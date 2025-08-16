Valute / WBA
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.90 e ad un massimo di 12.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WBA News
- M&A News: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Is Now a Private Company - TipRanks.com
- Walgreens names Mike Motz as CEO, goes private under Sycamore Partners
- Why Is Walgreens Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.90 12.11
Intervallo Annuale
8.08 13.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.92
- Apertura
- 11.91
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Minimo
- 11.90
- Massimo
- 12.11
- Volume
- 95.361 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.08%
20 settembre, sabato