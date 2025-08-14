FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / WBA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

WBA fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WBA haberleri

Günlük aralık
11.90 12.11
Yıllık aralık
8.08 13.25
Önceki kapanış
11.92
Açılış
11.91
Satış
11.98
Alış
12.28
Düşük
11.90
Yüksek
12.11
Hacim
95.361 K
Günlük değişim
0.50%
Aylık değişim
3.28%
6 aylık değişim
11.96%
Yıllık değişim
30.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar