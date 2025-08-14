Moedas / WBA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WBA para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.90 e o mais alto foi 12.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- D1
- W1
- MN
WBA Notícias
- Massachusetts orders insurers to cover state-backed vaccines, even without CDC support
- Can Investing Give You the Returns That the Lottery Likely Never Will?
- Piper Sandler raises Columbia Banking System stock price target to $35 following PPBI acquisition
- M&A News: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Is Now a Private Company - TipRanks.com
- Walgreens announces CEO change after Sycamore acquisition
- Walgreens names Mike Motz as CEO, goes private under Sycamore Partners
- One of Wall Street's Hottest Stock-Split Stocks, Up Nearly 300% in 3 Years, Is Joining the S&P 500 Today
- Walgreens Boots Alliance tender offer extended by one day
- Exclusive: Alpha Modus files patent infringement lawsuit against A2Z Cust2Mate
- Stock Market Today: Walgreens Stock Edges Lower as Buyout Nears
- Piper Sandler maintains Best Buy stock rating with $75 price target
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Interactive Brokers shares jump as it secures spot in S&P 500
- Interactive Brokers To Join S&P 500; Robinhood, AppLovin Snubbed Again
- Interactive Brokers, Talen Energy, Kinetik stocks rise on index inclusion news
- Exclusive: Alpha Modus sues Cooler Screens, alleges patent infringement
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer deadline for notes
- Why Is Walgreens Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)
- Walgreens specialty pharmacy expands to 265 limited distribution drugs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer expiration to Aug 21
- If I Were To Own One High-Yield Stock, It Would Be Realty Income (NYSE:O)
- Costco Refuses To Stock Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Pointing To 'Low Demand' As Activist Groups Step Up Pressure On Retail Giants - Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)
- Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On
Faixa diária
11.90 12.11
Faixa anual
8.08 13.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.92
- Open
- 11.91
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Low
- 11.90
- High
- 12.11
- Volume
- 95.361 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.96%
- Mudança anual
- 30.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh