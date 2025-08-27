Moedas / WASH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WASH: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc
29.99 USD 0.69 (2.35%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WASH para hoje mudou para 2.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.47 e o mais alto foi 30.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WASH Notícias
- Washington Trust Bancorp declara dividendo trimestral de 56 centavos
- Washington Trust Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of 56 cents
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, markets not sure where to look
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- TRADING DAY Fed clock tick-tock
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TRADING DAY Tech momentum accelerates as Fed looms
- Washington Trust nomeia James Brown como diretor de banco comercial
- Washington Trust names James Brown as chief commercial banking officer
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- All You Need to Know About Washington Trust (WASH) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- TRADING DAY Inflation cools, Oracle on fire
- US employment growth through March revised sharply lower
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- TRADING DAY 'September effect' makes early mark
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- TRADING DAY Nvidia beats but shares retreat
Faixa diária
29.47 30.07
Faixa anual
24.97 40.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.30
- Open
- 29.54
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- Low
- 29.47
- High
- 30.07
- Volume
- 80
- Mudança diária
- 2.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.44%
- Mudança anual
- -4.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh