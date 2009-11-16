CodeBaseSections
macd sample 1010 - expert for MetaTrader 4

when it win it win 100 pips and when it lose it lose 50 pips only.it doe not make more than 20% drawdown as u see gpbusd test as long as it dont get losses at the

begining of trading in gpbjpy it got four consecutive losses at begining total of 6000 usd(that what cause big drowdown) but it got back fast and started profiting.the file in here not the full expert if any body want full expert took with me on email kin.city@yahoo.com

the expert dose not need more than 30% profit to end in profit



Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample101
BroCo-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPJPY (GREAT BRITAIN POUND vs JAPANESE YEN)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.08 04:30 - 2009.11.16 13:35
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersstopLoss=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=0;
Bars in test38737Ticks modelled3089350Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors622
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit35685.62Gross profit222105.32Gross loss-186419.70
Profit factor1.19Expected payoff47.58
Absolute drawdown7081.51Maximal drawdown14868.70 (83.59%)Relative drawdown83.59% (14868.70)
Total trades750Short positions (won %)385 (31.69%)Long positions (won %)365 (32.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)240 (32.00%)Loss trades (% of total)510 (68.00%)
Largestprofit trade3353.27loss trade-1684.16
Averageprofit trade925.44loss trade-365.53
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (2513.11)consecutive losses (loss in money)16 (-3967.37)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3909.91 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3967.37 (16)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3



on different broker with more errors

Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample1010
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.05 05:50 - 2009.11.16 14:20
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterssl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;
Bars in test39874Ticks modelled11118308Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors2146
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit21649.21Gross profit237462.42Gross loss-215813.21
Profit factor1.10Expected payoff26.24
Absolute drawdown9442.05Maximal drawdown17049.11 (65.87%)Relative drawdown95.94% (13184.45)
Total trades825Short positions (won %)416 (30.29%)Long positions (won %)409 (30.81%)
Profit trades (% of total)252 (30.55%)Loss trades (% of total)573 (69.45%)
Largestprofit trade3368.25loss trade-1696.74
Averageprofit trade942.31loss trade-376.64
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (4205.82)consecutive losses (loss in money)18 (-4074.73)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4205.82 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-4074.73 (18)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses

3



Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample1010
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.05 12:20 - 2009.11.16 15:35
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterssl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5;
Bars in test33231Ticks modelled6772669Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors540
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit19486.76Gross profit91399.60Gross loss-71912.84
Profit factor1.27Expected payoff56.00
Absolute drawdown2163.00Maximal drawdown9927.02 (34.39%)Relative drawdown38.33% (5971.70)
Total trades348Short positions (won %)162 (32.72%)Long positions (won %)186 (35.48%)
Profit trades (% of total)119 (34.20%)Loss trades (% of total)229 (65.80%)
Largestprofit trade3003.60loss trade-1500.00
Averageprofit trade768.06loss trade-314.03
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (4004.80)consecutive losses (loss in money)11 (-3302.68)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4004.80 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3302.68 (11)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3


