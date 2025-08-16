QuotazioniSezioni
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.90 e ad un massimo di 12.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.90 12.11
Intervallo Annuale
8.08 13.25
Chiusura Precedente
11.92
Apertura
11.91
Bid
11.98
Ask
12.28
Minimo
11.90
Massimo
12.11
Volume
95.361 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.50%
Variazione Mensile
3.28%
Variazione Semestrale
11.96%
Variazione Annuale
30.08%
20 settembre, sabato