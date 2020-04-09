AutoPositionManager

Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and later restarted. The user only needs to reactivate it when necessary. This application is ideal for traders who prefer manual trading strategies.


Service Description:

This service automates various crucial trading functions:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Setting: Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit orders based on predefined parameters in points.
  • Management Based on Defined Profit and Loss Thresholds: Automatically closes all positions when the total profit or loss reaches the specified monetary amount.
  • Partial Close Based on Percentage Gains or Losses: Enables partial closure of positions when they reach defined percentage gains or losses.

Main Features:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Configures SL and TP orders dynamically.
  • Monetary-based Trade Management: Closes positions based on financial gains or losses.
  • Partial Closure Strategies: Executes trades partially based on profit or loss percentages.

User Instructions:

Installation and Startup

  1. Download and install the "AutoPositionManager" service in the <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory.
  2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 platform to enable the new service.
  3. Activate the service on the platform via the service menu.

Parameter Configuration

Configure the parameters within the service configuration window before starting:

  • Launch Your First Service: Stop Loss and Take Profit
    • TakeProfitPoints and StopLossPoints: Define values in points.
    • Activate this service to automatically apply TP and SL orders to all positions.
  • Launch Your Second Service: Automated Closing Based on Monetary Values
    • CloseProfitInMoney and CloseLossesInMoney: Enter amounts in your account's currency.
    • Activate this service for automatic closure when positions reach profit or loss thresholds.
  • Launch Your Third Service: Partial Closure Based on Defined Percentages
    • PartialCloseProfitPercent and PartialCloseLossPercent: Set closure percentages.
    • Activate this service to manage dynamic closure of positions as market conditions change.
  • Set Deviation for Order Execution
    • Deviation: Set the maximum deviation for executing orders to manage market slippage.
    • Adjust according to market conditions and your trading strategy.

Launch and Monitor Services

  1. Activate each configured service following the instructions provided.
  2. Continuously monitor their performance through the platform's logging and reporting features.
  3. Make necessary adjustments based on ongoing market analysis and trading results.

Notes:

  • Test each service in a demo environment to confirm functionality and fine-tune settings before live trading.
  • Understand each service's operational characteristics and interactions, especially under different market conditions, to effectively utilize them.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


おすすめのプロダクト
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5用取引パネル EasyTradePadは 、手動および半自動取引のためのツールです。パネルでは、注文とポジションを迅速に管理できるほか、リスク管理の計算もワンクリックで行えます。 パネルの機能: 事前に定義されたリスク（％または預金通貨）で取引を開始および終了します SLとTPをポイント、パーセンテージ、または金額で設定します リスクと報酬の比率を自動計算 損切りを損益分岐点に移動する 部分的なポジションのクローズ トレーリングストップ（ポイントまたはローソク足の影による） ポジションの平均化とピラミッディング アクティブな取引のパラメータを変更する [   デモ ] [   説明 ] 追加機能: ピラミッド化 価格がテイクプロフィットに近づくにつれて、段階的に取引を追加します。新規取引ごとのリスクを軽減できます。追加する取引数は簡単に設定できます。 平均化 チャート上のカスタムレベルで追加注文を出すことができます。ポジションは平均エントリー価格で決済されます。 損益分岐点移転 価格が指定された利益幅に達した後、ストップロ
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
インディケータ
EZ Trends は、リアルタイムで市場構造の変化を捉えるために設計された精密なトレンド検出インジケーターです。 独自の EMA–HMA ハイブリッドバンドシステムを使用し、ローソク足の色を自動的に変化させてトレンド方向を強調し、新しいトレンドの開始時に反応レベルを表示します。 その結果、トレーダーがモメンタムに沿い、市場ノイズを排除するのに役立つ実用的なツールとなります。 主な特徴 トレンド検出ロジック: EMA と HMA の平均を使用した3ラインチャネル。 ローソク足の平均レンジで上下バンドを動的に拡張。 ボラティリティに即応、収縮・拡大・ブレイクアウトの可能性を示す。 上昇トレンド: 価格が上バンドを上抜けてクローズ。 下降トレンド: 価格が下バンドを下抜けてクローズ。 ローソク足の色を自動変更（ライム＝上昇、ブルー＝下降）。 トレンド開始レベル: 新トレンド開始時に極端な安値/高値をロック。 点線水平ラインを引き、リテストやバリデーションゾーンを示す。 ビジュアルレイアウト: 中央線: EMA と HMA の点線平均。 上下線: 適応バンド。 ローソク色の変化と合わせて、市
Visual Risk Manager
Fevzi Sariay
ユーティリティ
Tired of fumbling with lot size calculations and manually managing every trade? The Visual Risk Manager (VRM) is a professional-grade trading panel designed to streamline your trading and enforce discipline. This Expert Advisor is not a strategy; it's a powerful utility that allows you to manage your risk and execute trades with unparalleled speed and precision, directly from your chart. Why You Need the Visual Risk Manager Stop letting emotions and guesswork control your trading. VRM ensures t
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
ユーティリティ
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
インディケータ
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
ユーティリティ
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
インディケータ
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
ユーティリティ
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel
Lubos Bartos
ユーティリティ
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel ForceCode Risk Assist Panelは、厳格なリスク管理とプロップファーム（Prop Firm）のコンプライアンスのために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ユーティリティです。将来の残高を視覚的に予測する独自の「ライブ・エクイティ・プレビュー」と、加重ポジションサイジングのための革新的な「長方形エントリーゾーン」システムが特徴です。 このツールは、リスク管理を複雑な手動計算から瞬時の視覚的ワークフローへと変革します。ソフトウェアが計算と規律管理を行うため、トレーダーはプライスアクションに完全に集中することができます。 主な機能 ️ プロップファーム・ガード & ドローダウン保護 資金調達チャレンジ（Funded Trader Challenge）に不可欠な機能です。設定で**最大日次ドローダウン（Max Daily Drawdown）**制限を定義できます。このユーティリティはリスクを積極的に監視し、潜在的なトレードが日次損失制限を超える場合、トレードの実行を阻止し、厳格なルールの遵守を支援します。 独
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
ユーティリティ
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Telegram Order MT5
Agus Santoso
ユーティリティ
ブログ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – MT4 向けスマートトレードマネージャー＆Telegram 通知ツール Telegram Order は、MetaTrader 4 向けのスマートトレードマネージャー＆通知ツールです。 すべての注文（成行注文と未決済注文）を自動的に監視し、詳細な通知を Telegram に送信します（スクリーンショットの添付も可能）。また、チャートから直接、TP、SL、BE、トレーリング、Close All を管理できる直感的なパネルを提供します。 最適なユーザー: Telegramに自動シグナルを送信したいシグナルプロバイダー/FXコーチ 視覚的なTP/SLパネル、トレーリング、BEが必要な手動トレーダー すべての注文活動をTelegramに
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt5
Silvio Garcia Wohl
ユーティリティ
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
ユーティリティ
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT5 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT5 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT4端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT4 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
ユーティリティ
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
ユーティリティ
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
ユーティリティ
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
インディケータ
URガンマ (機械学習システムで見られる同様の計算を利用) UR Gamma は、従来の WaveTrend インジケーターを新しく改善したものを提供する最先端の財務分析ツールです。 高度なデジタル信号処理技術を組み込むことにより、UR Gamma は、従来の WaveTrend アルゴリズムの制限の一部に対処し、価格行動の傾向を特定および測定するためのより正確で堅牢で動的なアプローチを提供します。 UR ガンマを使用する利点: ミニマルなセットアップ すべてのデータはバックグラウンドで計算されており、ユーザー向けの出力は 1 つだけで、明確かつ適切です。 疲労を示唆する背景レベル あらゆる種類のアセットに調整されます。 ツールの最新情報を入手できる特別な電報チャットがあり、何か不足していると感じた場合はリクエストを送信することもできます! なぜURガンマ？ 目標は、0 を中間点として、-1 と 1 の間で確率分布を振動させることです。 これを実現するために、アクティベーション関数と呼ばれる機械学習の手法を使用してデータを変換します。 そのような関数の 1 つは双曲線正接
Position Control
Adam Zolei
ユーティリティ
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者のその他のプロダクト
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
クリプトハンターエキスパートアドバイザー Crypto Hunterエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、BTC/USDの取引用に特別に設計されています。ミニマルなデザインにより、ロボットは非常に使いやすく、あらゆる経験レベルのトレーダーに最適です。Crypto Hunterの取引頻度は、精度を高めるために意図的に低く設定されています。この意図的なアプローチにより、ロボットは頻繁な取引ではなく、高品質の取引に集中できます。さらに、Crypto Hunterは、   Crypto Kong   、   Kon AI   、   Crypto Monkey などの他のロボットと効果的に組み合わせて、多様な取引ポートフォリオを構築できます。この戦略により、複数のロボットが同じシンボルで異なるルールで取引できるため、バランスの取れた包括的な暗号取引アプローチが提供されます。最適なパフォーマンスを得るには、Crypto Hunterを仮想プライベートサーバー（VPS）で使用することを強くお勧めします。VPSは、取引戦略の中断のない接続と実行を保証します。これは、特に変動の激しい暗号市場において、一
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
クリプトコング：次世代の暗号資産自動売買システム クリプトコング（Crypto Kong） は、MetaTrader 5 専用の超強力EAです。 暗号資産市場のためにゼロから設計され、最高峰のテクニカル指標＋インテリジェントなリスク管理で 24 時間 365 日、あなたに代わって完全自動で取引します。 詳細ドキュメント MQL5 公式ブログ記事：「 Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading 」 動画チュートリアル： https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM 主な特徴と取引ロジック デフォルト設定は BTCUSD H4 に最適化（中期トレード戦略） エントリー：複数の指標を組み合わせた高精度フィルター イグジット：ATR（平均真幅）によるボラティリティ連動計算 トレーリングストップ＆ブレークイーブン（全係数自由調整） 週末自動休止機能（金曜22:30クローズ → 日曜05:30再開）→ 流動性ギャップを完全回避 本当に利益が出るのか？ 答えは実戦データだけが知っています。 MQL5
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Crypto Monkeyは、ビットコイン取引向けに特別に開発された、当社の自動取引ロボットスイートの最新作です。ミニマルなデザインを採用したこのロボットは、既にリリースされている当社のアプリケーションの外観と完璧に調和します。       このオンラインストアで     Crypto Monkeyには、売買の成行注文を生成できる事前定義されたエントリールールが備わっています。さらに、このロボットには、テイクプロフィット（TP）、ストップロス（SL）、トレーリングストップ（TS）、ブレイクイーブン（BE）などの終了シグナルルールも含まれています。デフォルトでは、ロボットはBTCUSD通貨ペアを取引するように設定されており、H1時間枠で動作するため、この通貨ペアでは追加の操作は必要ありません。このロボットを、このプラットフォームで利用可能な他の取引ロボット（エキスパートアドバイザー）と共に、より広範なポートフォリオに統合することも可能です。       LINKでは 、 各ロボットに固有のIDまたはマジックナンバーを割り当てる必要があります。また、ロボットの取引頻度は高くないため、Cry
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
ライオンキングEA v13 – MetaTrader 5向けニューラルネットワーク強化エキスパートアドバイザー Lion King EA は、MetaTrader 5用の強力で柔軟な自動取引システムで、   H1時間枠のXAUUSD（ゴールド） に特化して最適化されています。バージョン13では、実績のあるアルゴリズムコアに適応型インテリジェンスをもたらす完全統合 ニューラルネットワーク というメジャーアップグレードが導入され、トレーダーにかつてない選択肢とコントロールを提供します。 3つの強力な取引モード Lion King は、さまざまな取引スタイルや好みに合わせて 3 つの異なる操作モード を提供します。 ピュアアルゴリズムモード （ニューラルネットワーク無効）EAは、実績のある独自のテクニカル指標ロジック（ボリンジャーバンド、移動平均線、CCI、ボラティリティ分析に基づく信頼性の高いエントリー/エグジットシグナル）を使用して動作します。機械学習を使わず、一貫性のあるルールベースの取引を好むトレーダーに最適です。 ニューラルネットワークをシグナルフィルターとして利用 （デフォルトモ
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
YUKIMURA   —精密さとシンプルさの融合 YUKIMURAは、洗練された内部ロジックを備えながらも、 ユーザーフレンドリーなシンプルさを 念頭に設計されています。手間のかからない管理に必要なすべての基本的なコントロールを提供し、手間をかけたくないトレーダーにもアクセスしやすいように設計されています。デフォルトでは、YUKIMURAは H1時間枠のEURUSD に最適化されています。これは、過去6か月にわたる広範なテストの結果、一貫して最も信頼性が高く効果的であることが証明された設定です。ロボットは他の銘柄での取引もサポートしていますが、最適なパフォーマンスを得るには、   EURUSD H1 が推奨され、最も手間のかからない選択肢です。この戦略は、複数の ATRベースの指標 を使用して、終了ルールを動的に計算します。ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルは、市場のボラティリティに合わせてカスタマイズ可能な係数を使用してインテリジェントに設定されます。すべてのエントリー条件と取引ルールは、一貫性を保つために慎重に事前定義されています。リスク管理は組み込まれており、簡単です。EA
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Predator EAの紹介 Predatorは、MetaTrader 5（MT5）プラットフォーム向けの最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、FX取引を簡素化し、強化することを目指して開発されました。このEAは様々な通貨ペアと時間枠に最適化されており、信頼性の高い自動化ソリューションを求めるトレーダーに最適です。 仕様 プラットフォーム : MT5 アカウントタイプ : 最適なパフォーマンスを得るにはヘッジアカウントが推奨されます。 Predator の潜在能力を引き出すにはテストが不可欠です。 MT5 の戦略テスターを使用して、利用可能なすべての通貨ペアのパフォーマンスを評価し、XAUUSD-H1 などのトップ パフォーマーを特定します。 パフォーマンスはアカウントや市場環境によって異なるため、ブローカーの条件に合わせて設定を調整してください。 Predator を選ぶ理由 Predatorは、シンプルさと高度な自動化の融合、効率性を重視した事前最適化、そして様々な戦略への適応性において際立っています。将来的なアップグレードと丁寧なサポートにより、安定した成果を求めるトレ
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
エキスパート
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Triple Double Proの エキスパートアドバイザーは、あらゆる銘柄に対応できる万能ロボットです。デフォルトでは、   H1タイムフレームのXAUUSDに最適な設定になっています。 接続するだけですぐに動作します。このEAに最適な通貨ペアや指数を見つけたい場合は、ストラテジーテスターで利用可能なすべての銘柄で簡単なテストを実行してください。最もパフォーマンスの高いペアは、すぐに結果に表示されます。 重要な注意事項: このロボットは、 低～中程度の取引頻度 向けに意図的に設計されています。大量に取引するのではなく、非常に正確で、高確率のセットアップのみにエントリーすることを目的としています。また 、EURUSD、XAUUSD、AUDJPY、DXY などの他のシンボルでも非常に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。複数のシンボルを同時に実行する場合は、常に各チャートに 固有のマジックナンバー （例：555001、555002…）を設定してください。1つの通貨ペアに1つのインスタンスのみを使用する場合は、変更は不要です。ポートフォリオでTriple Double Proを他のロボットと
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Adam—MetaTrader 5用ニューラルネットワークトレーディングロボット 皆さん、こんにちは。このページをご覧になっているということは、おそらくこのトレードロボットについてもっと詳しく知りたいと思っているのでしょう。この説明は購入を勧めるものではありません。ロボットの機能、仕組み、そして適切な使用方法を簡潔かつ明確に説明することを目的としています。 このバージョンの新機能は何ですか? このアップデート版は以前のバージョンと大きな違いはありません。主な変更点は外観とユーザーフレンドリーな点です。 固定ロットサイズが復活しました 入力パラメータの数が削減され、未使用のオプションは単に非表示になり、インターフェースがすっきりシンプルになりました。 コアコンセプト このロボットは、メモリとCPUパワーをほとんど消費しない軽量ニューラルネットワークをベースに構築されています。これは当初からの主要なアイデアでした。あらゆるコンピューター、ラップトップ、VPSで、システムに過負荷をかけることなく効率的に実行できるEAを作成することです。 ロボットは特定のデータをローカルのSQLiteデータベ
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Thor EA: 強力なゴールド取引アルゴリズム (XAUUSD) Thor EA取引ロボットは、最先端の自動化技術と洗練された市場分析メカニズムを調和させた、現代的な自動取引ソリューションです。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、人気のあるXAUUSD（金/米ドル）をH1（1時間足）タイムフレームで取引するために慎重に開発・最適化されており、この市場に特化した効果的なツールとなっています。 Thor EAの主な利点は、「箱から出してすぐに使える」準備の整った状態です。複雑な初期設定、細かいパラメータの最適化、その動作ロジックの詳細な研究に時間と労力を費やす必要はありません。このロボットは開始を最大限に簡素化します：インストールし、基本的なリスク管理パラメータを設定すれば、完全自動モードで分析を実行し、取引を開始します。 Thor EAの開発哲学は、信頼性と透明性に基づいています。このロボットは明確な意思決定アルゴリズムを使用し、市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、その戦略に従って高品質な取引機会を見つけることを目的としています。自動化システムをポートフォリオに追加したいトレーダーにも、購入決
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor：多様でパワフルな取引ソリューション Crypto Digger Expert Advisor（EA）は、多様なマーケット状況における柔軟性、精度、適応性のために設計された最先端の取引ツールです。仮想通貨、外国為替ペア、貴金属、その他の資産を取引する場合でも、この汎用アプリケーションは堅牢な機能と動的なリスク管理でトレーダーを支援します。BTCUSD通貨ペアで最適なパフォーマンスを発揮するように事前設定されていますが、Crypto Diggerの汎用性の高い設計により、事実上あらゆる取引シンボルにシームレスに適応でき、幅広い市場に理想的な選択肢となります。 主な特徴と利点 普遍的適用性：   Crypto DiggerはBTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4での取引に優れていますが、その高度なアルゴリズムにより、外国為替ペア（EURUSD/H4）、貴金属（XAUUSD/H4、XAUEUR/H4）、インデックスなど、普遍的なツールとして互換性があります。対応シンボルの完全なリストを確認するには、 MetaTrader 5（M
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Kong AI は、ニューラルネットワークを基盤とした最新世代のトレーディングロボットです。貴金属（XAU）、FX通貨ペア、暗号資産ペアの取引に特化して開発されています。 デフォルト設定では、以下の順番で最高のパフォーマンスを発揮します： XAUUSD （金） → XAUEUR → EURUSD → GBPJPY → LINKUSD → BTCUSD → その他 ご自身の口座タイプやトレードスタイルに最適な銘柄・時間足を見つけるには、すべての銘柄でバックテストを実行してください。 まずは H1 から開始し、H4 → H2 → H3 → さらに短い時間足（M15、M30 など）へと順番にテスト ニューラルネットワークは、特に XAUUSD の M15・M30 で驚異的な成績を残します。 選択の目安： 高頻度トレードが欲しい → XAUUSD の M15 または M30 ゆったり安定運用が欲しい → H1、H4 以上の時間足 Kong AI は最先端技術を採用： 起動時に過去データ＋リアルタイムデータを用いてニューラルネットワークを自動学習し、収集したデータを永続的に保存するデータベースを
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
TripleDoubleNeural - 強化学習エージェントを使用したエキスパートアドバイザー（Reinforcement Learning Agent） アルゴリズム取引の皆様へ： TripleDoubleNeural をご紹介します。これは、 真の   自己学習型 強化学習エージェントで、 3つの方法 で自己トレーニングを行います： 通常のバックテスト中 最適化中 リアル口座またはデモ口座での リアルタイム 取引中 最も簡単な使用方法 ： XAUUSD H1 （またはお好みの通貨ペア）のチャートに添付し、すべての設定をスクリーンショットの通りに保ち（ロット0.01、TP係数3.0、SL係数4.0、トレーリング係数0.6、反転取引 = false）、 リアルタイムで実行 するだけです。ロボットは過去の知識を読み込み、 取引ごとに改善を続けます 。 より高速なトレーニングをご希望ですか？   ストラテジーテスターを開く → XAUUSD H1を選択 →   テストを繰り返し実行 します。 エクイティ曲線を注意深く観察 してください。曲線が改善を続けている限り、エージェントは学習してい
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
FREE
AutoPilot Trading Service
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading
FREE
SmartCloser MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
ユーティリティ
SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
FREE
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信