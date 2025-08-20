Currencies / WASH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WASH: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc
28.99 USD 0.23 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WASH exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.64 and at a high of 29.23.
Follow Washington Trust Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WASH News
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TRADING DAY Tech momentum accelerates as Fed looms
- Washington Trust names James Brown as chief commercial banking officer
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- All You Need to Know About Washington Trust (WASH) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- TRADING DAY Inflation cools, Oracle on fire
- US employment growth through March revised sharply lower
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- TRADING DAY 'September effect' makes early mark
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- TRADING DAY Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Dollar drops after Trump fires Fed's Cook
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- US weekly jobless claims rise to highest since June
- Morning Bid: Tech fright calms but Fed pressure grows
- Trump calls on Fed Governor Cook to resign
Daily Range
28.64 29.23
Year Range
24.97 40.59
- Previous Close
- 29.22
- Open
- 29.10
- Bid
- 28.99
- Ask
- 29.29
- Low
- 28.64
- High
- 29.23
- Volume
- 207
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- -3.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.91%
- Year Change
- -7.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%