Советники

macd sample 1010 - эксперт для MetaTrader 4

Просмотров:
14746
Рейтинг:
(10)
Опубликован:
Обновлен:
Если он выигрывает, то выигрывает 100 пунктов, если теряет, то только 50.

Согласно результатам тестирования, просадка составляет не более 20%, как видно на тесте GBPUSD.

При торговле на GBPJPY он произвел подряд четыре убыточные сделки, но быстро восстановился и начал приносить прибыль.


Результаты тестирования:

Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample101
BroCo-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPJPY (GREAT BRITAIN POUND vs JAPANESE YEN)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.08 04:30 - 2009.11.16 13:35
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersstopLoss=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=0;

Bars in test38737Ticks modelled3089350Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors622




Initial deposit10000.00



Total net profit35685.62Gross profit222105.32Gross loss-186419.70
Profit factor1.19Expected payoff47.58

Absolute drawdown7081.51Maximal drawdown14868.70 (83.59%)Relative drawdown83.59% (14868.70)

Total trades750Short positions (won %)385 (31.69%)Long positions (won %)365 (32.33%)

Profit trades (% of total)240 (32.00%)Loss trades (% of total)510 (68.00%)
Largestprofit trade3353.27loss trade-1684.16
Averageprofit trade925.44loss trade-365.53
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (2513.11)consecutive losses (loss in money)16 (-3967.37)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3909.91 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3967.37 (16)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3



on different broker with more errors

Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample1010
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.05 05:50 - 2009.11.16 14:20
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterssl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;

Bars in test39874Ticks modelled11118308Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors2146




Initial deposit10000.00



Total net profit21649.21Gross profit237462.42Gross loss-215813.21
Profit factor1.10Expected payoff26.24

Absolute drawdown9442.05Maximal drawdown17049.11 (65.87%)Relative drawdown95.94% (13184.45)

Total trades825Short positions (won %)416 (30.29%)Long positions (won %)409 (30.81%)

Profit trades (% of total)252 (30.55%)Loss trades (% of total)573 (69.45%)
Largestprofit trade3368.25loss trade-1696.74
Averageprofit trade942.31loss trade-376.64
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (4205.82)consecutive losses (loss in money)18 (-4074.73)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4205.82 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-4074.73 (18)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses

3




Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample1010
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.05 12:20 - 2009.11.16 15:35
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterssl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;

Bars in test33231Ticks modelled6772669Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors540




Initial deposit10000.00



Total net profit19486.76Gross profit91399.60Gross loss-71912.84
Profit factor1.27Expected payoff56.00

Absolute drawdown2163.00Maximal drawdown9927.02 (34.39%)Relative drawdown38.33% (5971.70)

Total trades348Short positions (won %)162 (32.72%)Long positions (won %)186 (35.48%)

Profit trades (% of total)119 (34.20%)Loss trades (% of total)229 (65.80%)
Largestprofit trade3003.60loss trade-1500.00
Averageprofit trade768.06loss trade-314.03
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (4004.80)consecutive losses (loss in money)11 (-3302.68)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4004.80 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3302.68 (11)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3


Примечание редакции:

Это перевод, поэтому если у Вас есть вопросы, комментарии или пожелания к автору, лучше их оставлять на англ. языке в комментариях к оригинальной версии или связаться с автором

Перевод с английского произведен MetaQuotes Ltd.
Оригинальная публикация: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9333

