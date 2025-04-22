Shadow Mark Scanner

Your Edge in Candle Range Theory – Automate Advanced Price Action Setups

Introduction - Make sure you know those strategies and backtested them before using this scanner - Use at your own risk 

If Your Happy with the Scanner and Left Review - Message me i will send you the Alert Version for Free

Shadow Mark Scanner is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies advanced price action setups using candle range theory. This powerful scanner detects high-probability patterns like Previous Candle Range (PCR) breakouts and Engulfing Sweeping Candles (also known as Sweep-and-Close or SAC), as well as specialized 4th and 5th candle swing-continuation setups. Influenced by proven methodologies from traders like TTrades, ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Romeo, Hermes (Arabic ICT), and Omar Agag, the Shadow Mark Scanner brings these widely respected concepts to your charts – helping you anticipate continuation moves with precision.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Automated Pattern Recognition: No more guesswork – the indicator scans the chart in real-time and highlights complex candle formations for you. It frees you from manual pattern-spotting so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Advanced Candle Range Theory Signals: Identify elusive setups such as PCR and SAC that are prized in professional trading circles. These signals leverage liquidity sweep and range principles to catch moves early and give you a tangible edge.

  • Multi-Timeframe Coverage: Works seamlessly across 15-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly charts. Whether you trade intraday or longer-term swings, Shadow Mark Scanner has you covered on all major timeframes for comprehensive market insight.

  • Inspired by Top Traders: The scanner’s logic aligns with techniques used by well-known traders (TTrades, ICT, Romeo, Hermes, Omar Agag). Concepts like Sweep-and-Close (SAC) and Previous Candle Range are widely respected and applied in these trading communities – now you can harness them automatically.

  • Actionable Alerts & Visuals: Get clear on-chart signals or alerts the moment a valid setup occurs. The indicator draws attention to key candle patterns in real-time, allowing you to act confidently on high-probability signals without any delay.

  • Boosts Confidence and Precision: By confirming setups that experienced traders trust, Shadow Mark Scanner helps you plan entries and exits with greater confidence. It adds an extra layer of precision to your strategy, improving your timing and trade selection for better results.

Advanced Price Action Setups Detected

  • Previous Candle Range (PCR) Breakouts – Detects when the current candle breaks out beyond the range of the previous candle’s high or low. PCR signals indicate a momentum shift and often foreshadow a strong continuation in price direction. The scanner alerts you to these breakout moments so you can catch the move as it starts.

  • Engulfing & Sweeping Candles (SAC) – Flags engulfing candlestick patterns that sweep liquidity (taking out the prior candle’s high/low) and close beyond that range. This sweep-and-close behavior is a reliable sign of aggressive buying or selling, signaling that a trend is likely to continue. Shadow Mark Scanner instantly spots these SAC setups, which are widely regarded as prime continuation signals.

  • 4th and 5th Candle Continuation Setups – Recognizes the nuanced pattern involving the 4th or 5th candle in a sequence, often taught by expert traders for catching swing continuations. When these specific candles align in a trending move, the scanner marks it as a potential continuation entry. This allows you to jump into established trends at just the right moment, based on a formation only seasoned eyes might notice.

Versatile Use Cases for Every Trader

  • Swing Trading: Apply Shadow Mark Scanner on higher timeframes (H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly) to spot swing continuation entries. The indicator highlights when a retracement likely concludes and the larger trend is resuming. Swing traders can position themselves early for the next leg of a move, backed by the confidence that the setup aligns with institutional-style price action signals.

  • Intraday Trading: On lower timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H), the scanner pinpoints intraday setups like PCR breakouts or SAC patterns that signal momentum shifts within the day. This allows day traders and scalpers to capitalize on rapid price moves and intraday trends with clarity and precision. No need to stare at charts all day – the scanner will alert you to the quality setups.

  • Trend Continuation Entries: Trend-followers can rely on Shadow Mark Scanner to identify ideal pullback completion points during an ongoing trend. By catching the 4th/5th candle pattern or an engulfing sweep in an uptrend or downtrend, you gain confidence to enter in the direction of the prevailing trend with minimal lag. It’s like having an expert second pair of eyes confirming that the trend is likely to march on.

Gain an Edge with Automation

Shadow Mark Scanner gives you a professional edge by automating the recognition of patterns that usually require a trained eye and years of experience to spot. It continuously monitors price action and immediately notifies you of qualified setups, so you can react faster and more decisively. By removing the stress and uncertainty from manual pattern analysis, this tool lets you focus on execution and risk management, knowing that each signal is backed by time-tested price action theory. In essence, you’re trading smarter – armed with insights that align with the strategies of seasoned pros.

Elevate Your Trading Confidence

Imagine having the confidence to pull the trigger on a trade because you know the setup is one favored by expert traders. Shadow Mark Scanner makes this a reality. Each signal it provides reflects a methodology trusted by top-tier trading communities, which means you’re in sync with high-probability market dynamics. This not only increases your potential win rate but also bolsters your discipline – you’ll find it easier to stick to your trading plan when the indicator confirms your analysis. Shadow Mark Scanner becomes your personal trading coach, reinforcing sound decisions and filtering out noise, so you execute with clarity and conviction.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Don’t settle for ordinary indicators that miss the mark. Shadow Mark Scanner is your all-in-one solution to spot premium price action setups effortlessly. Whether you’re an aspiring trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator will save you time and give you a sharper analytical edge.

Get Shadow Mark Scanner on MQL5 today and never miss a shadow of an opportunity! Equip yourself with this powerful scanner and trade with the precision, foresight, and confidence of an expert price action trader. Your next level of trading performance starts now – grab the Shadow Mark Scanner and empower your trading journey.

Panducorno
223
Panducorno 2026.01.02 23:02 
 

I use this tool for the "sweep and close" concept as it allows you to have this multi-timeframe data on all assets and visible in a single chart. This can help identify Juda swings and trend continuations after SSL or BSL betrayal

Ответ на отзыв