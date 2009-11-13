CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MACD-STOCH Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Firmin Leutloff | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
29783
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
LCS-MACD-Trader.mq4 (29.67 KB) view
Parameter.zip (0.79 KB)
Strategie.zip (37.7 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

EA based on MACD and STOCH.

This is my first EA. Based on Stochastic and MACD. This EA is my own idea, but coded by a good russian student.

This Strategietest was for EUR/USD 1 h time frame from 01.01.2009 to end of October 2009.

The EA will work on all currencies and with all time frames. My best results are for 1 h.

Attached find the EA, settings and the report.

It will be helpful, if you test this EA with other currencies and report me, thx.



Fig. 1. History Backtesting results for EURUSD 1H



I am attaching a Backtest from the last 2 weeks with a few currencies from my account:



Monitoring-Spread Monitoring-Spread

It's an instrument for spread monitoring for a real and synthetic currency pairs.

StatementToGraph StatementToGraph

Graphic displaying of the statement, carring of a data from the *.htm table to the graph, for the convenience of analysis.

Balance. A brief information about balance and positons Balance. A brief information about balance and positons

The indicator shows current balance and positions on the chart

55 MA med FIN 55 MA med FIN

This expert advisor uses an only one МА(55) PRICE_MEDIAN !!!