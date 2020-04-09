AutoPositionManager

Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and later restarted. The user only needs to reactivate it when necessary. This application is ideal for traders who prefer manual trading strategies.


Service Description:

This service automates various crucial trading functions:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Setting: Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit orders based on predefined parameters in points.
  • Management Based on Defined Profit and Loss Thresholds: Automatically closes all positions when the total profit or loss reaches the specified monetary amount.
  • Partial Close Based on Percentage Gains or Losses: Enables partial closure of positions when they reach defined percentage gains or losses.

Main Features:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Configures SL and TP orders dynamically.
  • Monetary-based Trade Management: Closes positions based on financial gains or losses.
  • Partial Closure Strategies: Executes trades partially based on profit or loss percentages.

User Instructions:

Installation and Startup

  1. Download and install the "AutoPositionManager" service in the <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory.
  2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 platform to enable the new service.
  3. Activate the service on the platform via the service menu.

Parameter Configuration

Configure the parameters within the service configuration window before starting:

  • Launch Your First Service: Stop Loss and Take Profit
    • TakeProfitPoints and StopLossPoints: Define values in points.
    • Activate this service to automatically apply TP and SL orders to all positions.
  • Launch Your Second Service: Automated Closing Based on Monetary Values
    • CloseProfitInMoney and CloseLossesInMoney: Enter amounts in your account's currency.
    • Activate this service for automatic closure when positions reach profit or loss thresholds.
  • Launch Your Third Service: Partial Closure Based on Defined Percentages
    • PartialCloseProfitPercent and PartialCloseLossPercent: Set closure percentages.
    • Activate this service to manage dynamic closure of positions as market conditions change.
  • Set Deviation for Order Execution
    • Deviation: Set the maximum deviation for executing orders to manage market slippage.
    • Adjust according to market conditions and your trading strategy.

Launch and Monitor Services

  1. Activate each configured service following the instructions provided.
  2. Continuously monitor their performance through the platform's logging and reporting features.
  3. Make necessary adjustments based on ongoing market analysis and trading results.

Notes:

  • Test each service in a demo environment to confirm functionality and fine-tune settings before live trading.
  • Understand each service's operational characteristics and interactions, especially under different market conditions, to effectively utilize them.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


Produtos recomendados
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitários
EasyTradePad – Painel de Negociação para MetaTrader 5 O EasyTradePad   é uma ferramenta para negociação manual e semiautomática. O painel permite o gerenciamento rápido de ordens e posições, bem como cálculos de gerenciamento de risco com um clique. Características do painel: Abra e feche negociações com risco predefinido (% ou moeda de depósito) Defina SL e TP em pontos, porcentagens ou valores monetários Calcular automaticamente a relação risco-recompensa Mover stop loss para o ponto de equil
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Indicadores
EZ Trends é um indicador de detecção de tendências desenvolvido para identificar mudanças na estrutura do mercado em tempo real. Com um sistema híbrido EMA–HMA, destaca a direção da tendência através da coloração adaptativa das velas e marca níveis de reação no início de cada novo movimento. O resultado é uma ferramenta prática que mantém o trader alinhado com o momentum e reduz o ruído do mercado. PRINCIPAIS RECURSOS Lógica de detecção de tendência: Canal de três linhas baseado na média de EMA
Visual Risk Manager
Fevzi Sariay
Utilitários
Tired of fumbling with lot size calculations and manually managing every trade? The Visual Risk Manager (VRM) is a professional-grade trading panel designed to streamline your trading and enforce discipline. This Expert Advisor is not a strategy; it's a powerful utility that allows you to manage your risk and execute trades with unparalleled speed and precision, directly from your chart. Why You Need the Visual Risk Manager Stop letting emotions and guesswork control your trading. VRM ensures t
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitários
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Chart Forex para MT 5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilitários
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
Utilitários
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitários
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel
Lubos Bartos
Utilitários
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel ForceCode Risk Assist Panel is a professional trading utility designed for strict risk management and Prop Firm compliance. It distinguishes itself with a unique Live Equity Preview that visually projects your future balance, and an innovative Rectangular Entry Zone system for weighted position sizing. This tool transforms risk management from complex manual calculations into an instant visual workflow, allowing traders to focus entirely on price action while the sof
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilitários
TP SL Bot - uma ferramenta que automaticamente estabelece o Stop Loss e Take Profit para novas ordens abertas de várias maneiras de acordo com suas instruções. Ele também tem a função de calcular o volume necessário para abrir uma negociação para atingir o lucro desejado com o tamanho de stop loss/take profit especificado.   Existem várias formas de calcular o tamanho e configurar os parâmetros: 1. Configurações com base na quantidade especificada pelo usuário em percentagem do saldo atual da co
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Telegram Order MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilitários
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – Gestor de Negociações Inteligente e Notificador do Telegram para MT4 O Telegram Order é um gestor de negociações inteligente e uma ferramenta de notificação para o MetaTrader 4. Monitoriza automaticamente todas as suas ordens (a mercado e pendentes), envia notificações detalhadas para o Telegram (com capturas de e
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt5
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilitários
Ao executara ordem, seja ela pela boleta do metatrader no computador ou pelo metatrader no celular, seja ordem manual ou pendente, o Easy Trade irá posicionar os níveis de take profit e stop loss, bem como uma ordem limit e seus respectivos take profit e stop loss de forma automática. Seguindo a estratégia de negociação para abertura de Bolsa (us30, us100,us500) porém, pode ser ultilizada em quaisquer ativo do mercado.
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
Utilitários
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT5. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT5 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilitários
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Utilitários
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
Utilitários
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilitários
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicadores
UR Gama (alimentado por cálculos semelhantes encontrados em sistemas de aprendizado de máquina) O UR Gamma é uma ferramenta de análise financeira de ponta que oferece uma visão nova e aprimorada do clássico indicador WaveTrend. Ao incorporar técnicas avançadas de Processamento de Sinal Digital, o UR Gamma aborda algumas das limitações dos algoritmos WaveTrend tradicionais e fornece uma abordagem mais precisa, robusta e dinâmica para identificar e medir tendências na ação do preço. Vantagens d
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Utilitários
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
O Consultor Especialista Crypto Hunter O Expert Advisor (EA) Crypto Hunter foi projetado especificamente para negociação em BTC/USD. Com seu design minimalista, o robô é excepcionalmente fácil de usar, tornando-o ideal para traders de todos os níveis de experiência. A frequência de negociação do Crypto Hunter é intencionalmente definida para um nível mais baixo, a fim de aumentar a precisão. Essa abordagem deliberada permite que o robô se concentre em realizar negociações de alta qualidade, em v
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Kong: A próxima geração de trading automático de criptomoedas Crypto Kong é um Expert Advisor (EA) para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido especialmente para negociação automática nos mercados de criptomoedas. Ele combina indicadores técnicos e parâmetros avançados de gestão de risco para executar ordens em diversos ativos. Para toda a documentação detalhada, consulte o artigo oficial no blog da MQL5 "Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading" ou assista ao tutorial em ví
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Monkey é a mais recente adição ao nosso conjunto de robôs de negociação automatizados, especialmente desenvolvidos para negociação de Bitcoin. Com um design minimalista, este robô se integra perfeitamente à estética dos nossos aplicativos já lançados   nesta loja online   . O Crypto Monkey possui regras de entrada predefinidas, capazes de gerar ordens de mercado para compra e venda. Além disso, o robô também inclui regras de sinal de saída, como Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA v13 – Expert Advisor avançado com rede neural para MetaTrader 5 O   Lion King EA   é um sistema de negociação automatizado poderoso e flexível para MetaTrader 5, especialmente otimizado para   XAUUSD (Ouro) no gráfico H1   . A versão 13 introduz uma grande atualização: uma   rede neural   totalmente integrada que traz inteligência adaptativa ao núcleo algorítmico comprovado, oferecendo aos traders opções e controle sem precedentes. Três modos de negociação poderosos O Rei Leão ofere
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
YUKIMURA   — Precisão encontra simplicidade Apesar de sua lógica interna sofisticada, o YUKIMURA foi projetado com   simplicidade e facilidade de uso   em mente. Ele oferece todos os controles essenciais para um gerenciamento descomplicado, tornando-o acessível até mesmo para traders que preferem uma abordagem mais passiva. Por padrão, o YUKIMURA é otimizado para   o par EURUSD no timeframe H1   — uma configuração que se mostrou consistentemente a mais confiável e eficaz após extensos testes nos
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Introdução ao Predator EA Predator é um Expert Advisor (EA) de última geração para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5), desenvolvido para simplificar e aprimorar a negociação forex. Este EA já vem pré-otimizado para diversos pares de moedas e prazos, sendo ideal para traders que buscam uma solução automatizada e confiável. Especificações Plataforma   : MT5 Tipo de conta   : Contas de hedge são recomendadas para um desempenho ideal. Os testes são vitais para desbloquear o potencial do Predator: Util
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
Experts
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
O Expert Advisor   Triple Double Pro   é um robô universal capaz de negociar qualquer instrumento. Por padrão, ele está perfeitamente configurado para   o par XAUUSD no gráfico H1;   basta conectá-lo e deixá-lo trabalhar. Se você quiser descobrir os melhores pares de moedas ou índices para este EA, basta executar um teste rápido no Testador de Estratégias com todos os símbolos disponíveis. Os pares com melhor desempenho se destacarão imediatamente nos resultados. Observações importantes: O robô
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Adam — Robô de negociação baseado em rede neural para MetaTrader 5 Olá a todos, se você está nesta página, provavelmente está interessado em saber mais sobre este robô de negociação. Esta descrição não tem a intenção de pressioná-lo a comprar; seu único propósito é explicar de forma clara e concisa o que o robô faz, como funciona e como usá-lo corretamente. O que há de novo nesta versão? Esta versão atualizada não difere significativamente da anterior. As principais alterações são cosméticas e d
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Thor EA: um algoritmo poderoso para negociação de ouro (XAUUSD) O robô de negociação Thor EA é uma solução moderna para negociação automatizada, que combina harmoniosamente tecnologias de automação de ponta com mecanismos complexos de análise inteligente de mercado. Este consultor especializado foi cuidadosamente desenvolvido e pré-otimizado para operar com o instrumento popular XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) no período de tempo H1 (Horário), tornando-o uma ferramenta especializada e eficaz especificamente
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: Uma Solução de Trading Versátil e Poderosa O Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) é uma ferramenta de trading de ponta projetada para flexibilidade, precisão e adaptabilidade em diversas condições de mercado. Seja você negociando criptomoedas, pares forex, metais ou outros ativos, esta aplicação universal capacita traders com recursos robustos e gerenciamento dinâmico de riscos. Embora pré-configurado para desempenho ideal no par de moedas BTCUSD, o design versátil do
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Kong AI é um representante da família de robôs de negociação baseados em redes neurais. Foi projetado para operar metais preciosos, pares Forex e pares de criptomoedas. As configurações padrão entregam os melhores resultados, pela ordem de prioridade, em: XAUUSD (ouro) → XAUEUR → EURUSD → GBPJPY → LINKUSD → BTCUSD e outros instrumentos. Para descobrir qual símbolo e timeframe melhor se adaptam ao seu tipo de conta e estilo de negociação, basta realizar testes em todos os símbolos: Comece com H1
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
TripleDoubleNeural - Consultor Especialista com Agente de Aprendizagem por Reforço (Reinforcement Learning Agent) Caros amigos do trading algorítmico: Apresento o   TripleDoubleNeural , um   verdadeiro   agente de Aprendizagem por Reforço com   autoaprendizagem   que se treina de   três maneiras : Durante o backtesting normal Durante a otimização Em tempo real , numa conta real ou demo. A forma mais fácil de usar : basta anexá-lo ao gráfico   XAUUSD H1   (ou ao seu par favorito), deixar todas as
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
FREE
AutoPilot Trading Service
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading
FREE
SmartCloser MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
FREE
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário