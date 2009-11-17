Ставь лайки и следи за новостями
macd sample 1010 - эксперт для MetaTrader 4
- Просмотров:
- 14746
- Рейтинг:
-
- Опубликован:
- Обновлен:
Если он выигрывает, то выигрывает 100 пунктов, если теряет, то только 50.
Согласно результатам тестирования, просадка составляет не более 20%, как видно на тесте GBPUSD.
При торговле на GBPJPY он произвел подряд четыре убыточные сделки, но быстро восстановился и начал приносить прибыль.
Результаты тестирования:
|Symbol
|GBPJPY (GREAT BRITAIN POUND vs JAPANESE YEN)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.08 04:30 - 2009.11.16 13:35
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|stopLoss=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=0;
|Bars in test
|38737
|Ticks modelled
|3089350
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|622
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|35685.62
|Gross profit
|222105.32
|Gross loss
|-186419.70
|Profit factor
|1.19
|Expected payoff
|47.58
|Absolute drawdown
|7081.51
|Maximal drawdown
|14868.70 (83.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|83.59% (14868.70)
|Total trades
|750
|Short positions (won %)
|385 (31.69%)
|Long positions (won %)
|365 (32.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|240 (32.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|510 (68.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3353.27
|loss trade
|-1684.16
|Average
|profit trade
|925.44
|loss trade
|-365.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (2513.11)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|16 (-3967.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3909.91 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3967.37 (16)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
on different broker with more errors
|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.05 05:50 - 2009.11.16 14:20
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|sl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;
|Bars in test
|39874
|Ticks modelled
|11118308
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|2146
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|21649.21
|Gross profit
|237462.42
|Gross loss
|-215813.21
|Profit factor
|1.10
|Expected payoff
|26.24
|Absolute drawdown
|9442.05
|Maximal drawdown
|17049.11 (65.87%)
|Relative drawdown
|95.94% (13184.45)
|Total trades
|825
|Short positions (won %)
|416 (30.29%)
|Long positions (won %)
|409 (30.81%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|252 (30.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|573 (69.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3368.25
|loss trade
|-1696.74
|Average
|profit trade
|942.31
|loss trade
|-376.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (4205.82)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|18 (-4074.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4205.82 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-4074.73 (18)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
3
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.05 12:20 - 2009.11.16 15:35
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|sl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;
|Bars in test
|33231
|Ticks modelled
|6772669
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|540
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|19486.76
|Gross profit
|91399.60
|Gross loss
|-71912.84
|Profit factor
|1.27
|Expected payoff
|56.00
|Absolute drawdown
|2163.00
|Maximal drawdown
|9927.02 (34.39%)
|Relative drawdown
|38.33% (5971.70)
|Total trades
|348
|Short positions (won %)
|162 (32.72%)
|Long positions (won %)
|186 (35.48%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|119 (34.20%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|229 (65.80%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3003.60
|loss trade
|-1500.00
|Average
|profit trade
|768.06
|loss trade
|-314.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (4004.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|11 (-3302.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4004.80 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3302.68 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
Примечание редакции:
Это перевод, поэтому если у Вас есть вопросы, комментарии или пожелания к автору, лучше их оставлять на англ. языке в комментариях к оригинальной версии или связаться с автором
Перевод с английского произведен MetaQuotes Ltd.
Оригинальная публикация: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9333
