Dövizler / WBA
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
WBA fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- D1
- W1
- MN
WBA haberleri
Günlük aralık
11.90 12.11
Yıllık aralık
8.08 13.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 11.92
- Açılış
- 11.91
- Satış
- 11.98
- Alış
- 12.28
- Düşük
- 11.90
- Yüksek
- 12.11
- Hacim
- 95.361 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.28%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 30.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar