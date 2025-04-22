Shadow Mark Scanner

5
Shadow Mark Scanner

Your Edge in Candle Range Theory – Automate Advanced Price Action Setups

Introduction - Make sure you know those strategies and backtested them before using this scanner - Use at your own risk 

If Your Happy with the Scanner and Left Review - Message me i will send you the Alert Version for Free

Shadow Mark Scanner is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies advanced price action setups using candle range theory. This powerful scanner detects high-probability patterns like Previous Candle Range (PCR) breakouts and Engulfing Sweeping Candles (also known as Sweep-and-Close or SAC), as well as specialized 4th and 5th candle swing-continuation setups. Influenced by proven methodologies from traders like TTrades, ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Romeo, Hermes (Arabic ICT), and Omar Agag, the Shadow Mark Scanner brings these widely respected concepts to your charts – helping you anticipate continuation moves with precision.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Automated Pattern Recognition: No more guesswork – the indicator scans the chart in real-time and highlights complex candle formations for you. It frees you from manual pattern-spotting so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Advanced Candle Range Theory Signals: Identify elusive setups such as PCR and SAC that are prized in professional trading circles. These signals leverage liquidity sweep and range principles to catch moves early and give you a tangible edge.

  • Multi-Timeframe Coverage: Works seamlessly across 15-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly charts. Whether you trade intraday or longer-term swings, Shadow Mark Scanner has you covered on all major timeframes for comprehensive market insight.

  • Inspired by Top Traders: The scanner’s logic aligns with techniques used by well-known traders (TTrades, ICT, Romeo, Hermes, Omar Agag). Concepts like Sweep-and-Close (SAC) and Previous Candle Range are widely respected and applied in these trading communities – now you can harness them automatically.

  • Actionable Alerts & Visuals: Get clear on-chart signals or alerts the moment a valid setup occurs. The indicator draws attention to key candle patterns in real-time, allowing you to act confidently on high-probability signals without any delay.

  • Boosts Confidence and Precision: By confirming setups that experienced traders trust, Shadow Mark Scanner helps you plan entries and exits with greater confidence. It adds an extra layer of precision to your strategy, improving your timing and trade selection for better results.

Advanced Price Action Setups Detected

  • Previous Candle Range (PCR) Breakouts – Detects when the current candle breaks out beyond the range of the previous candle’s high or low. PCR signals indicate a momentum shift and often foreshadow a strong continuation in price direction. The scanner alerts you to these breakout moments so you can catch the move as it starts.

  • Engulfing & Sweeping Candles (SAC) – Flags engulfing candlestick patterns that sweep liquidity (taking out the prior candle’s high/low) and close beyond that range. This sweep-and-close behavior is a reliable sign of aggressive buying or selling, signaling that a trend is likely to continue. Shadow Mark Scanner instantly spots these SAC setups, which are widely regarded as prime continuation signals.

  • 4th and 5th Candle Continuation Setups – Recognizes the nuanced pattern involving the 4th or 5th candle in a sequence, often taught by expert traders for catching swing continuations. When these specific candles align in a trending move, the scanner marks it as a potential continuation entry. This allows you to jump into established trends at just the right moment, based on a formation only seasoned eyes might notice.

Versatile Use Cases for Every Trader

  • Swing Trading: Apply Shadow Mark Scanner on higher timeframes (H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly) to spot swing continuation entries. The indicator highlights when a retracement likely concludes and the larger trend is resuming. Swing traders can position themselves early for the next leg of a move, backed by the confidence that the setup aligns with institutional-style price action signals.

  • Intraday Trading: On lower timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H), the scanner pinpoints intraday setups like PCR breakouts or SAC patterns that signal momentum shifts within the day. This allows day traders and scalpers to capitalize on rapid price moves and intraday trends with clarity and precision. No need to stare at charts all day – the scanner will alert you to the quality setups.

  • Trend Continuation Entries: Trend-followers can rely on Shadow Mark Scanner to identify ideal pullback completion points during an ongoing trend. By catching the 4th/5th candle pattern or an engulfing sweep in an uptrend or downtrend, you gain confidence to enter in the direction of the prevailing trend with minimal lag. It’s like having an expert second pair of eyes confirming that the trend is likely to march on.

Gain an Edge with Automation

Shadow Mark Scanner gives you a professional edge by automating the recognition of patterns that usually require a trained eye and years of experience to spot. It continuously monitors price action and immediately notifies you of qualified setups, so you can react faster and more decisively. By removing the stress and uncertainty from manual pattern analysis, this tool lets you focus on execution and risk management, knowing that each signal is backed by time-tested price action theory. In essence, you’re trading smarter – armed with insights that align with the strategies of seasoned pros.

Elevate Your Trading Confidence

Imagine having the confidence to pull the trigger on a trade because you know the setup is one favored by expert traders. Shadow Mark Scanner makes this a reality. Each signal it provides reflects a methodology trusted by top-tier trading communities, which means you’re in sync with high-probability market dynamics. This not only increases your potential win rate but also bolsters your discipline – you’ll find it easier to stick to your trading plan when the indicator confirms your analysis. Shadow Mark Scanner becomes your personal trading coach, reinforcing sound decisions and filtering out noise, so you execute with clarity and conviction.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Don’t settle for ordinary indicators that miss the mark. Shadow Mark Scanner is your all-in-one solution to spot premium price action setups effortlessly. Whether you’re an aspiring trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator will save you time and give you a sharper analytical edge.

Get Shadow Mark Scanner on MQL5 today and never miss a shadow of an opportunity! Equip yourself with this powerful scanner and trade with the precision, foresight, and confidence of an expert price action trader. Your next level of trading performance starts now – grab the Shadow Mark Scanner and empower your trading journey.

İncelemeler 1
Panducorno
223
Panducorno 2026.01.02 23:02 
 

I use this tool for the "sweep and close" concept as it allows you to have this multi-timeframe data on all assets and visible in a single chart. This can help identify Juda swings and trend continuations after SSL or BSL betrayal

Önerilen ürünler
VadineroLab MT5 Export Master to CSV Exel JSON
Vadym Gapon
Yardımcı programlar
VadineroLab MT5 Export Master to CSV EXEL JSON - Expert Advisor for exporting and analyzing symbols, account, terminal parameters, active trades, current account state, trading history, global variables.   Generates the following report types: * Symbols Parameters — spread, tick size, min/max lot, swap, … * Account Parameters — balance, equity, leverage, currency, margin info, … * Terminal Parameters — server, version, language, date, environment, … * Trade History — orders, deals, positions, se
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
CandleBot
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing CandleBot - Candlestick Formasyonlarını Tanımlama ve İşlem Yapma İçin Mükemmel ve Ücretsiz Aracınız! CandleBot ile piyasalarda avantajı ele geçirin; boğa ve ayı tüneli, sabah ve akşam yıldızı, çekiç gibi formasyonları kolayca tanıyarak işlem yapın. Belirli bir süre içinde açılış, yüksek, düşük ve kapanış fiyatlarından türetilen mum formasyonları, fiyat hareketlerinin görsel temsilcileri olarak işlev görür ve traderlara piyasa duyarlılığını analiz etme ve potansiyel tersine dönüşleri
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 5'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı ta
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Fast Fibonacci Grid MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
2.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Did you ever feel irritated by manually adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels? Do you ever want to have a tool that was automatically adjust to certain Fibonacci levels with your trading? Well here is a tool for you: Fast Fibonacci indicator and Grid trader allows you to quickly adjust Fibonacci retracement levels or construct Fibonacci extension grid! You can also quickly setup your grid trading based on these levels - only with few clicks. Adjustable graphics, font sizes and graphics panels m
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Backtesting PRO
Raul Benjamin Correa Reyes
Yardımcı programlar
Backtesting PRO: Make a review of the market based on the available history of your broker. Practice your strategies and verify them in seconds. Remember to maintain excellent risk management, check your days and hours of operation. R emember to start it in the shortest period to operate. Any questions or suggestions can be sent to this email: autoeducacion0110@gmail.com
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Yardımcı programlar
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Yardımcı programlar
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
ZigZag WaveSize MT4'ün önceki sürümünün geliştirilmesi  ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize -  noktalar cinsinden dalga uzunluğu bilgisi, seviyeler ve farklı uyarı mantığı eklenmiş değiştirilmiş standart ZigZag göstergesi Genel İyileştirmeler: MetaTrader 5 için kod uyarlaması Grafik nesneleriyle çalışmanın optimize edilmesi Yeni Özellikler: Ekstremumlarda yatay seviyeler Seviye tipi seçimi: yatay/ışınlar/bölümler Likid seviyeler filtresi (fiyat tarafından test edilmemiş) Kırılma için tampon: y
FREE
Rectangle position changer MT5
Igor Zizek
4.5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Rectangle position changer   tool is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only.   You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changing rectangle position a
FREE
Lotsize Calculator for mt5
Mohammadamin Bagheri
Yardımcı programlar
Yeni sürümü indir ve Profesyonel sürüme erişim kazan. Sınırlı süreli özel teklif! Risk Yöneticisi – MT5 İçin Trade Asistanı Genel Bakış Risk Yöneticisi – Trade Asistanı, işlem yürütmeyi geliştirmek, risk yönetimini otomatikleştirmek ve ticaret performansını optimize etmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu araç, dinamik lot boyutu hesaplamaları, gizli stop-loss koruması, işlem otomasyonu ve gerçek zamanlı işlem günlüğü ile trader'lara piyasada avantaj sağlar. Kullanıcı do
FREE
IAMFX Agent
Lee Han Su
Yardımcı programlar
IAMFX offers the ultimate solution to make trading easier and more flexible on IAMFX Web  using IAMFX Agent . With our exclusive IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center, you can effortlessly manage your trading anytime, anywhere through web and mobile interfaces. Fully compatible with both web and mobile environments,   IAMFX allows real-time multi-account management and monitoring with a simple installation. IAMFX Benefits Manage multiple MT5 accounts Easy orders with market, stop and limited Manage orde
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Yardımcı programlar
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
Göstergeler
Ideal for scalpers, day traders and swing trades. Automatically identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data. It displays real-time trading zones and a precise countdown timer for each candle, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Fully customizable for multiple timeframes and instruments. The indicator analyzes historical price data to draw horizontal levels that represent key trading areas. It also displays, in real time, the current zone whe
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Yardımcı programlar
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Exp Assistant 5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.77 (122)
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik Ayarlama, zararı durdurma, kar alma, takip eden durdurma, başabaş seviyeleri, zararı   sanal olarak   durdurma ve kar almayı etkinleştirme. Exp Assistant,   pozisyonlarınızın bakımını organize etmenize yardımcı olacaktır. Uzman Danışman olarak adlandırılan bu program,   Gerçek veya Sanal'ı   otomatik olarak ayarlamak için tasarlanmıştır.       İşlem yaparken pozisyonlarınız için   Zararı Durdur ve Kar Al   seviyeleri. Expert Advisor'ın tüm işlemlerini grafik üzerinde yer alan kontrol pa
FREE
TetrisMT5
Mr Andrei Tulei
Yardımcı programlar
Tetris remains one of the most fun and addictive pieces of software to ever grace the computing scene. That's right, everything that everyone loves about Tetris can now be experienced on MT5 platform. Its beautiful simplicity and surprisingly fast-paced gameplay make it an exceptionally easy thing to just pick up and play on short notice. This version comes with everything everyone loves about Tetris. It has all six of the classic tetrimino shapes, the steadily growing level of challenge tha
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Yardımcı programlar
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Yardımcı programlar
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Sync - terminal pencerelerindeki grafik nesnelerini senkronize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. TradePanel'e ek olarak kullanılabilir. Satın almadan önce Demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo burada . Çalışmak için, nesneleri diğer grafiklere kopyalamanız gereken göstergeyi grafiğe yükleyin. Bu grafikte oluşturulan grafik nesneler, aynı sembole sahip tüm grafiklere otomatik olarak kopyalanacaktır. Ayrıca grafik nesnelerinde yapılan değişiklikleri de kopyalayacaktır. Giriş par
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 için Kripto Para Grafikleri Genel Bakış Crypto Charting for MT5, WebSocket üzerinden gerçek zamanlı OHLC verisi sağlar. Birçok borsa desteklenir ve MT5 içinde otomatik veri senkronizasyonu yapılır. Özellikler WebSocket ile canlı veri akışı Otomatik geçmiş veri güncellemesi Bağlantı kesintilerinde planlı senkronizasyon Tüm MT5 zaman dilimleriyle uyumlu Tam OHLCV veri yapısı Strateji testine destek Otomatik yeniden bağlanma Desteklenen Borsalar Binance, Byb
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 5 için Crypto Ticks – Gerçek Zamanlı Kripto Tick Verisi ve Emir Defteri Entegrasyonu Genel Bakış Crypto Ticks, önde gelen kripto borsalarından gelen gerçek zamanlı tick verilerini ve emir defteri derinliğini doğrudan MetaTrader 5'e aktarır. Scalping, algoritmik stratejiler ve test için hassas veriler arayan trader'lar için tasarlanmıştır. Desteklenen Borsalar Binance: Spot (aktif grafik penceresinde emir defteri derinliği) ve Vadeli İşlemler (çoklu sembol desteği) KuCoin: Spot ve Vad
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Filtrele:
Panducorno
223
Panducorno 2026.01.02 23:02 
 

I use this tool for the "sweep and close" concept as it allows you to have this multi-timeframe data on all assets and visible in a single chart. This can help identify Juda swings and trend continuations after SSL or BSL betrayal

İncelemeye yanıt