macd sample 1010 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 27311
when it win it win 100 pips and when it lose it lose 50 pips only.it doe not make more than 20% drawdown as u see gpbusd test as long as it dont get losses at the
begining of trading in gpbjpy it got four consecutive losses at begining total of 6000 usd(that what cause big drowdown) but it got back fast and started profiting.the file in here not the full expert if any body want full expert took with me on email kin.city@yahoo.com
the expert dose not need more than 30% profit to end in profit
|Symbol
|GBPJPY (GREAT BRITAIN POUND vs JAPANESE YEN)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.08 04:30 - 2009.11.16 13:35
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|stopLoss=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=0;
|Bars in test
|38737
|Ticks modelled
|3089350
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|622
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|35685.62
|Gross profit
|222105.32
|Gross loss
|-186419.70
|Profit factor
|1.19
|Expected payoff
|47.58
|Absolute drawdown
|7081.51
|Maximal drawdown
|14868.70 (83.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|83.59% (14868.70)
|Total trades
|750
|Short positions (won %)
|385 (31.69%)
|Long positions (won %)
|365 (32.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|240 (32.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|510 (68.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3353.27
|loss trade
|-1684.16
|Average
|profit trade
|925.44
|loss trade
|-365.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (2513.11)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|16 (-3967.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3909.91 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3967.37 (16)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
on different broker with more errors
3
Symbol GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.05 05:50 - 2009.11.16 14:20 Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters sl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5; Bars in test 39874 Ticks modelled 11118308 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 2146 Initial deposit 10000.00 Total net profit 21649.21 Gross profit 237462.42 Gross loss -215813.21 Profit factor 1.10 Expected payoff 26.24 Absolute drawdown 9442.05 Maximal drawdown 17049.11 (65.87%) Relative drawdown 95.94% (13184.45) Total trades 825 Short positions (won %) 416 (30.29%) Long positions (won %) 409 (30.81%) Profit trades (% of total) 252 (30.55%) Loss trades (% of total) 573 (69.45%) Largest profit trade 3368.25 loss trade -1696.74 Average profit trade 942.31 loss trade -376.64 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (4205.82) consecutive losses (loss in money) 18 (-4074.73) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 4205.82 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -4074.73 (18) Average consecutive wins 1 consecutive losses
3
Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.05 12:20 - 2009.11.16 15:35 Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters sl=50; TakeProfit=100; Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MovingPeriod=50; MovingShift=5; Bars in test 33231 Ticks modelled 6772669 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 540 Initial deposit 10000.00 Total net profit 19486.76 Gross profit 91399.60 Gross loss -71912.84 Profit factor 1.27 Expected payoff 56.00 Absolute drawdown 2163.00 Maximal drawdown 9927.02 (34.39%) Relative drawdown 38.33% (5971.70) Total trades 348 Short positions (won %) 162 (32.72%) Long positions (won %) 186 (35.48%) Profit trades (% of total) 119 (34.20%) Loss trades (% of total) 229 (65.80%) Largest profit trade 3003.60 loss trade -1500.00 Average profit trade 768.06 loss trade -314.03 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 5 (4004.80) consecutive losses (loss in money) 11 (-3302.68) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 4004.80 (5) consecutive loss (count of losses) -3302.68 (11) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 3
