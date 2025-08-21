Trailing SL Bot

Parameter Description Default Value InitialSLPoints Stop Loss distance in points from open price 200 InitialTPPoints Take Profit distance in points from open price 400 TrailTriggerPoints Profit distance in points before trailing SL activates 300 TrailStopPoints Distance in points for trailing stop loss from price 200 AutoTradeForTest Enable auto trade opening for strategy tester debugging false

How to Calculate Points for Each Symbol or Pair:

The EA uses points to set SL, TP, and trailing distances. A point is the smallest price change unit for the instrument.

To convert your desired dollar risk or reward into points: