통화 / WBA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WBA: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
11.98 USD 0.06 (0.50%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WBA 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.90이고 고가는 12.11이었습니다.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- D1
- W1
- MN
WBA News
- Massachusetts orders insurers to cover state-backed vaccines, even without CDC support
- Can Investing Give You the Returns That the Lottery Likely Never Will?
- Piper Sandler raises Columbia Banking System stock price target to $35 following PPBI acquisition
- M&A News: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Is Now a Private Company - TipRanks.com
- Walgreens announces CEO change after Sycamore acquisition
- Walgreens names Mike Motz as CEO, goes private under Sycamore Partners
- One of Wall Street's Hottest Stock-Split Stocks, Up Nearly 300% in 3 Years, Is Joining the S&P 500 Today
- Walgreens Boots Alliance tender offer extended by one day
- Exclusive: Alpha Modus files patent infringement lawsuit against A2Z Cust2Mate
- Stock Market Today: Walgreens Stock Edges Lower as Buyout Nears
- Piper Sandler maintains Best Buy stock rating with $75 price target
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Interactive Brokers shares jump as it secures spot in S&P 500
- Interactive Brokers To Join S&P 500; Robinhood, AppLovin Snubbed Again
- Interactive Brokers, Talen Energy, Kinetik stocks rise on index inclusion news
- Exclusive: Alpha Modus sues Cooler Screens, alleges patent infringement
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer deadline for notes
- Why Is Walgreens Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)
- Walgreens specialty pharmacy expands to 265 limited distribution drugs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance extends tender offer expiration to Aug 21
- If I Were To Own One High-Yield Stock, It Would Be Realty Income (NYSE:O)
- Costco Refuses To Stock Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Pointing To 'Low Demand' As Activist Groups Step Up Pressure On Retail Giants - Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)
- Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On
일일 변동 비율
11.90 12.11
년간 변동
8.08 13.25
- 이전 종가
- 11.92
- 시가
- 11.91
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- 저가
- 11.90
- 고가
- 12.11
- 볼륨
- 95.361 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- 3.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.08%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K