
-
Use SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) to get the tick size in price units.
-
Calculate points value:Value per point = Tick value Tick size
-
-
Convert dollar risk/reward to points:Points = Dollar amount Value per point × Lot size
-
Example for 0.05 lot EURUSD:
-
Tick size = 0.0001, Tick value = $0.10
-
Value per point = $0.10 / 0.0001 = $1000 (theoretically, but you should use actual tick values)
-
More simply, 1 pip (10 points) ≈ $0.50 for 0.05 lot EURUSD
-
For $10 risk: points = 10 / 0.50 = 20 pips or 200 points
-
-
Input these calculated points in the EA parameters for precise risk and profit management tailored to your trading style and instrument.
Suggested Starting Points for Popular Instruments (0.05 Lot):
|Symbol
|Initial SL (Points)
|Initial TP (Points)
|Trail Trigger (Points)
|Trail Stop (Points)
|EURUSD
|200
|400
|300
|200
|XAUUSD
|400
|800
|400
|200
Trailing SL Bot is your trusted assistant to maintain discipline, reduce emotional trading mistakes, and maximize returns using smart automation.
very good product,i need this sofware