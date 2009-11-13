Join our fan page
MACD-STOCH Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 29783
EA based on MACD and STOCH.
This is my first EA. Based on Stochastic and MACD. This EA is my own idea, but coded by a good russian student.
This Strategietest was for EUR/USD 1 h time frame from 01.01.2009 to end of October 2009.
The EA will work on all currencies and with all time frames. My best results are for 1 h.
Attached find the EA, settings and the report.
It will be helpful, if you test this EA with other currencies and report me, thx.
Fig. 1. History Backtesting results for EURUSD 1H
I am attaching a Backtest from the last 2 weeks with a few currencies from my account:
