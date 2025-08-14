货币 / WBA
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WBA汇率已更改0.50%。当日，交易品种以低点11.90和高点12.11进行交易。
关注Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WBA新闻
- Massachusetts orders insurers to cover state-backed vaccines, even without CDC support
- M&A News: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Is Now a Private Company - TipRanks.com
- Walgreens announces CEO change after Sycamore acquisition
- Walgreens names Mike Motz as CEO, goes private under Sycamore Partners
- Walgreens Boots Alliance tender offer extended by one day
- Stock Market Today: Walgreens Stock Edges Lower as Buyout Nears
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer deadline for notes
- Why Is Walgreens Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)
- Walgreens specialty pharmacy expands to 265 limited distribution drugs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer expiration to Aug 21
日范围
11.90 12.11
年范围
8.08 13.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.92
- 开盘价
- 11.91
- 卖价
- 11.98
- 买价
- 12.28
- 最低价
- 11.90
- 最高价
- 12.11
- 交易量
- 95.361 K
- 日变化
- 0.50%
- 月变化
- 3.28%
- 6个月变化
- 11.96%
- 年变化
- 30.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值