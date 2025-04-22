Shadow Mark Scanner

5
Shadow Mark Scanner

Your Edge in Candle Range Theory – Automate Advanced Price Action Setups

Introduction - Make sure you know those strategies and backtested them before using this scanner - Use at your own risk 

If Your Happy with the Scanner and Left Review - Message me i will send you the Alert Version for Free

Shadow Mark Scanner is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies advanced price action setups using candle range theory. This powerful scanner detects high-probability patterns like Previous Candle Range (PCR) breakouts and Engulfing Sweeping Candles (also known as Sweep-and-Close or SAC), as well as specialized 4th and 5th candle swing-continuation setups. Influenced by proven methodologies from traders like TTrades, ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Romeo, Hermes (Arabic ICT), and Omar Agag, the Shadow Mark Scanner brings these widely respected concepts to your charts – helping you anticipate continuation moves with precision.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Automated Pattern Recognition: No more guesswork – the indicator scans the chart in real-time and highlights complex candle formations for you. It frees you from manual pattern-spotting so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Advanced Candle Range Theory Signals: Identify elusive setups such as PCR and SAC that are prized in professional trading circles. These signals leverage liquidity sweep and range principles to catch moves early and give you a tangible edge.

  • Multi-Timeframe Coverage: Works seamlessly across 15-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly charts. Whether you trade intraday or longer-term swings, Shadow Mark Scanner has you covered on all major timeframes for comprehensive market insight.

  • Inspired by Top Traders: The scanner’s logic aligns with techniques used by well-known traders (TTrades, ICT, Romeo, Hermes, Omar Agag). Concepts like Sweep-and-Close (SAC) and Previous Candle Range are widely respected and applied in these trading communities – now you can harness them automatically.

  • Actionable Alerts & Visuals: Get clear on-chart signals or alerts the moment a valid setup occurs. The indicator draws attention to key candle patterns in real-time, allowing you to act confidently on high-probability signals without any delay.

  • Boosts Confidence and Precision: By confirming setups that experienced traders trust, Shadow Mark Scanner helps you plan entries and exits with greater confidence. It adds an extra layer of precision to your strategy, improving your timing and trade selection for better results.

Advanced Price Action Setups Detected

  • Previous Candle Range (PCR) Breakouts – Detects when the current candle breaks out beyond the range of the previous candle’s high or low. PCR signals indicate a momentum shift and often foreshadow a strong continuation in price direction. The scanner alerts you to these breakout moments so you can catch the move as it starts.

  • Engulfing & Sweeping Candles (SAC) – Flags engulfing candlestick patterns that sweep liquidity (taking out the prior candle’s high/low) and close beyond that range. This sweep-and-close behavior is a reliable sign of aggressive buying or selling, signaling that a trend is likely to continue. Shadow Mark Scanner instantly spots these SAC setups, which are widely regarded as prime continuation signals.

  • 4th and 5th Candle Continuation Setups – Recognizes the nuanced pattern involving the 4th or 5th candle in a sequence, often taught by expert traders for catching swing continuations. When these specific candles align in a trending move, the scanner marks it as a potential continuation entry. This allows you to jump into established trends at just the right moment, based on a formation only seasoned eyes might notice.

Versatile Use Cases for Every Trader

  • Swing Trading: Apply Shadow Mark Scanner on higher timeframes (H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly) to spot swing continuation entries. The indicator highlights when a retracement likely concludes and the larger trend is resuming. Swing traders can position themselves early for the next leg of a move, backed by the confidence that the setup aligns with institutional-style price action signals.

  • Intraday Trading: On lower timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H), the scanner pinpoints intraday setups like PCR breakouts or SAC patterns that signal momentum shifts within the day. This allows day traders and scalpers to capitalize on rapid price moves and intraday trends with clarity and precision. No need to stare at charts all day – the scanner will alert you to the quality setups.

  • Trend Continuation Entries: Trend-followers can rely on Shadow Mark Scanner to identify ideal pullback completion points during an ongoing trend. By catching the 4th/5th candle pattern or an engulfing sweep in an uptrend or downtrend, you gain confidence to enter in the direction of the prevailing trend with minimal lag. It’s like having an expert second pair of eyes confirming that the trend is likely to march on.

Gain an Edge with Automation

Shadow Mark Scanner gives you a professional edge by automating the recognition of patterns that usually require a trained eye and years of experience to spot. It continuously monitors price action and immediately notifies you of qualified setups, so you can react faster and more decisively. By removing the stress and uncertainty from manual pattern analysis, this tool lets you focus on execution and risk management, knowing that each signal is backed by time-tested price action theory. In essence, you’re trading smarter – armed with insights that align with the strategies of seasoned pros.

Elevate Your Trading Confidence

Imagine having the confidence to pull the trigger on a trade because you know the setup is one favored by expert traders. Shadow Mark Scanner makes this a reality. Each signal it provides reflects a methodology trusted by top-tier trading communities, which means you’re in sync with high-probability market dynamics. This not only increases your potential win rate but also bolsters your discipline – you’ll find it easier to stick to your trading plan when the indicator confirms your analysis. Shadow Mark Scanner becomes your personal trading coach, reinforcing sound decisions and filtering out noise, so you execute with clarity and conviction.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Don’t settle for ordinary indicators that miss the mark. Shadow Mark Scanner is your all-in-one solution to spot premium price action setups effortlessly. Whether you’re an aspiring trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator will save you time and give you a sharper analytical edge.

Get Shadow Mark Scanner on MQL5 today and never miss a shadow of an opportunity! Equip yourself with this powerful scanner and trade with the precision, foresight, and confidence of an expert price action trader. Your next level of trading performance starts now – grab the Shadow Mark Scanner and empower your trading journey.

Panducorno 2026.01.02 23:02 
 

I use this tool for the "sweep and close" concept as it allows you to have this multi-timeframe data on all assets and visible in a single chart. This can help identify Juda swings and trend continuations after SSL or BSL betrayal

Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Indicateur Chart Sync - conçu pour synchroniser les objets graphiques dans les fenêtres de terminal. Peut être utilisé en complément de TradePanel . Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version Démo sur un compte démo. Démo ici . Pour travailler, installez l'indicateur sur le graphique à partir duquel vous souhaitez copier les objets. Les objets graphiques créés sur ce graphique seront automatiquement copiés par l'indicateur sur tous les graphiques portant le même symbole. L'indicateur copiera
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une ordre et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de ordres po
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Intégration des graphiques cryptos dans MetaTrader 5 Présentation Crypto Charting for MT5 fournit des graphiques OHLC en temps réel via WebSocket. Il prend en charge plusieurs plateformes d’échange avec une synchronisation automatique dans MT5. Fonctionnalités Données en temps réel via WebSocket Mise à jour automatique des données historiques Synchronisation programmée après perte de connexion Compatibilité avec tous les intervalles de temps MT5 Données OHLCV complètes
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Crypto Ticks pour MetaTrader 5 – Données en temps réel et carnet d’ordres crypto Aperçu Crypto Ticks transmet les données de ticks en temps réel et la profondeur du carnet d’ordres des principales plateformes de crypto directement dans MetaTrader 5. Conçu pour les scalpers et les traders algorithmiques. Plateformes supportées Binance : Spot (carnet d’ordres visible sur le graphique) et Futures (multi-symboles) KuCoin : Spot et Futures Bybit : Futures et Inverse Futures XT.com : Spot et Futures
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du   OrderManager   : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT5 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 5. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous réfé
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif

