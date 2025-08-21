Trailing SL Bot

Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management:
    The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss:
    Once your position moves into profit beyond a specified threshold, the bot trails the SL automatically, locking in profits and protecting your capital from sudden market reversals.

  • Comprehensive Customization:
    Easily configure SL distance, TP distance, trail start trigger, and trailing stop distance in points to match your trading strategy and risk appetite.

  • Symbol-Specific Precision:
    Works seamlessly on any symbol/chart the EA is attached to, adapting the trailing and SL/TP settings accordingly.

  • Reliable and Lightweight:
    Designed for low resource usage to ensure smooth and stable operation even with multiple positions and charts.

What this bot can do for you:

  • Automate critical trade management that is tedious and error-prone when done manually.
  • Improve your trade outcomes by enforcing disciplined risk management rules.
  • Protect your gains by trailing stop loss with perfect timing and precision.
  • Save you time so you can focus on strategy development and analysis.

    User-Configurable Parameters:

    Parameter Description Default Value
    InitialSLPoints Stop Loss distance in points from open price  200
    InitialTPPoints Take Profit distance in points from open price  400
    TrailTriggerPoints Profit distance in points before trailing SL activates  300
    TrailStopPoints Distance in points for trailing stop loss from price  200
    AutoTradeForTest Enable auto trade opening for strategy tester debugging  false

    How to Calculate Points for Each Symbol or Pair:

    The EA uses points to set SL, TP, and trailing distances. A point is the smallest price change unit for the instrument.

    To convert your desired dollar risk or reward into points:

    1. Find the value of 1 point for the symbol:

      • Use  SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)  to get the dollar value per tick.

      • Use  SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)  to get the tick size in price units.

      • Calculate points value:

        Value per point = Tick value Tick size

    2. Convert dollar risk/reward to points:

      Points = Dollar amount Value per point × Lot size

    3. Example for 0.05 lot EURUSD:

      • Tick size = 0.0001, Tick value = $0.10

      • Value per point = $0.10 / 0.0001 = $1000 (theoretically, but you should use actual tick values)

      • More simply, 1 pip (10 points) ≈ $0.50 for 0.05 lot EURUSD

      • For $10 risk: points = 10 / 0.50 = 20 pips or 200 points

    4. Input these calculated points in the EA parameters for precise risk and profit management tailored to your trading style and instrument.


    Suggested Starting Points for Popular Instruments (0.05 Lot):

    Symbol Initial SL (Points) Initial TP (Points) Trail Trigger (Points) Trail Stop (Points)
    EURUSD 200 400 300 200
    XAUUSD 400 800 400 200


    Trailing SL Bot is your trusted assistant to maintain discipline, reduce emotional trading mistakes, and maximize returns using smart automation.


    Attach EA with recommended settings on popular pairs set limit orders on high and low of timeframe of your choice and let the magic unfold

    Comentários 1
    Stefan Lupascu
    90
    Stefan Lupascu 2025.09.04 06:22 
     

    very good product,i need this sofware

