Mega Trend Dashboard

MEGA TREND DASHBOARD

This Dashboard shows the Currency Strength across multiple timeframes. This SUPER DASHBOARD, Not only does it get your watchlist of currency pairs and shows the strength of each currency across the timeframes you Select - but also does it in a way that You can check it in 1 second!!!

This indicator is very powerful because it is based on our custom algorithm to show the trends that are existing right now! The indicator does all the work for you by showing you what is in STRONG UPWARDS or DOWNWARDS movement. Which means you spend more time trading and less time analyzing.  This will give you an edge in the market because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies.

We also use this indicator to analyze correlated pairs and trade real strength (DM me for the link to the video explaining the system!! This is a full free trading system with edge)


Special Unique Features

1. Show the Strong or Weak direction of each currency in 1 second.
2. Show which pairs have no directional bias.
3. Gets your watchlist automatically.
4. you can customise any number of timeframe. 
5. Fully Multi-Currency and Multi-Timeframe.
6. Simple and Easy to use. 

7. Works for Currencies, Indices, Gold, Metals.


Indicator Parameters:
  • Timeframes- Select the timeframes you wish to see, separated by ";".
  • Color for Strong up- This color shows you when the pair is moving up strong
  • Color for no trend- This color indicates no directional bias.
  • Color for Strong down-  This color indicates downwards bias.
  • Color for dashboard text- Customize the dashboard text colors
  • Color for dashboard background - Customize the dashboard text colors
  • Corner for display - Which corner of the chart do you want to put it on.
  • Horizontal shift - If you wish to change the position horizontally. 
  • Vertical shift - if you wish to change the position verticallyt.

All you have to do is see the currencies directional bias and trade them with your system. Simple!

Рекомендуем также
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Индикаторы
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Secret Liquidity Zones
Ihab Salloum
Индикаторы
Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator User Manual Introduction Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with the Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator . This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity. Key Features Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation: A
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Это уникальный индикатор MACD, который является более точным и простым в использовании, чем традиционный MACD. Он подходит для любого цикла графика и подходит для любого рынка. Красный столбец - это сигнал полосы (Buy), а синий столбец - сигнал полосы (Sell). Желтые и зеленые линии являются линиями тренда, и эти две линии никогда не пересекаются. Покупка: в синей колонке посмотрите на зеленую линию вверх через среднюю ось 0. Продажа: в красной колонке посмотрите на желтую линию вниз по средн
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Индикаторы
Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальная мультивалютная авторская стратегия, одновременно определяющая силу трендов и точки входа в рынок, визуализируя это с помощью гистограмм на графике. Индикатор оптимально адаптирован для торговли на временных периодах М5, М15, М30, Н1. При этом для удобства пользователя по определенной точке всегда появляется точка входа (в виде стрелки), рекомендуемые уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2 с текстовыми метками) и рекомендация по установке Стоп Лосс. Уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2) авто
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Индикаторы
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Scalping Modulator
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Scalping Modulator - торговая система для скальпинга. Индикатор состоит из нескольких аналитических модулей. Он в автоматическом режиме анализирует рынок и показывает трейдеру всю необходимую информацию для торговли. Scalping Modulator рисует на графике две линии тренда. Одна линия показывает долгосрочное направление цены, вторая линия показывает среднесрочное направление цены. Так же индикатор рисует на графике красные и синие точки. Они указывают на вероятную смену движения цены. Для того, что
Banana Binary Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Индикаторы
Индикатор управления рисками и мониторинга лимитов для профессиональных трейдеров и счетов оценивания (Prop) Этот инструмент лишь отображает на графике точную информацию по управлению рисками и лимитам, помогая принимать решения более сосредоточенно. Индикатор не открывает/не закрывает/не изменяет сделки и не конфликтует с советниками (EA). Возможности Мониторинг дневной и общей просадки Рассчитывает и показывает дневную и суммарную просадку на базе баланса (Balance) или средств (Equity) (настр
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Индикаторы
Графики Ренко, Heiken Ashi, Тиковый бар, Ренж бар.    Простое переключение, простая настройка, все в одном окне.        Подключи индикатор Custom Chart и просматривай графики Ренко, Heiken Ashi, Тиковый бар, Ренж бар в реальном времени в реальном графике.    Расположи окно оффлайн графика так что бы панель управления была видна.    Переключай режим графика нажатием одной кнопки.    Подключи к выходному графику любой индикатор, советник без каких либо ограничений.    Нет, это не работает в те
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Point61 - результат многолетнего наблюдения за поведением цены валютных пар и металлов. Не секрет, что в моменты неопределенности трейдеры ищут возможные уровни поддержки и сопротивления - точки, где цена должна остановить движение. В этих точках возможны 2 сценария: 1. Разворот (коррекция) в обратную сторону; 2. Пробой для продолжения движения. Очень часто эти точки используются для установки стоп-ордеров - ТейкПрофит или СтопЛосс. И важно определять эти точки для максимизации прибыли
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор находит AB = шаблоны восстановления CD. Паттерн AB = CD Retracement представляет собой 4-точечную ценовую структуру, в которой начальный ценовой сегмент частично восстановлен и сопровождается равноудаленным движением от завершения отката, и является базовой основой для всех гармонических паттернов. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Настраиваемые размеры рисунков Настраиваемые соотношения AC и BD Настраиваемые п
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Trading Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Trading Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже синей линии, значения перекупленн
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Trend Bilio - стрелочный индикатор без перерисовки показывает потенциальные точки входа в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета: стрелки вверх красные предлагают открыть покупку, зеленые стрелки вниз – продажу. Предполагается вход на следующем баре после указателя. Стрелочный индикатор Trend Bilio визуально «разгружает» ценовой график и экономит время анализа: нет сигнала – нет сделки, если появился обратный сигнал, то текущую сделку стоит закрыть. Именно Trend Bilio считается хорошим ва
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Другие продукты этого автора
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Утилиты
Layer Master: профессиональный инструмент для торговли по сетке для MT5 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! Преобразуйте свою торговлю по сетке с помощью Layer Master — самого интуитивно понятного и мощного набора инструментов для управления ордерами, разработанного специально для профессиональных трейдеров. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 Торговля по сетке Master с точностью Layer Master производит революцию в размещении и управлении сделками по
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
Утилиты
Layer Master: профессиональный инструмент для торговли по сетке для MT4 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! Преобразуйте свою торговлю по сетке с помощью Layer Master — самого интуитивно понятного и мощного набора инструментов для управления ордерами, разработанного специально для профессиональных трейдеров. Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 Торговля по сетке Master с точностью Layer Master производит революцию в размещении и управлении сделками по сет
Draw On 1 TimeFrame
Peter Andrew Thomas
Индикаторы
Draw On 1 Timeframe:   Does exactly what the name says! When you draw a rectangle or trendline - the timeframe you draw it in, is the one it is visible. When you look at a higher or lower timeframe - the drawn object is not seen, but when you change back to the timeframe you originally draw in - the object can be seen.  How to use it: This is an indicator that interacts with all trendline or rectangle objects drawn. Once running - it will automatically make any drawn trendline or rectangle objec
Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts
Peter Andrew Thomas
Индикаторы
Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts:  Is an fast way of checking the currently market structure on 4 timeframes! It lets you know if you are trading in the direction of both long-term and shor-term market bias. It is setup to track the High and Low positions to determine the current bias. Once the bias is shifting on the any of the 4 timeframes - you have the option to have an alarm notify you of the change.  Once the alarm has gone off - you will be able to see a break of structure (BOS) form
Prop Defender Trade Assistant
Peter Andrew Thomas
Утилиты
**SALE ON NOW - 50% off for 1 week only!!** Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!! Prop Defender Trade Assistant  is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's). It Defends against: Revenge Trading. Over Risking. Too much loss in 1 day.  Moving your stoplos
Support and Resistance Made Easy
Peter Andrew Thomas
Индикаторы
### Доминируйте на рынках с профессиональным определением уровней поддержки и сопротивления **Наконец, индикатор, который делает всю тяжелую работу за вас.** Хватит напрягать глаза, пытаясь вручную определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления на графиках. Наш автоматический SNR индикатор преобразит вашу торговлю, мгновенно выявляя критические ценовые уровни, на которые обращают внимание профессиональные трейдеры! #### Почему трейдеры переходят на автоматическое определение SNR Ручной анализ
Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
Индикаторы
### Доминируйте на рынках с профессиональным определением уровней поддержки и сопротивления **Наконец, индикатор, который делает всю тяжелую работу за вас.** Хватит напрягать глаза, пытаясь вручную определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления на графиках. Наш автоматический SNR индикатор преобразит вашу торговлю, мгновенно выявляя критические ценовые уровни, на которые обращают внимание профессиональные трейдеры! #### Почему трейдеры переходят на автоматическое определение SNR Ручной анализ
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв